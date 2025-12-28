5 Coolest Battles from DC K.O.’s All Fight Month

It’s taken a month, but the second round of DC Comics‘ big competition is finally over. If you haven’t been keeping up, the DC Universe is under siege. Darkseid is back, and he’s more powerful than ever. The villainous New God has already destroyed the DCU’s future, and he’s working his way back to the present. But the greatest heroes and villains are competing in a tournament to gain incredible cosmic power to stop him. It’s been a seriously action-packed event, and it’s so big that the fights couldn’t be contained to the main DC K.O. series.

So instead of cramming 8 one-on-one match-ups in DC K.O., DC Comics gave us All Fight Month, a special initiative throughout December that highlighted these battles in various one-shots and tie-in issues. There were a lot of interesting competitors in his round, including Zatanna, Etrigan the Demon, Wonder Woman, Captain Atom, Aquaman, and even Red Hood. That’s a lot of firepower to make for some very interesting fights. But which battles really got fans talking? Read on to see 5 of the most impressive battles featured in DC K.O.’s All Fight Month.

5. Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna

Putting the DCU’s greatest magic user against someone like Harley Quinn really feels like that ‘hydrogen bomb vs. coughing baby’ meme come to life. But between Zee’s resistance to let loose and Harley being more than willing to go brutal, it makes for an interesting fight. However, Harley wasn’t in it for a chance to become a cosmic deity. Harley was here to push Zatanna to become more brutal to give her a fighting chance at taking the crown. And boy, did it work, because you really do see Zatanna go to a dark place during their fight.

4. The Flash vs. Green Lantern

Jay Garrick and Guy Gardner might not be the first people most think of when they hear ‘Flash’ or ‘Green Lantern’. But this battle shows just why both of them are amazing heroes. Between Jay’s incredible strategic mind and Guy being willing to go to places other Green Lanterns aren’t, the sparks were really flying in this battle. We even got a nice throwback to when Guy had his Vuldarian powers during his Warrior phase, something I haven’t even thought about in years. This slugfest was definitely one for the DC historians.

3. Wonder Woman vs. Lobo

Pitting the Main Man against the Amazing Amazon was an inspired choice, and it’s basically what happens when the unstoppable force meets the immovable object. This battle is one of the most brutal, filled with hard-hitting action and numerous low-blow insults (though those are mostly from Lobo). As someone who can regenerate from pretty much any injury, he makes for an incredibly tough opponent. But with some creative thinking, and a little help from the Almighty, Wonder Woman is able to eke out a win against the toughest bastich in the DCU.

2. Superman vs. Captain Atom

DC K.O. is pretty much Superman’s story, and naturally, he has one of the best battles in All Fight Month. The Man of Steel faces off against a literal powerhouse, Captain Atom, who, unlike Superman, doesn’t waste time with pleasantries. Atom makes for an excellent challenge for Clark here, hitting him with combo kryptonite and red sun punches and taking a form that combines all of the Atom’s most powerful forms. But his overconfidence ends up giving Superman a major advantage and allows Superman to tap into Atom’s power and defeat him, allowing Clark to proceed to round three.

1. Aquaman vs. Hawkman

Who would have figured that Aquaman #12 would end up being the surprise favorite of the All Fight Month tie-ins (aside from people reading Aquaman, that is)? There’s a really great contrast here, having a water-based hero fighting one so strongly with air. And while Hawkman is as brutal a fighter as they come, this comic shows off just how powerful Arthur has become in the last year. With Aquaman’s godlike power as the avatar of the Blue, Hawkman doesn’t even win one round against Aquaman, an impressive feather in the hero’s cap.

