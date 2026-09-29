5 Characters Who Define the Justice League (Who Aren’t the Original 7)

The Justice League is the biggest, greatest superhero team in DC. They are the ultimate showcase of what DC’s unique brand of heroism looks like, and they have been since the very beginning. The seven heroes who founded the Justice League have gone on to become pillars of the company, from the Trinity still being the epitome of DC’s greatness to the Flash being the number one person pushing the universe forward. The Justice League has changed and evolved over time, yes, but when people hear this name, they’re probably going to think about an incarnation like that of the original seven.

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However, although these heroes are the most iconic members of the League, they are far from the only ones who have been its driving forces. The Justice League might not change or grow as often as the Avengers, but they are no strangers to expanding their ranks and trying new things. Today, we’re going to give these heroes their due by looking at five Justice Leaguers who so rarely get the recognition they are owed, but who have left a massive impact on the team in one way or another. Without further ado, let’s justify why these Justice Leaguers are important parts of DC’s number one team.

5) Green Arrow

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Let’s get the obvious entrants out of the way and talk about Green Arrow. Oliver Queen is one of DC’s earliest Batman clones, but he’s much, much more than that now. Oliver has grown into his own as the DC Universe’s de facto social justice-focused hero. Green Arrow is just as likely to attend a protest rally or intimidate CEOs for unjust practices as he is to shoot a boxing glove at a mugger. Of course, when he first joined the team, he gained notoriety for being the first hero offered full-time membership outside of the founders. He was the man who opened the door for other heroes to join up and bolster the Justice League’s ranks.

Ollie has given far more than just an open door, however. Even beyond his political stance and the fact that he got in on the ground floor, Oliver Queen is a perfect contrast to the original seven. In comparison to everyone else, he’s much more in line with being a normal man. The majority of the team is manned by veritable gods, and even Batman cultivates a reputation that’s practically beyond human. Green Arrow presents and acts much more like a typical person, giving us a window into what it’s like to work alongside such incredible heroes from a grounded perspective.

4) Mister Terrific

Since we’ve covered the first additional hero added to the League, let’s talk about one of the newest additions in Mister Terrific. Michael Holt is the ultimate polymath, being unreasonably skilled at every field he dedicates himself to. He’s an Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics and has six black belts in different disciplines, but he’s definitely best known for being one of the smartest people in the world. Only Lex Luthor and Batman challenge Mister Terrific for that number one seat, and all three make a very strong case for why it should be them. In recent years, Mister Terrific has been making his argument as the organizer for the recently expanded Justice League Unlimited.

Mister Terrific has truly become the JLU’s head, directing the team in the field and deploying them in teams he decides would work best. The Trinity and other bigger heroes like Captain Marvel still have the most sway in the future for the League, but Mister Terrific is the guy who makes it all run. He’s the man that everyone can turn to when they need help or advice, and the entire League responds to his call. He’s running hundreds of heroes like a well-oiled machine, and nobody else could fill his role. Mister Terrific has become the connecting thread for the world’s heroes, and he shows no signs of slowing down now.

3) Black Canary

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Black Canary is another of the League’s older additions, but her history is definitely a strange piece of her history. See, the original Black Canary was Dinah’s mother, who was a member of the Justice Society of America. Then Dinah made her way to Earth-1, but had her mother’s memories and believed she was the original Black Canary, leading to some shenanigans for sure. Regardless, Dinah served as the Justice League’s link to the JSA, and she still is a major connecting point in that regard. However, she definitely has connections that are all her own, and they started when she was given the spotlight.

In the immediate aftermath of Crisis on Infinite Earths, it was decided that Wonder Woman wasn’t a founding Leaguer, so her position was filled by Black Canary. She’s also often served as a grounding element for the team, holding onto her convictions and hope even when the other Leaguers get lost in the fight. Black Canary is the epitome of focus, never letting the mission slip through her fingers even while she reminds everyone why they do what they do. Black Canary is a hero who commands a truly unshakeable spirit, and her humanity always acts like a guiding light.

2) Red Tornado

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Red Tornado is a character who seems simple on the surface, but is far more complicated when you dig into his origins. While his robotic body was created by the mad scientist T. O. Morrow, his soul came from an air spirit known as the Tornado Champion, who combined with the android shell to create a new being. Red Tornado actually started as a member of the JSA, but he found that he never quite belonged with the team, always feeling like he was an outsider. Eventually, he traveled to the Justice League’s world and joined the team, finding the companionship that he always longed for. This is the heart of what makes Red Tornado’s relationship to the League tick.

He’s a living storm who inhabits an android body, and thus feels out of place in every imaginable social circle. Yet, the Justice League gave him a home and friends, letting him turn what was meant to be a weapon against the League into one of their greatest allies. Nowadays, even with his body destroyed, Red Tornado serves as the central AI for the Watchtower, uniting everyone and keeping them informed. He’s become the literal beating heart of the team that gave him his home in the first place. Now, Red Tornado is the League’s home, which is a beautiful full-circle moment that shows just how much the team means to him. Red Tornado doesn’t just see the team as heroes, but as family, and that’s a side of the League that always needs more attention.

1) Atom

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Ray Palmer is one of the most underrated heroes in DC, especially considering that, for many decades, his presence was permanently present. The Atom was one of the earliest heroes offered a position in the Justice League, and, over the years, these comics became the main source of his adventures. From that point on, the Atom not only became a mainstay Leaguer, but the most consistent member from then on out. Almost all the way through the Silver and Bronze Ages, the Atom was present and fighting for the Justice League, even when other heroes, even founders like Wonder Woman and Batman, quit or took leaves of absence.

That is the ultimate way that the Atom has defined the Justice League: consistency. He was the original scientist who helped the JL with whatever problems a super-inventor was needed for, and his help was invaluable for decades. Even today, the Atom has a sort of seniority that very, very few other heroes have, commanding a respect and status that often goes overlooked, but never underappreciated. The Atom is the unsung hero of the League, representing all the heroes who help save the world but never receive the credit they deserve. There are plenty more like him, but the Atom is the top of that food chain.

Which Justice Leaguers do you think have defined the team the most? Let us know in the comments below!