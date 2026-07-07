5 B-List DC Villains Who Got the Redemption They Deserved (& Weren’t Completely Ruined)

DC Comics has created great heroes, but a hero is only as good as their villains. DC supervillains have run the gamut from universe-devouring monsters to colorfully dressed street toughs trying to make enough money for rent. While the A-list villains are the best in comics, the B-list villains are honestly even better at times. DC has one of the strongest B-list in all of comics, heroes and villains alike, each of them bringing something interesting to the table. Sure, we all love the Joker, Lex Luthor, and Reverse-Flash, but you would get tired of them if you saw them all the time; in fact, I’d say that many of us are already tired of the Joker, at least. The B-list villains form an important part of the villainous ecosystem.

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One of the best thing about B-list characters, both good guys and bad, is that they have more room to grow. The icons have to be recognizable to the most people; the lower-level guys can be molded to fit a variety of roles. For villains, this can often mean redemption. B-list bad guys are the ones that usually get redeemed and some of them have become better heroes than they ever were as antagonists. These five DC villains got the redemption they deserved, going from zero to hero and becoming better than before.

5) Star Sapphire

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Green Lantern has some powerful enemies, but Hal Jordan met his match when he battled Star Sapphire. See, to begin with, she was his girlfriend Carol Ferris. She ended up possessed by the Star Sapphire, gaining powers that were equivalent to those of the Green Lantern ring. She gained a totally different personality when she used its power, one that was obsessed with him, and Hal was sorely tested whenever she would end up becoming Star Sapphire again. Years later, it would be revealed that the Star Sapphire was powered by the violet light of love. When the War of Light started, she joined the fight against the Black Lanterns. Carol becoming a villain was a cool little plot point and allowing her to become an equal of Hal was the perfect change to their relationship. She’s even been able to join the Justice League, showing just how formidable she’s become since taking control of her powers.

4) Black Adam

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Once upon a time, the Wizard Shazam was going to give his power to Adam and Aman, but Adam secretly killed his cousin and took the power for himself. He became Mighty Adam, the protector of ancient Kahndaq and an ally of Prince Khufu, the future Hawkman, and Lord of Order Nabu. Eventually, he would be thrown into the depths of space, returning millennia later and becoming a villain, battling against the new champion of Shazam, Captain Marvel. He was one of several Captain Marvel villains who had the same power set up as the hero – say a word, get some powers – and eventually ended up joining the Justice Society in the early ’00s. He became something of an anti-hero, fighting evil with extreme prejudice, and has been back and forth between good and evil ever since. Black Adam became a favorite of fans, starring in several solos series, and though his movie failed (as did the renewed push for the character), he’s still a beloved DC anti-hero/anti-villain.

3) Deadshot

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Once upon a time, Floyd Lawton decided to use his shooting skills to become a gimmick villain, dressed like a 19th century riverboat dandy. Batman beat him up a lot and then he disappeared. He’d return as a more high-tech assassin, battling the Dark Knight and various other heroes. He got his break when Amanda Waller decided to create the Suicide Squad, recruiting a group of villains to take on missions with a high probability of death. Lawton proved to be perfect for the group and became a perennial member, surviving everything thrown at him. He’d later join the Secret Six, before returning to the Squad. Now, in the most technical sense, Floyd has never been redeemed; he’s still a criminal. However, he has gotten the redemption he deserved; he gets a modicum of freedom and puts his life on the line. It’s a good trade-off for him. Sometimes, he’s terrorizing Gotham City and other times he’s saving the world.

2) Harley Quinn

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Harley Quinn first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series. She was the Joker’s girlfriend and she proved to be so popular that she would eventually make her way to the comics. The redemption of Harley Quinn has been a long process; she would often fight other villains but would always end up back with the Joker. This back and forth would eventually see her break completely free from the abusive clutches of the Clown Prince of Crime and become her own woman. This was the key to her change of heart; she was finally able to overcome the manipulations of Gotham’s greatest villain. She’s been a member of the Suicide Squad and the Justice League, and is even considered an ancillary member of the Bat-Family. Harley was never meant to be the insane killer she became and her time as a hero showed that even after all the years of atrocities, there’s still a good person under all of it, ready to make sure no one suffers like her.

1) Poison Ivy

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Poison Ivy has changed a lot over the years. She first appeared as a woman obsessed with plant life, committing crimes that would see her use the world of flora to terrorize the people of Gotham City. For years, Ivy was of the opinion that plants were better than people, using her botanical skills to create all kinds of deadly plants, as well as various poisons and toxins she could use against her foes. She eventually even forged a connection to the Green, gaining the power to control the growing things of the world. As she got more popular, she started to get less and less “kill all humans” and more of a person who wanted to defend the environment but didn’t care who got in her way. Her relationship with Harley Quinn played a huge role in that and she’s currently starring in a solo series that fans will not stop buying. She’s not exactly a hero, and is still bedeviling Batman whenever she gets a chance, but she’s no longer a villain and it’s honestly about time.

What B-list DC villain do you think for the redemption they deserved? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!