7 Best New DC Superheroes of the Past 5 Years

We’re only halfway into the 2020s, and DC Comics has already produced some of its most successful and impactful stories in decades. Along with quality storylines, in the past five years, DC has introduced hundreds of new characters, including some superheroes who have become instant fan favorites. Many of these new heroes have incredible abilities, emotional character arcs, and offer great representation for communities that comic books have historically overlooked. These new characters have already become integral to several significant events in which the entire DC Universe is at stake. Some are legacy characters, while others are entirely independent heroes. Whatever the case may be, these are the heroes of the new generation.

DC Comics has featured a plethora of new captivating and powerful heroes in the first half of the 2020s, offering engaging storylines for readers.

7) Gossamer

Jay Nakamura, aka Gossamer quickly made headlines after his introduction in 2021 because he began dating Jon Kent. Jay is a refugee from the island nation of Gamorra, where he was used for human experimentation. The experiments gave Jay the ability to become intangible and invisible, which he uses as the hero Gossamer. A dedicated journalist and socially conscious hero, Jay leads The Truth, an underground activist group that exposes corruption worldwide. His drive to make corrupt officials pay for their crimes and protect the people of Gamorra has led to him committing increasingly morally questionable acts, including killing enemy soldiers even when it was unnecessary. Even with his recent spiral, Jay’s a compelling hero, and he’s become an intrinsic member of Superman’s large cast of characters.

6) Dreamer

Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, made her first appearance in the hit CW Supergirl TV series. Dreamer became so popular that she made her official debut in the main DC Universe in 2022. She’s part human and part Naltorian, an alien race that draws its power from the mystical Dream World. This connection gives Dreamer many powers, including precognition, energy projection, and the ability to transport herself to a person’s location by travelling through their dreams. She’s already played a significant role in DC Comics as she predicted the events of Dark Crisis and was forced to aid Amanda Waller’s crusade against superheroes during Absolute Power. Although Dreamer eventually turned against Waller, she still feels immense guilt for aiding the villain and is trying to redeem herself.

5) Starchild

Otho-Ra, aka Starchild, is a member of the alien race known as the Phaelosians, an offshoot of Kryptonians who became gladiators for the tyrant Mongul. When Superman rescued Otho-Ra along with her twin brother, Osul-Ra, aka Red Son, the two were adopted into the Kent Family. Otho-Ra is the more aggressive of the Super-Twins and she’s always looked after her brother. Still, she’s having an engaging, emotional journey as she learns to let down her walls and accept the Kents as her new family. On top of her Kryptonian-like abilities, including super-strength, flight, and heat vision, Otho-Ra can conjure energy weapons. Otho-Ra and her brother are great additions to the Superman family and have paved the way for many exciting new storylines.

4) Ghost-Maker

Introduced in 2020, Minhkkhoa Khan, aka Ghost-Maker, is one of the newest and deadliest additions to the Bat-Family. Minhkkhoa trained alongside Bruce Wayne for many years, and they developed a close friendship and rivalry. However, their motivations to become vigilantes are very different. Batman began his crusade against criminals to avenge his parents; Ghost-Maker did so for the art of crimefighting. Although initially a lethal vigilante and an enemy of the Dark Knight, Ghost-Maker has joined forces with Batman to tackle bigger threats like Scarecrow. Since then, Ghost-Maker has stopped killing criminals and even became the leader of the international superhero team Batman Incorporated. A relentless, sword-wielding vigilante, Ghost-Maker is a fearsome new anti-hero who strikes fear into the hearts of Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

3) Trinity

In 2024, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor finally had a child named Lizzie Prince. When Steve was killed by the villain Sovereign, Wonder Woman molded a clay figure that combined a piece of each of their souls, which resulted in the creation of a beautiful baby girl. Although Lizzie is still an infant in the main universe, DC has been teasing her heroic future since 2023. As the future hero Trinity, Lizzie is a determined yet fun-loving character who will become the leader of the Justice League. She’s also a childhood friend of Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. With her three mystical Three Lassos of Fate and her Amazonian training, Trinity has a bright future ahead of her and has already become a fan favorite character.

2) Wonder Girl (Yara Flor)

In 2020, Yara Flor was initially introduced in a possible future timeline dubbed Future State, where she became the new Wonder Woman. Yara entered the main DC continuity the following year, where she became the fourth Wonder Girl. Born in Brazil, Yara is the daughter of an Amazon and a river god. After discovering her heritage, Yara trained with and fought numerous Olympian Gods who sought to use her in their plots. She became close friends with Wonder Woman and joined the Amazons of Themyscira as one of their greatest warriors. Fans have loved this young Amazon since her debut, and she has played a crucial role in storylines like Dark Crisis and Trail of the Amazons.

1) Green Lantern (Sojourner Mullein)

One of the very first characters introduced in 2020, Sojourner “Jo” Mullien has quickly become an incredibly popular Green Lantern. An ex-cop, Jo was recruited into the Green Lantern Corps and then assigned to a Space Sector so far away that it didn’t even have a number. In the “Far Sector,” Jo used her expert detective skills to solve a murder while also navigating societal and political unrest. Jo also possesses a unique Power Ring that’s powered not by the ability to overcome fear, but instead by the ability to live with fear. This means her ring can recharge itself, but, more importantly, it highlights her emotional strength. With her investigative skills, Jo is a determined new member of the Green Lantern Corps and DC’s breakout hero.

