5 Characters Who Could Be the Next Robin

Batman needs a Robin. This has been true for his entire career, as Robin was introduced as Batman’s sidekick not even a year after the Dark Knight debuted. For decades, the two were an inseparable team that fought side by side, with Batman not striking out on his own until Dick went off to college. Robin is an essential part of the Batman mythos, keeping the Caped Crusader on a lighter path and giving him someone to teach, an assurance that his mission will not end when he does. Robin is the original sidekick and one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, so, no matter what, there will always be a Robin.

However, that truth is being tested. In Matt Fractoin’s Batman (2025) #6, Tim Drake finally left the mantle behind to retire from superhero work, and the seeds were planted for Damian to do the same. This would leave Batman without a partner for the first time in decades, barring Damian’s rebellious phase a few years back, and the Robin mantle open. Today, we’re going to take a look at five potential characters who could become the next Robin, if Damian actually does leave, which I desperately hope he doesn’t. With that said, let’s rankle with some potential Robins.

5) Carrie Kelley

Carrie Kelley is one of the most popular Robins there is, and she’s not even canon. She was Batman’s Robin in the legendary Dark Knight Returns. A new version of her character could easily be introduced in the main continuity, possibly with her taking the Robin identity on herself when she sees her city in need and without one. She’s always been headstrong and driven to do what’s right, so her slapping the R on her chest and fighting, regardless of Batman approving or not, is very in character. She’s a fan favorite, so seeing her become canon would draw a lot of eyes, which is always a plus.

4) Terry McGinnis

Another fan favorite, non-canon character. Terry McGinnis is most famous for being Bruce Wayne’s successor as Batman in the alternate future of Neo Gotham, but his origin doesn’t mesh with the actual continuity, making the chances of him ever being canon as is very slim. Reintroducing Terry as Batman’s newest Robin would smooth over all of those wrinkles. It would be the perfect chance to reimagine him in the modern Batman mythos, with Gotham in between being what it is and what it will be. This would create a whole new dynamic for Terry and Bruce, and make the idea of Terry becoming Batman mesh perfectly with the Prime Universe canon.

3) Helena Wayne

Matt Fraction said that he thinks the best way to make Batman disappear is to make Bruce Wayne happy, and nothing would make him happier than being with his children. A future version of his and Catwoman’s daughter, Helena, has been traveling through time for years now, but she’s never interacted with her dad. Seeing her get stuck in the past and forced to partner with her dad, who is going through empty-nest syndrome after Damian leaves, could make for a fantastic storyline. It would be Batman’s chance to give Helena the dad she never had, and his chance to remember that being Robin is supposed to be fun. Helena is the promise of a better tomorrow, and that is exactly what would make Batman happiest.

2) The Joker

Okay, hear me out. One of the biggest themes in Fraction’s run so far is redemption, and for that Joker, that means having a device implanted in his head that makes him sane. He’s personable and sees Batman as his best friend, even while he’s trapped in a test tube for the experiment. After he inevitably gets out, the Joker might want to legitimately help Batman. Batman needs a Robin, and the Joker has worn the R before in the non-canon Batman: Last Night on Earth. This would obviously only be temporary, but it would make for such a fascinating character study of both men and how they view the idea of his redemption.

1) Original Character

If I had to put my money on it, I’d say the most likely person to become the next Robin would be an entirely original character. Fraction has been fleshing out Gotham’s civilian side, introducing new characters like Dr. Annika Zeller and washed-up reporter Jack Dean. He could easily introduce a new character who comes from the heart of Gotham, tying their origin into the blood of the city that makes it feel alive. Fraction has worked astronomically hard to give Gotham a personality, and a new character who was born in that Gotham would be the perfect way to bring it to the forefront, even more than before. Robin has always been the mantle for new characters to become instant classics, after all.

