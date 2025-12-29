Wonder Woman’s Daughter Just Set Up the Return of an Essential Wonder Woman Character

Wonder Woman has always been one of DC’s most important characters, and it all started when Steve Trevor crash-landed on Paradise Island. To him, it was just a plane crash that should have killed him, but to the rest of the world, it was the catalyst that brought one of its greatest heroes from the safety of her home to fight for peace like nobody else on Earth could. Steve has remained an important part of Wonder Woman’s mythos, standing beside her and supporting her just as well as Lois Lane stood by Superman. Unfortunately, Steve Trevor was killed by the villainous Sovereign in Wonder Woman (2023) #14, leaving Diana heartbroken and alone.

Now, however, it looks like Wonder Woman won’t have to wait until she crosses the Rivery Styx herself to see her love again. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman followed Steve and Diana’s daughter Lizzie as she teamed up with two other versions of herself from across time to set things right after they accidentally broke the timestream by losing corgi-fied Damian Wayne and Jon Kent to it. That part is a long story itself, but what’s important is that issue #6 just revealed that Steve Trevor is coming back, and it’s all thanks to Trinity.

Dad and Daughter Spend His Final Day Together

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It all started with Super-Corgi busting into Steve’s apartment on the morning of the day he died. The eldest Trinity followed the dogified Jon, and while she knew she wasn’t supposed to get involved with or talk to anyone, she couldn’t resist finally getting to know the father she had never met. They went for a walk, where Trinity let it slip that Steve was destined to die and that today was that day. She begged him to run to Themyscira or to let her get him someplace safe, but Steve refused. He said that Wonder Woman would never compromise the timeline just for his sake, and while he would do anything to be with Diana and Lizzie, he would never choose to save his own life if it meant Lizzie would never be born.

Steve Trevor accepted his death, but he was unwilling to accept not being with his family. He told Lizzie that he would find a way back; he would only need a little help from her to do it. While Wonder Woman would never defy fate, Trinity had a whole lot of Steve in her as well, so he was willing to bet that she was selfish enough to go against the gods like this. Sure enough, Steve died by the Sovereign’s hands, but he closed his eyes with a smile, seeing his daughter’s life flash in his final moments.

Of course, Steve Trevor was nowhere near content to die without meeting his daughter. When he made it to the River Styx, he found Robin Jason Todd waiting for him. Trinity had asked Jason to find Steve in the underworld, and since time moved differently than in the real world, he was able to do so. Of course, he was extra motivated considering Lizzia and him were massively crushing on each other. Since Lizzie knew Jason would come back, she had him guide Steve back to the land of the living, where Steve would go on to tie up the Three Fates and claim his own destiny to be with his family.

A Return a Lifetime in the Making

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The final page of the series promised that Steve Trevor and Trinity’s stories would continue in the pages of Wonder Woman. The narration of this issue was Steve speaking to the still-baby Trinity after he returned from the grave, meaning that it is a certainty he’s coming back. The only question is when. Thanks to solicits, we know that at least one future version of Trinity will be joining her mother to fight against the evil Amazon known as the Matriarch in the upcoming “Wonder War” storyline. This, of course, could also indicate that Steve Trevor will return in that storyline as well.

There are most certainly going to be repercussions for his plan. Not only did it involve practically destroying the timestream to pull off, but he also directly defied the will of the gods to be with his family. I imagine that, after Wonder Woman saves the world from the Martriarch, she will have to face the consequences of her family’s actions. This is sure to put her at odds with the divine she’s supposed to worship, and possibly even some of her Amazonian sisters, as they might be forced to take the gods’ side in upholding the natural course of destiny. This could all be leading to a massive fight between Wonder Woman and the world itself to keep her family safe, but she’d be fine with that. As Wonder Woman showed in her latest arc, she will always do the right thing, rules be darned.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 is on sale now!

