The Last Hero Anyone Expected Could Be Gotham’s Only Hope But It’s Complicated

Gotham City is comics’ most dangerous city and it’s about to get a whole lot worse. Batman: Bed Seeds is the latest Bat-family crossover, with Batman and company having to deal with the city’s municipal powers like never before. Poison Ivy was able to get elected mayor of the city, promising to bring massive change to Gotham. However, she’s not the only villain who has taken a position of power in the city. Vandal Savage, one of DC’s most dangerous villains, was able to become Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. The two of them haven’t mixed well, which comes to a head after Ivy kills Bog Venus, a member of the Parliament of Trees. She’s forced to give the city to the Green just as Savage unleashed his latest power play on the city.

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The Green is one of the most powerful forces in the DC Multiverse. Swamp Thing once attacked the city with it and made it into a verdant paradise. However, that’s not what the Green wants to do this time. Gotham is going to be violently terraformed, transformed into the perfect environment for plants, but not humans. The city is in greater jeopardy than it has been in some time. Batman has tried to slow down the Green before and has found it impossible. Ivy doesn’t want to slow it down. However, Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1 establishes that their may be hope for the city, from a hero that no one expects – Harley Quinn.

Poison Ivy Wants to Save Only One Person From the Green – Harley Quinn

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few DC villains have gotten the redemption that Poison Ivy has and a big reason for that is Harley Quinn. The twos friendship was first established in Batman: The Animated Series/The New Batman Adventures, and would make its way into the comics once Harley finally made her first comic appearance in 1999. In fact, it was one of the first big relationships that was established for Harley outside of the Joker, leading slowly but surely to them establishing a romantic relationship. Harley and Ivy made for a very odd couple – Ivy usually hates every human being and Harls is Harls – but the two of them were able to find comfort with each other.

Harley and Ivy have become one of the most popular couples in comics, but their relationship, which seemed so strong for so long, has ended. As Ivy was running for election, she decided that as much as she loved Harley, she was too unpredictable to be the mayor’s girlfriend. On the one hand, this was a smart decision; the mayor can’t be associated with a force of chaos like Harley Quinn. However, this is Gotham, so having an unpredictable trump card to play would honestly be pretty smart. Poison Ivy still loves Quinn, which is what made this break-up so heartbreaking; it was a mature decision to make, but it’s one of those devastating situations for everyone involved that no one wants to caught in.

In Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1, Ivy shows surprisingly little care for the city’s coming death. Despite wanting to help the people of Gotham as mayor, she’s washed her hands of the whole thing. However, there’s one person that she wants to save and it’s not all surprising – the woman she loves, Harley Quinn. Their relationship didn’t break because of something the other did; they didn’t hurt each other in any way other than the actual break-up. Ivy will let the Green choke the life out of the city, but there’s one person who she will not allow to be harmed and that Harley. This little choice, though, could be the one that saves the city.

Ivy may seem like she doesn’t care about Gotham City, but she does care about Harley. Quinn has changed a lot over the years; there was a time when she would probably would have found the destruction of the city funny, but that was before she became a hero. Harley Quinn cares in a way that she hasn’t since before she met the Joker. She’s become one of the city’s most formidable heroes, battling the forces of evil that she once a part of, trying to make up for what she was before. When she finds out that Ivy has unleashed the Green on the city, she’s not going to be happy about it.

She might be the push that Ivy needs to fight back against the Green. When it comes right down to it, the Green is an unbeatable force even for Batman. The only person who has any hope of slowing it down is Ivy and the only person who can get through to her is Harley. The two’s break-up was a tragedy; the love is still there. Ivy’s decision to leave Harley came because she wanted to help the city and Quinn’s chaotic nature could be a problem. Their break-up was to help the city, and getting back together may be the only way to save it.

Harley Quinn Is the Key to Gotham’s Salvation

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Poison Ivy became mayor of Gotham City because she wanted to clean up all the corruption and make it a better place to live. She never planned on killing Bog Venus and now she’s taken a course of action that will destroy that which she once wanted to save. At this point, the only way to stop the Green would be through her, but she’s resigned herself to the city’s fate. However, she’s still the person who ran for mayor. She still wants to help the city. That’s where Harley comes in.

Ivy is going to go and save the woman she loves, trying to keep her safe from the Green. Quinn is going to be fighting the Green. She’s going to want to save as many people as possible. She’s the key to reminding Ivy of who she’s become; Pamela Isley isn’t the woman who hates humanity and wants to destroy them all anymore and Harley could remind her of who she once was. Gotham doesn’t have a prayer unless Harley Quinn can get through to Ivy.

Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1 is on sale now.