10 DC Legacy Heroes Better Than the Originals

One of the most critical themes in DC Comics is that of legacy. For over 80 years, DC has had new generations take on the mantles of older heroes. Sometimes these legacy heroes can’t hold a candle to the originals and are treated more like sidekicks. However, other legacy heroes prove to be so successful that they overshadow their predecessors entirely and become their superiors in every way. Sometimes these next-generation heroes are so popular and beloved that most readers are not even aware that they are a legacy hero. Whether through more interesting personalities, backstories, or abilities, these DC legacy heroes took pre-existing superhero identities and made them their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an industry often criticized for resisting change, these incredible legacy heroes show how change can improve things.

10) Doctor Light (Kimiyo Hoshi)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Unlike other legacy heroes, Dr. Kimiyo Hoshi adopted a mantle that initially belonged to a villain. The first Doctor Light, Arthur Light, was a notorious and vile enemy of the Justice League. Not only is Kimiyo a far more intelligent and noble person than her villainous predecessor, but her vast power is leagues above his. Kimiyo has direct access to the primordial and infinite Light of Creation, allowing her to manipulate all forms of light. With her incredible power, Kimiyo was instrumental in saving the multiverse during both the Crisis on Infinite Earths and Dark Crisis. Kimiyo took one of the most tainted mantles in DC Comics and reshaped it into something inspiring.

9) Red Tornado

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The mantle of Red Tornado went from a powerless vigilante to a god-like android. The Golden Age Red Tornado was Ma Hunkel, a housewife who wore a pot on her head while fighting crime. But where Ma’s story quickly fell into obscurity, the second Red Tornado became one of the most recognizable robot heroes in comics. This Red Tornado is an android created by the mad scientist T. O. Morrow for nefarious purposes. Red Tornado, however, quickly rebelled against his creator and became a hero, joining both the Justice League and Justice Society. Housed inside Red Tornado’s metallic body is a wind elemental, which allows him to generate powerful tornadoes. Additionally, Red Tornado’s desire to be human has made him a complex and sympathetic character.

8) Atom (Ray Palmer)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Whereas the original Atom, Al Pratt, got his name because he was short, Ray Palmer earned his name because he could shrink to the size of an atom. Although Al Pratt was a founding member of the JSA and a skilled fighter, he can’t compare to Ray’s scientific genius or his ability to shrink with his Bio-Belt. Ray was also one of the first recruits into the Justice League and has used his ability to reduce to subatomic sizes to save his teammates on multiple occasions. Ray’s inventions and understanding of the building blocks of creation make him one of the most brilliant minds in DC Comics, a feat that Al never came close to achieving.

7) Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Where the Blue Beetle mantle once belonged to only B-tier heroes, Jaime Reyes changed that narrative and quickly proved himself to be the most powerful and popular version of the character. Unlike Dan Garrett or Ted Kord, Jaime possesses incredible powers that he gained by merging with the Blue Beetle Scarab, Khaji Da. The Scarab is a sentient technorganic alien that can envelop Jaime’s body, becoming armor that provides him all manner of weapons. Despite his young age, Jaime proved to be an incredible hero by repelling the Reach alien invasion. Jaime took the underrated Blue Beetle mantle and became one of the most iconic teen superheroes in DC Comics.

6) Robin (Tim Drake)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The third kid to become Robin, Tim Drake, quickly set himself apart from his two predecessors. After Jason Todd’s death, Batman swore never to have another sidekick. Unlike the other two Robins, who Batman chose and adopted before they became Batman’s sidekicks in his vigilante pursuits, Tim deduced the Dark Knight’s secret identity and actively sought him out, begging to become his new disciple. Batman eventually relented, and Tim proved himself to be the best Boy Wonder the Caped Crusader ever had. Tim is one of the best detectives in DC Comics and helped found the teenage superhero team Young Justice. A brilliant and kind hero, Tim is Batman’s most loyal and accomplished sidekick.

5) Black Canary (Dinah Laurel Lance)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Dinah Laurel Lance inherited her Black Canary identity from her mother, the Golden Age hero and Justice Society member, Dinah Drake. Trained by many of the JSA’s best fighters, Dinah has surpassed her mother to become one of the world’s greatest martial artists, even rivaling Batman. Also unique to Dinah is her iconic “Canary Cry,” a powerful sonic scream that can tear apart trains and buildings. Her relationship with Green Arrow is also considered to be one of the most iconic couples in comic book. Dinah is a vital member of the Justice League, Birds of Prey, and Team Arrow and is now considered by many to be the quintessential Black Canary.

4) Mr. Terrific (Michael Holt)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Golden Age Mr. Terrific, Terry Sloane, was known for his athletic prowess and genius-level intellect. Terry fought as a member of the JSA to promote fair play, but he was eventually killed in the line of duty. Decades later, Terry’s heroism would inspire Olympic gold-medalist and billionaire genius Michael Holt to follow in his footsteps. Michael is the third-smartest man in the world and uses state-of-the-art inventions called T-Spheres to fight crime. Michael also was the leader of the JSA and two other teams: the Terrifics and the Terrific Ten. When Michael met Terry during a time-travelling mission, the Golden Age hero himself said that Michael had surpassed him in every way.

3) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zatanna is the daughter of one of DC Comics’ first magical superheroes, Zatara. After an evil witch kidnapped her father, Zatanna began studying the mystic arts and quickly surpassed Zatara’s magical powers. The first superhero sorceress in comics and one of the most popular magic-users in DC Comics, Zatanna is practically unmatched in her mastery of magic. Zatanna’s ability to warp all of time and space is only limited by her imagination. She also became the founder and leader of the superhero team Justice League Dark, which defends the world from the most malevolent mystical entities. Zatara couldn’t be prouder of the hero his daughter has become.

2) Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Alan Scott may have been one of the strongest Golden Age heroes. Still, Hal Jordan refined the Green Lantern mantle into the universal defender that it is today. Hal was the first human to be found worthy to join the intergalactic police force known as the Green Lantern Corps and became one of the primary protectors not just of Earth but of the entire universe. Hal’s willpower and mastery of his ring are so immense that he is one of the strongest Green Lanterns the Corps ever. Where once humanity was believed to be too primitive to be worthy of Green Lantern Rings by the Guardians of the Universe, Hal showed just how no power in the universe is greater than the human spirit.

1) Flash (Wally West)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Originally belonging to the Golden Age hero Jay Garrick, the Flash mantle would be passed on to Barry Allen. However, both would be overshadowed by the third incarnation of the Scarlet Speedster: Wally West. The first Kid Flash, Wally inherited the mantle of Barry after he died during Crisis on Infinite Earths. Wally discovered the Speed Force and pushed its boundaries for over 20 years. His feats have earned him the title of the fastest being in the multiverse. More importantly, Wally is a kind-hearted and fun-loving man who brought the Flash Family together and cemented the importance of legacy in the Flash mythos. From his family-focused stories to his reality-shattering feats, Wally is the ultimate legacy hero who reshaped the Flash mantle into something better.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!