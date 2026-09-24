Noah Hawley Teases Peter Parker’s Future in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 First Look Preview [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s been a big year for Marvel Comics. There are multiple characters celebrating their golden 50th anniversaries this year and, this fall, the Midnight Universe debuts to take readers and beloved heroes into a darker, more twisted version of the world they thought they knew. But the hero that might be having the biggest year in 2026 is none other than Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Next week, the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #1000 hits comic shops. It’s a massive milestone issue for one of the most beloved characters in all of comics and it’s going to be huge event for the hero. Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz are poised to change Peter’s life forever with the new villain Ravage, but that’s not the only story in the issue. Other great creators are coming to the table with their own Spidey tales, including Noah Hawley.

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Hawley is best known to many for his work on Legion, Fargo, and Alien: Earth and Amazing Spider-Man #1000 marks his Marvel Comics debut. He’s teamed up with artist Patrick Gleason to tell a story of Peter Parker’s future — but you don’t have to wait until next week to get a peek. Marvel Comics has given ComicBook and exclusive five-page preview of Hawley and Gleason’s story that features an interesting turn for Peter Parker in his old age, some new family members — and maybe even the return of a familiar face.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Gives Us a Glimpse of Old Man Peter (And Is That Gwen Stacy?)

In “Still Standing” by Hawley and Gleason, we’re introduced to an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. As you can see in the story preview for yourself, now a much older man, Peter is now living in the Forest Hills Nursing Home, still able to see the roofline of his old apartment. We also meet Peter’s son and grandson and then met someone who, at least initially, appears to be none other than a much older Gwen Stacy. We’re just as shocked as Peter appears to be in the preview.

What’s particularly interesting about the preview, however, is that it seems like there might be a reason to suspect that “Gwen Stacy” isn’t actually who Peter thinks she is. While we just have the few pages to go on, there are some subtle clues that Peter might not be doing particularly well and could even be having some issues with memory. He doesn’t seem to realize that it’s Sunday and visit day. Peter’s son, Miles, seems concerned about his dad’s overall well-being and wants to get him in for a medication check, but Peter seems to be very vivid with his memories of the past. It could be a hint that Peter’s memory isn’t what it once was, which suggests that this story will be bittersweet for Spider-Man fans.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Amazing Spider-Man #1000

In addition to the big story from Kelly and Larraz and Hawley and Gleason’s story, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 features stories from Dan Slott and Marcos Martin, Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko, J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos, Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Triple H and Ed McGuinness. It’s going to be a packed issue. You can check out the official description below here: THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title! Written by Joe Kelly Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis & Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More!

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More! Main Covers by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. & Paolo Rivera.

“I Can Never Rest” by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker’s life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben’s death.

“The Gesture” by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey’s greatest foes!

“Tears of the Spider-Queen” by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand!

“Still Standing” by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

“Requiem for a Goblin” by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

“Of Webs and Six-Guns” by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

“The Big Night” by Triple H and Ed McGuinness spins an original Spidey tale from the WWE Hall of Famer!

And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton!

Amazing-Spider Man #1000 goes on sale September 30th.