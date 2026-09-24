5 DC Heroes Who Would Be Amazing Reality TV Stars

DC Comics is reaching new levels of spectacular and it’s doing it in a very interesting way. While you can definitely see that they’re trying to rebuild their old order of their universe, with a healthy batch of B-list solo titles selling well enough to continue, it’s not all just old school thrills. One of the fun things about how they’ve been doing it lately is that they’re finding ways to use all kinds of concepts and story types in superhero comics that don’t really get a lot of chance to shine. There are a lot of really awesome slice of life comics right now, books that take characters we love, give them a supporting cast of different kinds of characters, and then has the whole group go on adventures. It’s a lot of fun, with some of the best comics out right now feeling more like reality shows than traditional superhero books.

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DC has more varied characters than its critics like to think – it’s way more than just “gods trying to be human”, to dust off that tired old line you see a lot – and many of them would be awesome in reality shows. Superhero comics and reality shows share a lot, and it would be amazing to get a reality show with a superhero cast. These five DC heroes would be the best for a reality show, each of them the kind of person who make reality shows worth watching.

5) Fire

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The Justice League International is an amazing team and I could honestly populate this list and two more just like it with members of the group and why they would be flawless for a reality show. Three of them made the list anyway, but that’s because they would be perfect starting with Beatriz Da Costa, the former Global Guardian called Fire. Best known as friend of Ice, she was the hot-headed Brazilian, always ready to roast you with her sharp tongue or her powers. She was one hundred pounds of sex appeal in a fifty-pound bag and was always one of the most entertaining people on the page in a book full of entertaining characters. She’s most recently been appearing in miniseries with Ice, the two of them moving to Smallville and trying to live as heroes in the small city, which is already a reality show in comic form anyway. She was made for reality TV; you could put her in any kind of show and she would burn up the screen.

4) Guy Gardner

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Guy Gardner was the baddest boy, to a comic degree, of the JLI, earning a reputation for being quick-tempered, angry, and honestly kind of dumb at times. However, his willpower was indomitable and he soon became one of the Green Lantern Corps’ greatest members, especially after it returned in the mid ’00s. Guy is basically a jock with a heart of gold; he’ll razz you something fierce, drink too much, and say some things you never thought you’d hear, but he’s alright as long as he’s on your side and the two of you are not too hungover. He fits perfectly into that little reality show niche and would shine in his own show. It’s not just because he’s such a loud, opinionated person, though; he’s also constantly able to surprise those people who believe the worst parts of his hype. Guy is often terrible, but he means well, and it helps take him more into annoyance territory than anything else. He would be the rowdy heart of any reality show, much like he is of the JLI and the Corps.

3) Supergirl

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I love Sophie Campbell’s Supergirl series. Month in and month out, it’s one of the best comics on the shelves. It has the feel of one of those old school “girl comics” of the Bronze Age, but you can tell that it’s a modern subversion of the trope. It’s a slice of life comic, with Kara and her friends having various adventures in Midvale, reintroducing her old school villains to modern readers, and it often feels like it’s a reality show following a group of twentysomething zoomers through their often bizarre lives. Supergirl is the ringmaster of the whole thing, the perfect core that everyone just sort of adheres to, and she could play the same role in any reality show. She’s magnetic; Campbell isn’t giving us some sanitized version of the Maid of Might, this is a complex young woman who lost her world as a teen and then became one of the world’s most famous superheroes. She would be irresistible in a reality show, a star born in front of our eyes.

2) Beast Boy

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Beast Boy first appeared alongside the Doom Patrol. Garfield Logan was a young boy with a rare illness that was cured by a blood transfusion from a green monkey, gaining the power to turn into animals and getting adopted by Mento and Elasti-Girl. Eventually, he joined the New Teen Titans as a wealthy playboy teen hero, constantly hitting on any girl within five feet of him. He was the team’s comic relief, but his animals powers allowed him to bring the fight to his enemies when he needed to. He’s even reached a new level of power where he can become swarms of insects or even Starros, making him even more formidable (and fun; he uses his animal forms for lots of good jokes). Gar would be the clown of any reality show, with a bit of girl craziness thrown in for good nature. He’s something of a buffoon, but in a charming way. He would make any show he was on a million times better and he would be just as great in a solo show as he would an ensemble.

1) Booster Gold

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Booster Gold is one of DC’s most underrated heroes and has been for decades. Once upon a time, he was a football player in the future who bet on his own games, being forced to resign in disgrace. He got a job as a security guard at a superhero museum and decided to steal some armor, some weapons, a Legion flight ring, and the robot Skeets so that he could go back in time and use his knowledge to make himself the greatest hero of the 21st century. He ended up joining the Justice League International, becoming best friends with Blue Beetle, and saving time and space completely on his own many times over the years, surprising everyone with the heights he could reach (and the depths he could fall to at times as well; looking at you, “The Gift”). Booster is already basically a reality show star and would sign up for one immediately. In fact, he would pitch a bunch of them if you gave him fifteen seconds of your time. He’s all about getting famous and would basically do anything to be on a reality show at this point. He wants people to love him and he’s hugely entertaining, so reality TV is perfect for him.