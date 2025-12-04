DC Just Gave Superman Multiple Absurd Power Ups At Once

DC K.O. is the titular company’s newest event, and it’s determined to make the fights as bombastic and memorable as possible. After a deadly qualifying competition, the first round dropped the thirty-two successful heroes and villains onto a desolate planet with the goal of finding the objects of power hidden throughout. These items all had the power to dramatically change everything going forward, and ranged from one of every Lantern ring to the Blue Beetle scarab. Some of the heroes competing are already some of the most powerful ones around, and this tournament isn’t going to be satisfied until they’re stronger than ever before.

In round one, Superman merged with the Omega Sanction, the source of Darkseid’s strength, and rose in a form far more powerful than he’s been in a very long time. While he might not have used this dark energy in round two, he somehow managed to gain power that transcends even the Omega Sanction and showed us the return of another one of Superman’s strongest forms. Superman duked it out with Captain Atom in DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1, and it was as brutal and explosive as anyone could have hoped.

A Three-Round Brawl in Their Mightiest Form

To kick off round two, the Heart of Apokalips dropped Superman and Captain Atom in an empty version of Metropolis. While Superman tried to handle things reasonably and check if there were any civilians, Atom wasted no time in hitting Superman with everything he had. He won the first round of this fight by draining all of Superman’s energy until he turned to dust. The Heart restored Superman, then offered both men the chance to change into other versions of themselves from their past and future. Captain Atom chose his most powerful form: the time and reality-controlling Monarch. Seeking an alternate way to win, Superman clad himself in the golden glow of his potential future, Superman Prime One Million.

While these two titans were some of the strongest in DC, Superman didn’t plan on settling this with his fists. As the round started, he immediately took off to the sun. When Captain Atom followed, the Man of Steel extinguished the sun with a puff of super-breath, leaving the two of them losing their energy in a slowed quantum field. Superman had more energy stored, so he lasted long enough to win. For the final round, Captain Atom took no chances and combined all of his history and future into one all-powerful form. Superman, meanwhile, decided to fight as himself. The final round started, and Captain Atom immediately proved to be stronger.

The unstoppable Captain Atom started tearing apart reality, intent on going directly for the Heart of Apokolips. When Superman tried to stop him, Captain Atom literally hit the Man of Steel with pieces of time, including the explosion that granted Atom his powers. Unfortunately, for Captain Atom, that was the worst moment to hit Superman with, because instead of defeating him, it granted Superman the same power as Captain Atom. With his new power, Superman absorbed Atom’s energy just like Atom did to him in the first round. Captain Atom tried to reset time, but Superman ripped his suit apart, lamenting how the tournament could change them. Superman was then embued with Omega Energy, making him even stronger still.

Superman of the Atom

Much like the Omega Sanction, this power-up only lasted for the round, but it certainly made an impact in that short amount of time. Superman is already one of, if not the single strongest, superhero around, and despite that, Captain Atom can give him a run for his money. Arguably, Captain Atom is stronger with his alchemical abilities. The thought of taking all of Superman’s absurd strength and enhancing him with the nuclear energy and control that Captain Atom possesses is downright insane. This character would easily skyrocket to the top of every most powerful hero list in the world, without question. And this goes without taking into account what the influx of Omega Energy he got for winning this fight could do.

Even if this energy was only temporary, it was still very cool to see Superman wield another hero’s powers. Especially when that hero is as powerful and simultaneously disrespected as Captain Atom. Beyond that, DC K.O. seems intent on making as many awesome power moments as possible. The first round gave Superman the incredible Omega Sanction, and this one let him experience Captain Atom’s powers and be infused with Omega Energy. That last one is going to stick around, at least. This event is a mix of deeply personal beats and moral struggles alongside action figures being slammed together, and that’s exactly what a comic book fighting tournament should be.

This is yet another uber power-up for Superman, and we might even see another in the next round. Which temporary Superman power-up has been your favorite so far? Let us know down below!

DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom is on sale now!

