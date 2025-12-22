5 Best Superman Comics of 2025, Ranked

It has been a great year to be a Superman fan. Superman rocked the world with the premiere of his newest movie in the summer, but by that point, he was already setting the comic book industry on fire with a whole array of awesome stories. The Summer of Superman banner coincided with the release of James Gunn’s Superman and brought a slew of even more awesome series to the table. From Superman Unlimited giving Superman an all-new power and offering a look at some day-to-day adventures with his allies, to Supergirl (2025) bringing back Silver Age-style storytelling in the most fun way possible, this year is fantastic for Superman comic fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the year draws to a close, we’re going to look back at five of the greatest Superman comics that stocked the shelves this year and rank them. There was a whole lot of incredible competition, and beyond just the great comics mentioned above, some honorable mentions include Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum and the ongoing Batman/Superman: World’s Finest. There are so many comics that could have easily made this list, but the five we have here today raised the bar even higher, and some of them are truly something special. Without further ado, let’s dive into Superman.

5) DC K.O.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is DC’s newest company-wide event, and it’s gearing up to be one of their best ones in years. After over an entire year of buildup, Darkseid is returning to destroy his enemies once and for all, having bonded to the Absolute Universe and attained unlimited power. While this event includes many of DC’s best heroes and villains, it is squarely a Superman story. With all of existence on the line, Superman is forced to question if throwing aside his morality and sense of justice is what might save the world. The comic forces Superman to confront the deepest, darkest parts of himself, and while impressive so far, the story is still far from over, so it can’t rank any higher on this list.

4) Superman (2023)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Joshua Williamson’s run on Superman thus far has introduced massive status quo changes, but what really elevated this series was the incredible job it did setting up DC K.O. and Darkseid’s return. It brought us the evil Legion and brought back Superboy-Prime, a fan favorite character who is finally back on the side of heroes. This run has consistently reimagined classic Superman ideas and infused them with an infectious creativity. Darkseid’s Legion’s introduction was a downright masterclass in building hype for an event, and this run will definitely be remembered for all the massive swings it took and the home runs it hit.

3) Action Comics

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Mark Waid is a legendary writer, and he returned to Action Comics to write the return of a core piece of Superman’s mythos that’s been missing for decades. Clark’s career as Superboy hasn’t been explored in an ongoing comic in years now, but Waid took us back to Clark’s earliest days as a hero for a modern retelling of Superman’s first time wearing the cape. It’s at once a great comic following Clark’s exploits and an interesting look into how a hero grows into their role. What really elevates this series is Waid’s spectacular voice for Clark and his deep understanding that what makes Superman tick is his endlessly kind heart and drive to do the right thing. If anything, this just proves we need more Superboy content and fast.

2) Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is a strange entry on this list, given that this series started back in 2023, but released its final issue earlier this year after innumerable delays. Still, The Last Days of Lex Luthor earns its place on this list for being the perfect capstone to Lex and Clark’s relationship. The series followed Superman’s attempts to cure Lex after he contracted a deadly disease, and Lex slowly accepting how great Superman is. When it looked like the only way to save the day was by letting Lex die, Superman found a new way: give Lex his powers in the ultimate show of trust. In the end, Lex sacrificed his life to save his only friend. It was a heartbreaking and phenomenal final tale for the two.

1) Absolute Superman

The entire Absolute line is an incredible reinvention of DC’s classic heroes, and Absolute Superman is the perfect example. This series combines every aspect of the Man of Tomorrow, returning him to his roots as the Champion of the Oppressed while embracing the full power and spiritual importance Superman has for the world. The story of this Superman is a broken boy trying to find a home after losing everything, only to land in a world that hates itself, where everyone wants to use him to fit their own agenda. They don’t see him as a person, only the power he has. Superman has to learn how to hope again and, in turn, restore hope to the entire world.

This comic goes places that no other Superman comic has, loudly and proudly shouting that Superman is here to lift the broken and disregarded and tear down the systems that reward death. It returns Superman to his radical roots without ever letting him cross the line, firmly stating that all life is precious and important. This is Superman at his most raw, and the way this comic manages to continuously innovate while respecting the past is nothing short of incredible. This is a boy’s slowburn journey to becoming Superman, the greatest hero of all, and making hope where there is none. That is the quintessential Superman experience, and this comic delivers it in spades.

So there we have what I consider the five best Superman comics of 2025, ranked. Which Superman or Superman-adjacent comic do you think should take the top spot on our list? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!