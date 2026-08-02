Wonder Man’s Brother Has the Perfect New Job in Marvel Comics

Marvel just wrapped up its most recent Wonder Man comic book series, which featured Simon Williams getting into trouble thanks to a man he was working with in Hollywood. From the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Mark Buckingham, and Phil Noto, the new series had Wonder Man working with Hellcat, who came to Los Angeles to see him, and he even worked with his own brother, the Grim Reaper, who was staying at Simon’s home. The entire story involved an agent who embezzled a production budget, killed one of Simon’s friends, and then framed her for killing someone else. It was all a big noir mystery, which fits Wonder Man as well as any other story.

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By the end, Wonder Man was almost ready to ignore his pacifism and get revenge, but he did the right thing and brought the agent to justice. He then used some money to help his brother get a perfect job. The Grim Reaper is no longer a villain, but he is doing something that fits his persona.

The Grim Reaper Has the Perfect New Job in Los Angeles

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Grim Reaper was at Wonder Man’s home when The Spot attacked and tried to finish off the assassination job for the agent, killing the one man who could bring him down. This allowed the Grim Reaper to leap into action and help stop The Spot, which might have helped him get some assistance in previous legal matters that were still standing. It also ended up with Grim Reaper in the hospital, where Simon decided he needed to do something nice for his brother.

This involved Wonder Man buying a couple of vans with some money he had been saving, and then using one of them to help the Grim Reaper start his own business. Eric Williams started a business called “Grim Reapers Death Ride” which is a Hollywood tour bus business where Eric takes visitors on a trip through neighborhoods to see where famous murders took place.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The book showed him taking people by the scene of the Wonderland Murders. He also explained they would next see where the Greenblatt Dahlia was last seen alive. Ironically, he then said that they would also visit the location where his brother’s car was used in the brutal murder of a “lovely businesswoman.” This led to Wonder Man musing that he didn’t know how long this job would last, but he wasn’t holding his breath. The Grim Reaper has always been a deadly Avengers villain, but it was nice seeing him in this new role.

It was a funny punchline to an entertaining mystery story, and honestly, there might not be a better job for someone like Grim Reaper to have. Not only is his character’s name based on the persona of death, but he most recently appeared in The Vision and the Scarlet Witch miniseries from 2025 where he was dead and in the Graverealm, a death dimension the Grim Reaper himself controls. By the end, the Scarlet Witch pulled him from the realm and brought him back to Earth to face the consequences for his previous actions. Having Wonder Man’s brother giving people a tour of death sites plays into his character better than any other job could.