10 Avengers Who Don’t Get Enough Credit (And Deserve More Love)

Some Avengers have spent years doing the heavy lifting while others hog the spotlight like it’s a Stark Industries press conference. Certain heroes keep the team functional, cleaning up messes, managing logistics, and preventing inevitable collapses of both morale and multiverse, and yet, they rarely trend online.

The least the public could offer is some proper appreciation. These undervalued Avengers deserve more love, less meme treatment, and maybe a few less “who even are they?” moments at Comic-Con. After all, saving the universe shouldn’t be a popularity contest… even if certain caped egos treat it like one.

10. Mantis

In the comics, Mantis belongs to a rare breed of characters who are far more significant to Avengers history than casual readers realize. She trained with the Priests of Pama, became the Celestial Madonna, and once wielded cosmic awareness that rivaled powerful entities. Her spiritual and philosophical perspective made her the Avengers’ moral anchor during an era when brute force dominated the spotlight.

Yet, she rarely receives credit for her cosmic impact. Mantis has guided gods, negotiated peace among alien races, and literally helped repopulate universes. She deserves way more reverence than just being remembered as a quirky side character.

9. Hercules

Hercules gets laughed off way too often, mostly because readers confuse his boisterous personality for lack of depth. His strength ranks among the top-tier Avengers, and his endurance has saved the Earth multiple times.

His biggest weakness has always been his penchant for being underestimated. People forget he’s a demi-god who has fought alongside mortals for centuries without ego poisoning his loyalty. Hercules brings ancient gravitas with a beer mug in hand, and that’s a balance only true legends pull off.

8. Monica Rambeau



Monica Rambeau once led the Avengers, and did it well. She commanded respect without theatrics, wielding her energy powers with strategic precision. Her ability to transform into any form of electromagnetic energy made her one of the most versatile heroes ever fielded by the team.

Still, fandom often glosses over her leadership era. She made decisions that saved worlds without leaning on legacy or inherited mantles. While others got statues, Monica got replaced and quietly reshuffled out of the spotlight. Her tenure as Captain Marvel deserves more reverence, both for her professionalism and her sheer power.

7. Wonder Man

Simon Williams has been the universe’s most reluctant celebrity Avenger. He’s got the strength of an ionic reactor and the soul of a frustrated actor — an odd combination that makes him more layered than he’s given credit for. He’s saved the world between shoots, existential dread, and Hollywood PR disasters.

His internal conflict made for some of the team’s best character work during their classic runs. Wonder Man embodies the human fatigue of being an immortal powerhouse in a world that forgets yesterday’s heroes by tomorrow’s headline. The guy deserves more applause than pity.

6. Wasp (Janet van Dyne)

Janet van Dyne deserves more credit as the creative and tactical heart behind the Avengers’ formation. She co-founded the team, designed their early costumes, and brought levity and leadership when most of her peers were too busy brooding. Her résumé as chairperson of the Avengers should carry more weight than it does in fan discussions.

Her fashion sense and wit often overshadow her strategic genius, which is an injustice in itself. Wasp balanced humanitarian ideals with pragmatic heroism long before it became trendy.

5. Black Knight (Dane Whitman)

The Black Knight’s history with the Avengers is a blend of tragedy, chivalry, and magic-induced PTSD. Armed with the Ebony Blade, Dane Whitman stands as a medieval warrior coping with modern heroics. When the blade’s curse threatens to corrupt him, he resists harder than most mortals could.

He’s fought with and against gods, wielded cursed power responsibly, and never sought fame for it. The guy practically bleeds sacrifice. Yet in the grand scheme of Avengers lore, he gets talked about like an interesting side note instead of what he truly is — a moral cornerstone wrapped in chainmail.

4. Firestar

Firestar represents the quintessential grounded Avenger who never let power dilute her heart. Her radiation-based abilities give her enough energy output to scorch half the battlefield, but her empathy makes her invaluable to the team dynamic. She’s the rare hero who reminds everyone why they fight in the first place.

She never relied on theatrics or tragedy to validate her place among the gods and geniuses. She’s been an underrated role model since the early days, proving that warmth and decency can be just as heroic as raw power.

3. Hercules

Yes, again. He gets listed twice in spirit because his comic legacy is that underrated. Beneath all the ale and swagger lies a mythological constant who’s fought side-by-side with mortals purely out of love for heroism itself. He’s the Avengers’ eternal reminder that strength means nothing without courage and camaraderie.

Writers frequently use him as comic relief, but he’s the guy who charges first into world-ending battles. Hercules embodies joy in battle, loyalty in friendship, and humility in defeat — all traits that deserve more than punchline status. The “Prince of Power” title sells him short.

2. Tigra



Tigra has spent years being misunderstood. Her feline appearance often overshadows her sharp intellect, detective instincts, and courage under impossible circumstances. As both a private investigator and Avenger, she’s carried more emotional realism into the team than most characters ever manage.

Her sense of identity makes her one of Marvel’s more introspective heroes. Yet she rarely gets invited into “serious hero” conversations despite earning her place on pure grit. Tigra’s loyalty and independence define the kind of strength that often goes uncelebrated.

1. Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff)

Black Widow has been the quiet spine of the Avengers for decades. Her espionage expertise, tactical genius, and brutal pragmatism have saved the team from political collapse more than once. She’s fought demons, both metaphysical and moral, and still keeps moving forward without applause.

While others rotate in and out of heroic phases, Natasha remains relentless. She navigates superhuman chaos with a spy’s precision, bridging the gap between street-level reality and cosmic madness. Among all Avengers history, she remains the unsung soul who keeps the machine running.

