DC Confirms Nightwing is the Better Batman (And That Might Not Be a Good Thing)

Bruce Wayne has been Batman since the night his parents were ripped away from him. The Dark Knight is a core part of his identity, and he is intent on fighting this never-ending war on injustice until he finally saves Gotham City, or he is killed by it. Somewhere along his journey, Bruce met several young heroes with a similar drive to change things in their hearts, and recruited them to be his partners. They became four of the Robins, his sons, and often, the question is posed whether one of them will become the next Batman. Between them, Dick has already been Batman, and DC K.O. Knightfight #1 just made him the Dark Knight again.

The comic presents a brand new world that Bruce stumbles into, where he finds a new peace enforced on Gotham City. Much like the time everyone thought he was dead, Dick became the new Batman after him. During his original time as Batman, Dick revolutionized what it meant to wear the cowl while doing it justice. However, the central theme of this issue and this entire series seems to be: even if Dick is a better Batman, should he be the next Dark Knight? Let’s dig into it.

A Better World With a Better Batman

Before he died in the tournament to crown the next King Omega, Batman rigged a Mother Box to teleport him home should he be taken out. It teleported Batman back to Gotham, but not the one he remembered. It was a futuristic world, and he was immediately jumped by several Robins he didn’t know. They drove Bruce towards a specific point, where Dick appeared in his own Bat-suit. Dick said that the Bruce he remembered drove himself insane using the Lazarus Pits, and Dick had to take the mantle. He refused to listen to Bruce’s story, and the two fought.

Bruce spent the entire fight in awe of how good Dick was, while Dick told Bruce everything he’d accomplished since putting on the cowl. Dick saved Gotham by bringing in his friends, creating a foundation to train people to defend themselves and help protect Gotham, making anyone who wanted to be one into a Robin. Dick said he was a better Batman than Bruce and knocked him down. Bruce openly admitted to holding back, but the fact remains that Dick saved the world in a way Bruce never could. Dick said he was a better Batman because he had all of Bruce’s skills, but he trusted people. He let people help him, something that Bruce has never been good at.

Nightwing Could Be a Better Batman, But Should He?

This issue firmly presented the idea that Dick would be a better Batman, and there’s precedent for that. When Dick was the main Batman following Infinite Crisis, he maintained the fear of the legacy while forging it into a symbol that everyone could find hope in. Even when Bruce returned, he wanted Dick to continue to operate as Gotham’s main Batman because of the good work he was doing. But that begs the question: should Dick be Batman now?

Since that time, Nightwing has become a far more popular character. His fans find strength in the narrative of Dick forging his own identity outside of Batman, but being just as respected and important in the superhero community. Dick choosing to be Nightwing instead of Batman has become a core aspect of his character. Taking up the cowl again, years after he explicitly stated he moved past it, could seem like character regression. At the same time, DC would lose Nightwing, who they have spent the past five years pushing to stand as one of their most important characters.

There are pros and cons to Dick becoming Batman again. On the one hand, it brings a close to the legacy that had been promised to him since he was Robin. From early imaginary tales to the “Prodigal” storyline to his decision in Battle for the Cowl, Dick was promised the Batman identity and took it up to save the world. It would be a true next step for the legacy of the DC Universe and show that Batman was greater than a single man, and change the status quo in a drastic way.

On the other hand, it could be argued that Dick giving up his Nightwing identity would be him throwing away all of the growth he’s undergone over the decades. Nightwing would cease to exist as we know him, and that’s a travesty. Then there’s the question of what would happen to Bruce. Would he stick around as a second Batman, or would he finally retire and support in other ways? Losing Bruce as the Caped Crusader would certainly disappoint millions of fans. If Dick permanently took up the cowl again, then Batman would have to change forever, and that might not be something that people want.

Overall, there are lots of advantages and disadvantages to Dick taking up the Batman mantle, whether he’d be better at it or not. What do you think?

DC K.O. Knightfight #1 is on sale now!

