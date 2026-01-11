4 DC K.O. Quarterfinal Matches (And Who’s Likeliest to Win)

As hard as it is to believe, we’re about halfway through DC Comics‘ intense fighting competition. Darkseid is this close to conquering the DC Universe, and the only way to stop him is by claiming the power of the Heart of Apokolips through a brutal tournament. The only way to survive each round is by tapping into their inner darkness and proving they can be just as merciless as the despotic New God himself. It’s been a wild few months, and now the pool of fighters has winnowed down to a collection of eight heroes and villains.

So, based on the brackets, we know who is fighting who in round three in the upcoming DC K.O. #3, with fights like Superman vs. Green Lantern Guy Gardner or Joker vs. Zatanna. Now, under normal circumstances, we could easily guess who would win these battles. But DC K.O. is not what many would consider ‘normal’ circumstances. Still, if we look at the matches individually, we can take an educated guess on who’s going to come out victorious. Read on to see DC K.O.’s round three match-ups and who’s likeliest to take the cake.

4. Lex Luthor vs. Aquaman (Winner: Lex)

Even before he was made the avatar of the Blue, I’ve always thought that Aquaman was incredibly underrated and that people don’t take him seriously enough. That being said, I don’t know if I can support him here. Lex’s vibe is perfect for a contest that demands brutality, and I’ve got no doubt that he’s got some sinister tricks up his sleeve (I mean, the guy took Superman’s hand in DC K.O. #2). Aquaman’s going to put up a good fight, but I can’t see a scenario where Lex doesn’t move into the semis with Superman.

3. Wonder Woman vs. Cyborg (Winner: Wonder Woman)

This one’s a shame, because I feel that both heroes deserve to move on to the semifinals. But between Wonder Woman and Cyborg, I have to go with Diana. She’s arguably the greatest fighter in the DC Universe, and even though Vic has some of the best tech ever designed, Wonder Woman has been fighting literal gods and monsters longer than he’s even been a hero. I can definitely see Cyborg getting Wonder Woman on the ropes, but I think she’s almost certainly going to tap into her inner brutality to lay her former Justice League ally out.

2. Zatanna vs. Joker (Winner: Joker)

Please put down the pitchforks. I know very well that Zatanna is the most powerful magic user in the DC Universe. And even though her fight with Harley Quinn taught Zatanna to tap into her inner brute, you can never underestimate the Joker. The guy thrives in chaos, and this competition, with all its rules and allowances, has leveled the playing ground for someone like him. Also, this series needs a serious threat, and I can’t think of a greater threat than if Joker actually has a serious shot at gaining cosmic power on par with Darkseid.

1. Superman vs. Guy Gardner (Winner: Superman)

This is a no-brainer, and not just because Superman could trounce Guy. Now I’ll admit, Guy can probably access an inner brutality easier than Superman, and that could give him a leg up early on in their fight. But DC K.O. writer Scott Snyder has said this is a Superman story, and if the previous couple of issues have shown us anything, it’s that Superman is finding his inner brutality. I don’t think it’ll be easy for Clark, since he doesn’t like hurting his friends. But with what’s at stake, I think Superman’s going to go all out and win.

How do you think the DC K.O. round three matches will shake out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!