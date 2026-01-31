DC Just Connected 1 Justice League Legend to DC’s Ultimate Villain (& I Can Prove It)

I know it sounds crazy, but I have a feeling that DC Comics is subtly connecting a major Justice League icon to one of the biggest villains around. I, of course, am speaking of Darkseid. After all, it hardly gets bigger than Darkseid, the ultimate personification of totalitarianism. Ever since the beginning of DC’s All In initiative, Darkseid has been at the forefront of our minds. He shaped the Absolute Universe to reflect his dark will, and now he’s currently on the precipice of taking over the Prime DC Universe as well, as seen in DC K.O..

We’ve seen Darkseid’s influence pop up everywhere in the last year or so in books like Justice League Unlimited. But what if I told you that one DC hero has been connected to Darkseid ever since they first appeared last year? That, unbeknownst to them, they’ve accessed a power source that Darkseid draws his ultimate move, his Omega Sanction, from? Maybe it’s a stretch, but I feel quite confident in saying that a beloved member of the Absolute Universe shares a bond with Darkseid, and yes, I have the receipts to prove it.

Absolute Flash is Connected to Darkseid’s Energy Source

If you’ve been reading Absolute Flash, you know how different this version of Wally West is. For one, he’s not connected to the Speed Force. Writer Jeff Lemire has said multiple times that the Speed Force doesn’t exist in this world. But Wally still experiences an accident that endows him with super-speed. Only, instead of lightning trails, Flash leaves angular, red lines in his wake. Kind of like the beams Darkseid fires off. But surely that’s just a coincidence and has nothing to do with the fact that this is a world shaped by Darkseid, right?

Well, the thing is, Flash’s power doesn’t work the same. Sure, he’s got super-speed like normal. But Wally also experiences time loops and the ability to see the past, present, and future at different moments. If you remember what happened to Batman in Final Crisis, you know that the Omega energy can displace time, which would explain Wally’s visions. Speaking of visions, Wally had one in Absolute Flash #5 where he saw what looked like one of the hands at the formation of the DCU. But with the All In Special, we know for a fact that it was Darkseid’s hand.

Now fast-forward to Absolute Flash #11, when Wally is trapped in the Still Point, the realm he draws his power from. Barry Allen claims that the red energy present in the Still Point was present at the beginning of everything (which makes sense given how Darkseid shaped the Absolute Universe). Barry eventually shows Wally a black hole at the center of the Still Point, and Wally admits he’s drawn to it. Maybe it’s the Morrison fan in me, but I can’t help but think of how Batman antagonist and Darkseid-proxy Simon Hurt referred to himself as ‘the hole in things’.

Absolute Flash Being Connected to Darkseid is a Fitting Challenge for Wally West to Overcome

Now I recognize that a lot of this could be stretching. With the mysterious realm being referred to as the Still Point and Barry mentioning gravitational fields, this could very well be the Absolute Universe’s take on the Still Force. But I just can’t buy that. Think about it, this is an entire world shaped by Darkseid down to its most fundamental level. Doesn’t it make far more sense for Wally to have accidentally tapped into some of Darkseid’s power rather than a force that, frankly, no one’s really used since the heyday of DC Rebirth?

One of the best elements of the Absolute Universe is how the heroes here lack many of the things they rely on, and they have to overcome that to thrive. Wally doesn’t have the Speed Force, but in its place, he’s got an energy that’s powerful, but connected to one of the biggest threats the DCU has ever seen. The Absolute Universe is all about overcoming adversity, and I don’t think there’s a greater challenge than having your powers connected to the monster that corrupted your universe. Maybe I’m reaching, but it feels like all the necessary pieces fit.

I’ll admit I could be wrong. Jeff Lemire could have something far more interesting and unique lined up that still abides by the themes and rules of the Absolute Universe without factoring in Darkseid. But for right now, I can’t help but think that this is where all the evidence is pointing to. Flash being connected to Darkseid would be a major twist and a major challenge for him to overcome. Hopefully, we’ll get more answers about the truth of Absolute Flash’s powers soon. Until then, though, I’m not going to stop thinking there’s a connection between Flash and Darkseid.

