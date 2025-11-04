The 10 Scariest Non DC & Marvel Villains in Comics

While DC and Marvel Comics have many disturbing villains like the Joker and Carnage, there are plenty of other comic book companies with their own horrifying evildoers. Image, Dark Horse, IDW, and more have all had their hand in creating some of the most sadistic and dangerous villains that comics have to offer. Some of these monsters even star as the protagonists of their own comics, and readers follow their gut-wrenching misdeeds. These characters range from psychopathic serial killers to monsters from the deepest pits of Hell. They possess no remorse and only live to spread pain and misery for their own amusement.

These are among the most menacing and horrifying comic book villains that have ever been produced outside of DC and Marvel Comics.

10) Vicente

IDW’s mini-series 30 Days of Night is a chilling tale in which vampires attack the town of Barrow, Alaska, where the sun doesn’t rise for an entire month. After a group of vampires led by Marlow Roderick begin slaughtering the townspeople indiscriminately, the self-proclaimed “Father of all Vampires,” Vincente, arrives. Furious at his underling for his brash actions, Vincente tears Roderick apart. Vincente then orders his followers to kill all the remaining townspeople so that the existence of vampires could remain a secret. Vincente is a cruel and calculating villain who has killed countless people over his millennia-long lifespan. Although the heroic Sheriff Olemaun eventually kills him, Vincente has made a lasting impression as the bloodthirsty head vampire.

9) Grigori Rasputin

Dark Horse reimagined the real-life historical figure Grigori Rasputin as a powerful occult sorcerer and the archenemy of Hellboy. It was Rasputin himself who transported the infant Hellboy to Earth after performing a dark ritual during World War II to summon the bringer of the apocalypse—who is supposed to be Hellboy. Since then, Rasputin has been a thorn in Hellboy’s side even after death because he routinely returns as a phantom to try to convince the heroic demon to fulfill his world-ending destiny. A master of the dark arts, Rasputin was a deadly sorcerer capable of necromancy, fire manipulation, teleportation, and other arcane spells. With his unending nature and ghastly powers, Rasputin is one of the scariest monsters Hellboy has ever faced.

8) Sam Strong

The latest hit series by IDW, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, at first seems like a cute children’s book-like story following a bear named Sam Strong living in a small town. However, behind Sam’s eyes lies the mind of a psychopathic serial killer. While to her community, Sam’s seen as a kind hardware store owner, in secret, she murders and chops up innocent people as a hobby. She has no issue killing friends and even her own parents to satisfy her urges. Incapable of feeling empathy, able to hide in plain sight as a beloved member of her town, and always feeling the urge to kill again, Sam is one of the most disturbing portrayals of a serial killer ever written in recent comics. Definitely, not cute!

7) Walter

While most people know The Mask as a wacky and fun movie, the original Dark Horse comic was incredibly dark and bloody. One of the best examples is the main villain, Walter. A hulking mute mob enforcer, Walter lives only for violence. Walter will even punch nails into himself or slice up his own face for fun. Walter is virtually unstoppable, feels no pain, has superhuman strength, and can fight people who wear the god-like Mask to a standstill. He’s also a manipulative genius who successfully convinces his political opponents to kill each other when he runs for mayor. A vicious killing machine, Walter is the only person able to match the Mask’s destructive tendencies.

6) Conquest

In Image Comics’ Invincible universe, the Viltrumite Empire is the galaxy’s most powerful and dangerous alien race, with Conquest among its top enforcers. Out of all Viltrumites, none show the sheer sadistic glee that Conquest does when demolishing cities and mutilating his enemies. Nothing brings him more joy than to be drenched in the blood of his victims. Even other Viltrumites fear Conquest’s cruel nature and use him as an attack dog to annihilate those who oppose them. Few villains have brutalized Invincible the way Conquest has, and it took all the hero’s power to put the mad Viltrumite down for good.

5) Nemesis

Published under Millarworld, Image, and Dark Horse Comics, Nemesis is the world’s most intelligent man and deadliest villain. A dark and twisted copycat of Batman, Nemesis has sworn to destroy the lives of the cops who framed his parents for murder. Nemesis is a psychopathic monster who has killed thousands of innocent people. He blackmailed a pilot into crashing a commercial airliner full of civilians into the National Guard, killed everyone in the Pentagon with nerve gas, forced LA’s gang leaders into a free-for-all death match, buried people alive, and more. While Nemesis originally set out on a personal vendetta, his quest has since evolved into a sadistic plot for global domination.

4) Plutonian

The main character of BOOM! Studios’ series Irredeemable, Daniel Hartigan, aka the Plutonian, is one of the most evil Superman copycats ever created. While he started as an altruistic hero, years of public criticism eventually caused Plutonian to snap and become a genocidal maniac. Treating humanity like his plaything, Plutonian sinks Singapore, destroys a city, incites global riots and massacres, uses his heat vision to carve his logo into North America, murders superheroes and their families, and commits countless other atrocities that truly make him irredeemable. Plutonian is the evil Superman archetype taken to its most extreme. With his unstoppable power and god-complex, Plutonian kills millions because he realizes no one can stop him. Plutonian is completely mad with power.

3) Violator

The archnemesis of Image Comics’ Spawn, Violator is one of the most sadistic and powerful demons Hell has ever produced. Violator was sent initially to be Spawn’s mentor and train him to lead Hell’s armies. However, after the anti-hero rejected his counsel, Violator sought to make Spawn’s life a living hell. Although on Earth he often takes the form of a short, fat clown, his actual appearance is a giant, skeletal beast with razor-sharp teeth and claws. Violator is a cruel demon who loves tearing the hearts out of his victims and devouring their flesh. Violator despises humanity and will stop at nothing until it is wiped out. Out of all the monsters to crawl their way out of Hell, Violator is one of the deadliest.

2) Judge Death

Of all the twisted villains Rebellion Publishing’s Judge Dredd must face to protect his dystopian city of Mega-City One, Sidney De’Ath, aka Judge Death, is without a doubt the most spine-chilling. Judge Death is the leader of the Dark Judges, a group of undead Judges from a parallel universe where life itself is illegal. The Dark Judges destroyed all life on their planet and renamed it Deathworld. Judge Death seeks to bring the same lethal brand of “justice” to Judge Dredd’s world. This undead monstrosity is a psychopathic madman who tortures, impales, and cannibalizes his victims with sadistic glee. With his nightmarish design, actions, and motivations, Judge Death is the most dangerous foe Judge Dredd has ever faced.

1) The Governor

In Image Comics’ The Walking Dead, the living are the real monsters. In the post-apocalyptic world overrun with the undead, Brian Blake, aka the Governor, ruled over the Woodbury sanctuary with an iron fist. Feeling threatened by Frank Grimes and his group of survivors, the Governor did everything in his power to destroy them. The Governor is one of the most twisted characters ever depicted in fiction. Some of his most infamous acts include feeding survivors to walkers, cutting off Rick’s arm, keeping the heads of his victims as trophies, ordering the massacre that saw the death of Rick’s wife and newborn daughter, and countless other atrocities. While Negan may be the more recognizable Walking Dead villain, the utter depravity and sadism the Governor displays are practically unmatched in comics.