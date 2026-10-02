Great DC Comic Releases From September 2026 You Need to Read

Comic books are, at the end of the day, a hard hobby to keep up with. There’s new content hitting store shelves every Wednesday, and as comforting and reliable as that schedule is, it means that every week there are dozens of comics from dozens of different companies that all fight for your attention. Even limiting your selection to singular companies can only limit the options so much. DC released fifty-six comics this month, split across ongoing series, limited series, one-shots, and annuals. Even for the most dedicated fans, that’s a whole lot of comics, and even if we ignored limiting factors like time and money, that’s still way too much for anyone to be expected to read.

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That’s exactly what we’re here to remedy today. We’re going to take a look at five comics DC released in September 2026, and I’ll break down exactly why these issues are the ones I would recommend to fans new and old alike. These are the issues that offer either a high quality that any fan can appreciate, a storyline that is guaranteed to be important to DC as a whole, a great entry point to a run or character, or even a mix of all three. These are far from the only issues worth reading, but they are the ones I’d give to a friend first. So, with all that established, let’s swing into September’s recommendations from DC.

5) Teen Titans (2026) #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Teen Titans are one of DC’s most popular teams, but for the past two decades, they’ve struggled to leave the shadow of the Wolfman era and their beloved TV show. The team has tried to reinvent itself plenty over the years, but every attempt has either failed to find a foothold or been wiped away by event/reboot shenanigans. This newest incarnation of the team might be exactly what they need to finally break out of the rut they’ve been stuck in. This new incarnation of DC’s biggest teen team features a whole new cast and direction, featuring, importantly, a mix of obscure and new characters, with Red Hood of all people as their reluctant mentor.

This new era for the Teen Titans kicked off with a bang. It has everything the team needs, including a cast with great chemistry, a Robin who is definitely out of his depth, and a direction that genuinely seems to want to appeal to a teenage audience. Best of all, this first issue doesn’t fall into tropes or infantilize its heroes or target demographic. It presents its characters as realistic teenagers who want to make a difference in a modern way that doesn’t disparage the eras and generations that came before. This is the best way to start a Teen Titans book, and it has me extremely excited for what’s next.

4) Superman: The Stranger #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

On the opposite end of the demographic spectrum, we have DC’s newest Superman-focused Black Label series. Superman: The Stranger takes the Man of Steel back to his Golden Age roots, showing him as a poor, working-class man in the 1940s whose powers are both far lower scale and far less understood than in the usual timeline. This Clark Kent was an orphan who found himself and his friends taken advantage of because they had no power. Now, he has all the power in the world and is trying to figure out how to use it to make a real difference.

This is gearing up to be a truly special Superman story. It tackles the inherent fear and loneliness that Superman’s position would bring him, especially if he doesn’t know where he comes from. At its core, this comic is all about a deeply human man trying to use his gifts to help others, even if he doesn’t understand how, simply because it’s the right thing to do. This is quintessential Superman, and both the script and the art do so much to humanize everything he does. Every shot and word gives us such an intimate, vulnerable view of this man. Even if the rest of the series can’t hold up to this quality, this issue alone is something I cannot recommend enough.

3) Legion of Super-Heroes (2026) #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Not only have the Teen Titans blasted onto the scene with a new incarnation, but so has DC’s other influential team of young heroes. The Legion of Super-Heroes have been a core part of DC’s lore since they first debuted in Superboy’s comics, being proof that the better tomorrow that every hero in the 21st Century fights for can and will come to pass. Much like the Titans, they’ve had a lot of difficulties establishing who they want to be in recent years, with multiple incarnations and variants of the team existing in tandem thanks to some time-travel shenaniganery. This is an all-new rendition of the classic Legion roster, and its reimagining is stellar from the outset.

This new version of the Legion takes the time to explore each of its future heroes long before they’re a team, letting us delve into a universe-sized mystery and individual, personal problems that all of them will have to face. This story is intimately aware of everything that makes the Legion tick, from its pure-hearted heroes to the reverence for Superboy (and the entire superhero genre) that they are founded on. This is a story of hope in a universe that’s long forgotten how to hope, and that’s the hallmark of a very good take on the Legion.

2) Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Absolute Universe is constantly expanding, and this month, we got a one-shot dedicated to everyone’s favorite body-reading world-class fighter, Cassandra Cain. Instead of being Batgirl, in this universe, she’s the world’s greatest assassin and the co-leader of the League of Shadows. However, before any of that happened, she was a young girl who grew up in the shadow of tragedy and fear. Whose voice was taken from her at a young age, only for the mother she always longed for to throw her into the river of hatred and demand she swim or sink. And yet, through it all, she held onto her compassion.

I am definitely a biased party, given that Cass is just about my favorite hero to ever do it, but I can easily recommend this one-shot to everyone, regardless of whether you’re a fan of the character. This is a compact, interesting tale of a young girl’s rise to power. It’s a fantastic mix of action and heart, blending everything together with a stylized art that I would pay an unreasonable amount of money to see turn into an ongoing. This issue is everything a one-shot should be, expanding on Cass’s origins and making me beyond excited to dive back into Absolute Catwoman.

1) Absolute Batman #24

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Sticking with the Absolute Universe, our final recommendation is the newest chapter in the line’s best-selling book. This is the penultimate chapter of “The Strawman” arc, and this story so far has been incredible. We’ve seen Batman pushed to his breaking point as Joker and Scarecrow manipulate the narrative to turn everyone against the Dark Knight, even himself. This is Batman emotionally and psychologically broken in a way that we’ve never seen before. This issue brings us to Batman at his lowest point, where he’s faced with the choice to overcome his fears or hang up the cowl for good. At the same time, we see Barbara Gordon take the first step in her fight against corruption, becoming the Absolute Bat.

This issue has everything great about the Absolute Universe. It’s that incredible mix of familiar and breathtakingly new, calling back to Batman’s most iconic moments while giving us something entirely unique. It’s bold, loud, and everything Batman should be. Of course, it’s also a tale of unyielding rebellion against the corruption at Gotham’s heart, and about how Batman is something much more than a man. He’s a symbol that’s touched all of us. Any comic that understands that, and combines it with art and script this good, is a classic in the making.

Those are my DC recommendations for the month, but there are dozens more issues that are also worth a read. What was your number one pick for the month? Let us know in the comments below!