5 Justice League Villains Who Were Practically Made to Fight the Avengers

The Avengers are called Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for a reason. They regularly go up against the worst that the Marvel Universe can throw at them, and they face it all with a constant, unending desire to protect the world. They’/ve fought common criminals and threats so massive that they were thought of as foundational pieces of the universe, which never stopped the Avengers from doing what they needed to do to save lives. They’re constantly evolving to fit every situation they find themselves in, and they’ve become known the universe over for being the heroes everyone can fall back on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers have plenty of iconic, powerful villains who constantly push them to the edge. Thanos is the most famous, but other villains like Korvac and Baron Zemo, or even one-off villains like the Builders, provide plenty of awesome challenges for them to tackle. Of course, this begs the question of how the Avengers would handle other famous villains. Today, we’re examining why five Justice League villains would make perfect foes for the Avengers, and going over what kind of threat they could pose. With all that said, let’s jump right into it.

5) Despero

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Despero is one of the Justice League’s oldest and most underrated villains. He’s a multi-world conqueror who has destroyed no less than sixteen worlds, leaving billions dead in his wake. He accomplishes this through his mind-controlling abilities, which can affect even Earth’s most powerful telepaths, like Martian Manhunter. When he was thought dead, he literally willed himself back to physical form with a much, much stronger body, driven by a sheer, unrelenting hatred of the Justice League. Hatred is easily Despero’s number one defining feature. He’s a ball of pure, visceral rage that will do anything to destroy the Justice League.

This is exactly what would make him battling the Avengers so compelling. On the one hand, he has no connection to them, but on the other hand, his single-minded hatred of the League is motivation in and of itself. He would look down on the Avengers and see them as stepping stones to his real goal, which gives them the chance to prove that they’re heroes worthy of his respect and rage. The Avengers are often called Marvel’s Justice League, and while the comparisons are there, they have so much uniqueness to offer. Despero is a fantastic villain to highlight the specifics of each team and what makes them tick.

4) Black Adam

image Courtesy of DC Comics

Black Adam was once chosen to be the champion of the Wizard Shazam, but he chose to his divinely gifted strength to rule instead of protect. He was banished to the other side of the universe, and it took him three thousand years to return home, but once he did, he made sure to make up for lost time. Black Adam is an interesting case because he’s been a villain and hero over the years. He’s a selfish, vindictive man, but also a noble one underneath it all. His story is a tragedy that is so close to being inspirational, but he constantly stands in his own way and gives into rage.

In many ways, Black Adam is sort of DC’s version of Doctor Doom, and seeing him challenge the Avengers would be fantastic for both parties. There are few villains the Avengers have fought who are as physically powerful as Black Adam, as he can give both Thor and Hulk a run for their money. He could easily challenge the entire team on his own, both physically and politically, forcing them to deal with the questions of his sovereignty, bringing in the best aspects of Doctor Doom’s stories while combining an insane level of power. Black Adam could easily match against every Avenger in a unique, powerful way.

3) Brainiac

Brainiac is one of the most dangerous villains Superman and, by extension, the Justice League, has ever faced. He’s one of the smartest beings who will ever live, only being surpassed by his descendants, and he utilizes everything he knows to fuel his never-ending quest for knowledge. Brainiac travels the universe collecting cities like they’re souvenirs, shrinking these civilizations and keeping them for study while destroying whatever remained of their homes. At his worst, he’s a truly emotionless being who can create virtually anything he desires. He’s as smart as Reed Richards and as strong as Superman, making him a truly formidable foe.

It’s rare for the Avengers to battle someone who mixes this specific brand of intellect and strength as well as Brainiac. On top of that, his method of shrinking entire cities would present a unique challenge they would need to overcome, and can easily relate to Ant-Man and Wasp, who each specialize in shrinking, with Hank especially focusing on science. Captain America is the ultimate symbol of freedom against Brainiac’s oppression, and Iron Man could do everything in his power to stand up to Brainiac. Alone, all of them are outmatched, but together, the Avengers show exactly why they make such an incredible team and can overcome Brainiac.

2) Eclipso

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Eclipso is one of the most powerful villains in DC, and one of the trickiest. He’s a being who served as the original Spirit of God’s Wrath before the Spectre took the job and converted it to the much more nuanced vengeance. Eclipso was trapped with the Heart of Darkness on the dark side of the moon, but whenever he’s unleashed, he nearly drowns the universe in the black inkiness of the void. In darkness, he has virtually limitless power, including bending reality to his whim and possessing others. He’s turned the entire Justice League against itself and caused wars between them and the JSA. His only weakness is the light, which banishes him back inside the Black Diamond.

Eclipso would make an interesting Avengers villain because he plays off the stereotype of heroes constantly fighting each other. This is especially prevalent in Marvel, which has gone through no less than two hero civil wars and always seems on the precipice of another. Eclipso could push those factors over the edge and bring out the darkness that lives in each hero’s heart. He’s a unique trial for them to overcome, which in turn could strengthen their trust and how they view each other. Eclipso’s raw power and thematic powers could bring out the worst and, eventually, the best in the Avengers.

1) Darkseid

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Darkseid is DC’s premier supervillain. He’s regarded as the ultimate final threat in DC, and he constantly stands as the Justice League’s number one opponent. He’s taken over Earth multiple times, always pushing the League farther than they’ve ever been pushed before. As the ruler of Apokolips, he’s the living embodiment of fascism and evil. He exists to control all life in the universe, aiming to wipe out the very concept of free will. He can back up that insane desire with unfathomable power. We can count the number of heroes who can go toe-to-toe with Darkseid on two hands, max, and even then, very few stand a chance of actually beating him.

Darkseid is, in many ways, the prototype from which Thanos was made, although the latter took more direct inspiration from Metron. Regardless, he’s the de facto final boss of DC, which makes the idea of the Avengers battling him interesting solely from a fanboy perspective. It’d be interesting just to see how they handle him, especially with their core cast. Captain America and Thor specifically offer fantastic contrasts. Cap has always stood against fascism in all forms, and the New Gods are heavily inspired by Norse mythology, implied to have evolved from them. All of this would coalesce into a truly climactic battle that I would pay plenty to see.

Which Justice League villains do you think would be the best fit for the Avengers? Let us know in the comments below!