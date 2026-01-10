4 Dark Robin Futures Revealed in DC K.O.: Knightfight

As it promised back when it was revealed at last year’s Comic Con, DC K.O.: Knightfight has given the Robins some truly surprising futures. Though it appeared that Batman was going to play a major role in the main DC K.O. series, the first issue took us all by surprise by having the Joker eliminate Batman and steal his spot in the event’s tournament. It was frustrating (especially for those who’d filled out a bracket), but thankfully, the powers that be decided that Batman couldn’t simply sit on the sidelines for such a major DC Universe moment.

DC K.O.: Knightfight follows Batman, who managed to revive himself after his elimination, thanks to his Apokoliptian armor. However, the Heart of Apokolips, the mysterious relic at the center of DC K.O., didn’t appreciate Batman’s cheating and punished him with a unique set of challenges. Every issue sees Bruce encountering a new simulated reality; ones set in the future, where Batman has either died, gone mad, or retired. In his place, a Robin has taken over to become their world’s Batman. But as the following 4 examples show, these futures are darker than they seem.

4. Dick Grayson Uses a Robin Army

In the first reality, Dick Grayson gave up being Nightwing to become Batman after a dip in the Lazarus Pit drove Bruce insane, later killing Jason, Tim, and Damian. With the Titans, Dick took a page from Bruce’s book to create Robin, Inc, putting a Robin in every major city. While effective, Dick’s Robins are incredibly aggressive, and Dick has lost his sense of self. No longer is he the grinning, joking young man Batman once knew. Instead, Dick is cold and ruthless, willing to raise an army if it means keeping the world safe.

3. Jason Todd is Trapped in a Poisoned Gotham Alone

Jason has always had it rough, and the reality the Heart of Apokolips made based on him reflects that. In this simulation, the Joker launched a gas attack that contaminated Gotham permanently. There’s a red dome covering the city and keeping the gas contained, but Red Hood stayed behind to keep what was left of the city safe. He operates as its lone hero, dealing with anyone foolish enough to sneak into Gotham. Red Hood has always struggled with the feeling of being alone, and this world shows just how dark things can get when Jason has no one.

2. Tim Drake is Tormented by Bruce’s Murder

It would seem like Tim Drake got off pretty light in his world. There are no unsolved cases in Gotham, and as Batman, he still has allies and family to lean on. But internally, Tim is suffering. Even though he’s lauded as the World’s Greatest Detective, Tim is haunted by the one case he can’t solve: The murder of Batman, who, in this world, was found dead in the Batcave with no clue other than a missing utility belt. Not the darkest future, admittedly, but inside, Tim has been hurting over the impostor syndrome he feels from failing his mentor.

1. Damian Wayne Quit Crime Fighting to Raise a Child

Now this is not a dark future. In this world, Damian Wayne became Batman after Bruce retired. And in just a matter of a few years, Damian was able to completely eliminate crime from Gotham, allowing him to settle down and have a grandson, Alfred. And sure, that all sounds wonderful. But the darkness of this future comes from the fact that Bruce has to escape this world, thus ending the simulation of his son and his little boy. In this world, the Heart realized the best way to challenge Batman is by going after his heart.

