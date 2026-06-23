5 Criminally Underrated Marvel Characters Who Don’t Deserve the Hate

Marvel Comics has no shortage of characters beloved by millions worldwide thanks to their striking personalities, powers, and stories. Of course, among thousands of heroes and villains, not all can be universally loved. Marvel is well-known for making its characters more flawed and prone to making significant mistakes with major repercussions. While sometimes such flaws are excused by readers, other times not so much. Many criminally underrated characters have faced significant backlash from readers. Yet not all these Marvel characters deserve this level of hate, especially once time is given to look at their deeper lore and role within the comics.

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Having characters that you love and hate is part of what makes storytelling so engaging. Still, these Marvel characters oftentimes find themselves misunderstood and unfairly despised. These are the most over-hated heroes in Marvel.

5) Maggott

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Few characters appear more often on lists of the worst X-Men than Japheth, aka Maggott, and that’s primarily because of his disgusting and unique powers. Maggott’s mutant ability is that his digestive system is made up of two large slug-like creatures nicknamed “Eany” and “Meany” that can separate themselves from his abdomen and eat practically anything. Once they return to his body, the slugs provide Maggott superhuman strength and durability, enabling him to grow to gigantic proportions. It also didn’t help that Maggott’s introduction during the 1990s was muddled and underdeveloped before he was pushed to the sidelines. However, more recent comics such as Storm and X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic have given Maggott more room to breathe and develop as a character. Magneto saved him as a child, he’s a kind-hearted and ambitious hero, he’s currently one of Storm’s closest allies, and he’s even reached the rank of Omega-Level Mutant. Maggott’s powers may be gross, but they hide a complex and heroic character.

4) Squirrel Girl

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When people think of Marvel characters who can be defined as unbeatable, a girl with the powers of a squirrel probably isn’t their first thought. Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, was born with squirrel-like abilities and a tail, and the power to communicate with tree-dwelling rodents. While this doesn’t sound very powerful, Squirrel Girl has managed to effortlessly defeat some of Marvel’s biggest bads like Doctor Doom and Thanos! These feats, along with her bizarre abilities and non-serious nature, have led to many readers to dislike Squirrel Girl and feel that she doesn’t fit in Marvel Comics. However, what many people forget is that Squirrel Girl’s invincibility is the joke. Squirrel Girl is a hero whose stories are meant to be wholesome, cartoonish, and not meant to be taken seriously unlike other superheroes. It’s a clever, subversive idea that sets her apart and even mocks other powerful, more serious heroes.

3) Mr. Fantastic

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Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, may be among the smartest people on Earth and the leader of the Fantastic Four, but he’s also the team’s most frequently disliked member. A lot of this negative feedback stems from Mr. Fantastic’s bad habit of putting his work before his family. In the past, he could also be very misogynistic. However, not only have modern writers removed Mr. Fantastic’s sexist qualities, but they’ve also focused more on how the hero grapples with very relatable issues. Few people understand Mr. Fantastic’s flaws in his treatment of his family more than Mr. Fantastic himself. He constantly struggles to be a present and loving husband and father while also pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation to pursue knowledge, to advance humanity, and to protect his family. This complicated and nuanced look at balancing family and career is one many people share, with Mr. Fantastic realistically flipping between being a role model and a cautionary tale. It’s this moral complexity that makes Mr. Fantastic such a fascinating and human hero.

2) Sentry

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From the moment he was introduced, Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry, was a controversial figure for two main reasons. The first is that, as a copycat of Superman, Sentry is seriously overpowered. For example, he is described as being as strong as a million exploding suns. Secondly, Sentry was introduced as Marvel’s most important and influential hero, a hero the world had forgotten, giving him credit that he didn’t earn. However, over the years, Sentry has earned his worth as one of the most morally complex heroes in Marvel Comics. His history as a meth-head-turned-superhero, his forgotten impact in the Marvel Universe, and his evil split personality, the Void, all make for interesting and unique stories and character explorations. His battles during World War Hulk and Siege are some of the best conflicts in recent Marvel history. Furthermore, his split personality, the Void, offers a powerful exploration into mental health issues and the nature of good vs. evil.

1) Cyclops

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Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, is one of the most polarizing superheroes in comic book history. Despite being the leader of the X-Men and possessing awesome heat-vision powers, Cyclops has his fair share of detractors. Many readers complain, especially when comparing him to his teammate/rival Wolverine, that Cyclops is too boring and ruthless, and is overall a complete stick in the mud. What many readers fail to realize is that Cyclops has no choice in the matter. Not only did Professor X mold Cyclops from his teenage years into a fearless leader, but Cyclops is often forced to act as the leader of all mutantkind. Whenever mutantkind is on the verge of extinction, it’s Cyclops, not Professor X or Wolverine, who’s forced to make the tough calls for the sake of his people’s survival. Cyclops is also an incredible tactician who can quickly devise plans that leverage his teammates’ strengths and weaknesses. Whether he’s a warrior, teacher, or world leader, Cyclops is the ultimate X-Man.

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