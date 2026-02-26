49 Years Ago Today, the Greatest Anthology Comic Series of All Time Began

Before having long-running storylines became the norm, the comic book industry began with anthology comics with each issue focusing on one or more self-contained stories full of action and suspense. Many of DC and Marvel’s biggest characters, like Superman and Spider-Man, first emerged in anthology comics like Action Comics and Amazing Fantasy. But while those comics either abandoned the anthology format or were cancelled, one anthology series has been running strong for 49 years and has published over 2,400 issues. On February 26th, 1977, the world was introduced to the greatest anthology series of all time: 2000 AD. With its diverse stories, gorgeous artwork, scathing commentary, and memorable characters, the British anthology comic magazine 2000 AD has been a pioneer in the science fiction genre.

Created by Pat Mills and John Wagner, 2000 AD emerged during a period when British comics were on the decline because they couldn’t compete with American comic book companies like DC and Marvel. Despite having to constantly battle censorship restrictions on what could be shown in their comics, Mills and Wagner managed to break free and create an edgy, anti-authoritarian series that spoke to kids and adults alike. Their first issue, 2000 AD #1, which began five multi-issue storylines, was a significant gamble that paid off in the end and forever changed the comic book landscape, both in the UK and in America.

2000 AD Is Home to Countless Epic Tales

Image Courtesy of Rebellion Publishing

With an anthology series spanning over 2,400 issues, 2000 AD has plenty of interesting stories and engaging characters that span multiple comics. 2000 AD stories are often defined by their detailed artwork, expansive worlds, graphic violence, and morally gray characters who waver between hero and villain. The anthology tales in 2000 AD often stand on their own and offer unique perspectives on society and humanity.

Even among so many great stories, some stand above the rest. “ABC Warriors” follows a band of war robots designed to withstand Atomic, Bacterial, and Chemical warfare. These robots each have distinct personalities and exist to bring law and order to the chaotic Mars colonies. “Slaine” is one of the comics’ few fantasy stories and tells tales of a Celtic barbarian travelling the world to slay monsters. “Zenith” centers on a bratty and ineffectual superhero-turned-popstar who must work with his more traditional superhero parents. Finally, “Nikolai Dante” is about the titular swashbuckling adventurer who makes his way in a galaxy ruled by the Russian Empire. All these tales and more exist within the confines of 2000 AD’s extensive library of comics.

As these story summaries suggest, 2000 AD focuses on creating outlandish worlds full of pulp-inspired adventures. The characters themselves tend to be brutal anti-heroes with complex motivations and personalities. Their stories are often filled with amazing action that constantly pushes the envelope of what can be shown and discussed in comics. The tone of these anthology tales can range from light-hearted comedy to gritty dystopian horror. No other anthology comic series has the wide range of ongoing stories that 2000 AD offers. Of course, there is one 2000 AD character and universe whose exploits have become legendary in the world of comics.

Judge Dredd Was Given Life in 2000 AD

Image Courtesy of Rebellion Publishing

Making his debut in 2000 AD #2 in 1977, Judge Dredd is among the most iconic comic book characters outside of DC and Marvel. After a brutal nuclear war that left most of the world as irradiated wastelands, the remnants of humanity live in overpopulated, fascist, and crime-ridden Mega-City One. The streets of Mega-City One are patrolled by the Judges, who serve as the judge, jury, and executioner. A clone of the Judge System’s founder Eustace Fargo, Judge Joseph “Joe” Dredd, is the law and is lauded as the greatest Judge ever. The extensive, in-depth Judge Dredd universe has been the center of many incredible storylines, including “Apocalypse War,” “Small House,” and “Guatemala.” It has even inspired spin-off stories involving other Judges like the psychic Judge Anderson.

Judge Dredd is a fascinating analysis and critique of fascist government and law-enforcement agencies. Like the Punisher, the reader is meant less to root for Judge Dredd than to analyze how and why a person could be molded into a vicious anti-hero by his dystopian society. Never showing his face, Judge Dredd symbolizes justice as blind and unbiased, as even corrupt Judges and politicians don’t escape his wrath. With his iconic multi-purpose Lawgiver gun, Judge Dredd has slaughtered countless criminals. Judge Dredd follows the law to the letter and will often hurt innocent people to enforce it. He’s a striking satire of authoritarian regimes and how law enforcement’s use of excessive violence doesn’t really help solve the issue of crime.

Judge Dredd is the gold standard for a true anti-hero because, while he does enforce a broken system, many of his stories revolve around him questioning his role in society, leading to him sometimes bending the law to protect the innocent. Judge Dredd is dedicated to defending Mega-City One from even greater evils. Judge Dredd has many terrifying villains, including crime lords, corrupt Judges, aliens, mutants, and cyborgs. Some of his most notorious enemies include his brother Rico Dredd, the killer cyborg Mean Machine, and the nightmarish Dark Judges, who come from a universe where life itself is illegal. With these villains, along with an extensive cast of other characters, the Judge Dredd universe is home to some of 2000 AD’s best tales.

2000 AD Forever Changed the World of Science Fiction and Comics

Image Courtesy of Rebellion Publishing

From the moment 2000 AD was published, this comic series was unlike anything seen before in British publishing. Behind the excessive violence and swearing were nuanced allegories and riveting character journeys. 2000 AD showed British readers that children and adults could enjoy comics. And while it may never reach the same broad appeal as DC or Marvel, 2000 AD has unquestionably left its mark on the science fiction genre and the comic book industry at large.

Thanks to 2000 AD‘s preaching for creative freedom unbound by censorship, their stories inspired many future science fiction artists and writers. Works like “Judge Dredd” and “ABC Warriors” helped popularize the Cyberpunk subgenre and its tropes. This offshoot of science fiction is characterized by combining futuristic technology, such as robots and cybernetics, with gritty, dirty dystopian societies ruled by corruption and corporations. 2000 AD is saturated with this subgenre, with many of its stories creating vivid, imaginative worlds that still feel grounded. Some of the most popular science fiction movies, like Blade Runner and Robocop, are based on this more street-level subgenre. Whether directly or indirectly, 2000 AD helped shape the Cyberpunk subgenre through its theme of anti-establishment sentiment in high-tech dystopian settings.

For decades, 2000 AD was the biggest comic series in the UK, and many comic book legends who changed the industry got their start working for this anthology series. Alan Moore, the creator of Watchmen and V for Vendetta, began writing comics for 2000 AD, with some of his most popular stories being “D.R. & Quinch” and “The Ballad of Halo Jones.” Grant Morrison worked on “Judge Dredd” before being poached by DC Comics and creating epics like All-Star Superman and Final Crisis. Other influential writers and artists who started at 2000 AD include Garth Ennis, Brian Bolland, Mark Millar, and Neil Gaiman. This influx of British comic creators to America during the 80s was called the British Invasion as Marvel and DC recognized and co-opted their brilliance.

2000 AD may not be the most popular comic, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most influential and long-running anthology series of all time. Characters like Judge Dredd pushed the boundaries of morally questionable protagonists while also providing a lore-rich and satirical post-apocalyptic world. With its mature themes and broad appeal, 2000 AD allowed many European writers and artists to get into the industry and forever change its landscape. And with over 2,400 issues and still going strong, the future of this anthology series is undoubtedly bright.

