DC Just Revealed A Huge Wonder Woman First Is Coming In 2026

Next year is going to be big for Wonder Woman, and it starts with a team-up we’ve all been waiting for. The All In era is coming to a close as DC K.O. approaches its epic conclusion, but DC Comics isn’t slowing down just yet. Next March, the publisher is pivoting to its next big thing, DC Next Level, a brand-new initiative that will be filled with new series, new jumping-on points, and new directions for ongoing series. Big changes are coming for everyone, including Wonder Woman, who’s about to face her most dangerous enemy yet.

Next March, DC Comics is going to begin the “Wonder War” arc, starting with Wonder Woman #31. The evil Matriarch has conquered the DC Universe’s future. Heroes and villains alike are dead or have bent the knee to her rule, and the Amazons are all but extinguished. Wonder Woman is diving straight into the heart of this dark timeline to defeat the Matriarch, and thankfully, Diana won’t be alone. Wonder Woman is teaming up with her daughter, Trinity, for the very first time for a quest to topple the Matriarch and bring peace back to the DCU.

Wonder Woman and Her Daughter are the DC Universe’s Last Hope

Tom King and Daniel Sampere’s Wonder Woman arc has been telling a grand narrative that all began with an Amazon named Emelie. Emelie kicked things off by murdering a pool hall full of men after being sexually harassed, which led to Amazons being banned from the United States. Emelie disappeared in the commotion, but during her search for Emelie, Wonder Woman discovered that the rogue Amazon was pregnant. It wouldn’t be until this year’s Wonder Woman #19 that we saw Emelie again, giving birth to her baby, a girl she would name Lyssa.

Wonder Woman #19 is an important chapter in King and Sampere’s saga, as it also gave us a peek at the dark future this comic has been building towards. Decades in the future, Lyssa has grown to become a powerful villain known as the Matriarch. She is responsible for the deaths of hundreds, including the Justice League and the Amazons of Themyscira, including Wonder Woman. The only Amazon left aside from Lyssa is Trinity, Wonder Woman’s daughter, who vowed to end Lyssa’s Wonder War and avenge the deaths of every Amazon.

It’s been a bit complicated to follow since Wonder Woman’s narrative has been set in the modern-day, while Trinity’s story largely takes place in the future. Of course, as those who have been reading Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman know, Elizabeth Marston Prince has been all over the timeline on a quest to save her father, Steve Trevor. I had been wondering how they were going to end up pulling the “Wonder War” off, and with this team-up reveal, I should have figured some time-travel shenanigans were involved.

Wonder Woman and Trinity are the Team-Up We’ve Been Waiting For

This might just be me, but it’s been really hard to get into Trinity as a character. I don’t think she’s bad, but I feel like we’ve been missing something by having her largely set in the future. Trinity has been around for over two years, but we’ve barely seen her and Diana together (Elizabeth has spent more time with Jason Todd at this point). It’s lacking compared to the dynamics of Superman and Jon or Batman and Damian. Unlike those dynamics, I feel like we don’t really know what the bond is like between Wonder Woman and Trinity.

But that’s what makes this upcoming arc such a good opportunity. Bringing them together via time-travel, magic, or whatever kind of comic book creativity is a positive step for both. Now we’ll have a chance to really see how they work together, how they clash, how they bond. And honestly, is there anything better to unite these warriors than a war? Despite the dire circumstances, I feel like it’s the kind of mother/daughter activity that will really work to show off Wonder Woman and Trinity’s relationship.

I don’t know what to expect from the Wonder War itself, but as far as I’m concerned, allowing Diana to spend some quality time with her daughter (rather, a grown-up version of her) is a much-needed move. I think this could make for a really great storyline, especially since they’re going to be facing one of the most powerful Amazon threats that they both have a personal connection to. Of course, when time-travel is involved, anything can happen, so just be prepared for Wonder Woman and Trinity’s first team-up to go to unexpected places.

