2026 Needs to Do for Wonder Woman What 2025 Did for Superman

There’s no doubt that Superman had a great year, but when is Wonder Woman going to get a push like that? As a huge fan of the Man of Steel, I was delighted to see the love and attention he got in 2025. From pushing the Summer of Superman initiative to making Clark the central character of DC K.O., DC Comics went all out for the Big Blue Boy Scout. I mean, with a highly anticipated reboot, it only made good sense for DC to push him. But I am curious if that energy will ever be applied to another icon.

When it comes to the DC Universe, it’s the Trinity that serves as its major three pillars. We all know how much effort is put into the Batman franchise, and last summer saw DC go all-out for the Man of Tomorrow. But compared to her compatriots, Wonder Woman is kind of lacking. She doesn’t hold as many titles, and she hasn’t carried an event in years. 2025 gave Superman a major shot in the arm, and as one of DC Comics’ biggest icons, I think it’s high time DC Comics does the same thing for Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman is Overdue for a Push Like the Summer of Superman

While I think few would downplay Wonder Woman’s importance in the DC Universe (and frankly, the entire superhero genre), I think we can all agree that she’s rarely been pushed as hard as Batman or Superman. While the other two have held numerous ongoings and miniseries at the same time, Wonder Woman has usually been relegated to just the one main title. Now, traditionally, that’s been because she doesn’t usually sell as well as other heroes. But it is a much different world now that Absolute Wonder Woman is kicking many male-led books’ asses in sales.

It’s kind of hard to argue that there’s no interest in Wonder Woman when Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman’s book has held a consistent spot in the top 10 chart throughout 2025. It even outsold her main title by Tom King and Daniel Sampere. And while a good portion of the credit goes to the broader Absolute initiative, Absolute Wonder Woman has been holding its own because it’s a damn good story that understands what makes the iconic hero work. If nothing else, it shows just how successful Wonder Woman can be when the right pieces are in place.

Of course, it’s notoriously hard to predict what’s going to resonate with comic readers. But if there’s one thing that was obvious in 2025, it’s that readers are hungry for good Wonder Woman content, and when it shows up, fans will support it. I know that Wonder Woman is going to debut in James Gunn’s DCU at some point. But DC Comics shouldn’t wait until Diana gets a new movie to give her a big marketing push. They should 100% do it now and give Wonder Woman fans the content they’re clearly ready for.

Wonder Woman is Long Overdue for the Spotlight

Now I completely understand that Superman’s big push last year was largely meant to tie into his new movie. And chances are that when Diana’s DCU film comes out, DC Comics will similarly give her a similar push to capitalize on the energy. But why wait? There is a huge contingent of Wonder Woman fans who want more of Wonder Woman and want to see more books starring characters like Yara Flor or Cassie Sandsmark. As one of DC’s three main pillars, Diana deserves more than she’s getting right now, and there’s no need to wait for a movie.

I know DC Comics more than likely isn’t going to arbitrarily dedicate a marketing push or initiative for Wonder Woman just because. And I get that historically, her sales haven’t been as strong as Batman or Superman. But I do think that pouring creative energy into her character is what will get fans excited about her. If Absolute Wonder Woman proves anything, it’s that fans like Diana. They just really need a reason to be excited about her. A real concentrated effort to give her new books or a new creative team could yield amazing results if DC tries.

I’m sure DC has a lot of great plans for 2026, and I’m sure we’re still going to get solid Wonder Woman content. But I think a character as big and as important as Diana is long overdue for a major push. Superman got a whole summer, can’t Wonder Woman get a season in the spotlight as well? As we begin the new year in earnest, I really think DC should consider how much desire there is for more Wonder Woman content and how eagerly fans will respond if they push her as hard as they did Superman last year.

