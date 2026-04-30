DC Just Introduced its Own Sorcerer Supreme

Magic has always been a big part of comic books. It’s an unknowable stream of pure possibilities, able to create something from nothing in ways that nobody can understand but the mighty magicians who use it. In Marvel, the incalculable power of magic is safeguarded and overseen by the greatest wizard of their generation. They are given the title of Sorcerer Supreme and the task of protecting the Earth from all kinds of magical threats. The most famous is Doctor Strange, but others have carried the mantle. From the underrated Doctor Voodoo, to the maniacal Doctor Doom, to the latest and greatest in the Scarlet Witch, the Sorcerer Supreme has always pushed Marvel’s magic to its limits.

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More than anything, the Sorcerer Supreme has given a face to Marvel’s magic system. Magic, by its very nature, is unpredictable and impossible to truly wrap your head around, at least in comics. Given that it can do anything and everything, having someone around to be in charge of it, for lack of a better word, helps smooth over any questions that may arise and props up the character as someone to turn to in times of need. Finally, DC has created its own Sorcerer Supreme. As of Zatanna (2026) #1, Zatanna is DC’s first Prime Magus in ages, and the magical realms will never be the same.

The Prime Magus Is the Mistress of Magic

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The issue started with Zatanna announcing her love of magic. It represents wild, chaotic, hopeful beginnings, but they can be so easily twisted. The DC Universe has changed a lot from its black and white beginnings, and magic is adapting to the grittier reality, becoming darker to match. In the past, magic had a protector known as the Prime Magus. They were magicians chosen by the embodiments of magic themselves, such as Toth and the Upside-Down Man, tasked with protecting magic and every realm in existence. There hasn’t been one for millennia, so Zatanna got the ball rolling and named herself the new Prime Magus, to magic’s approval.

She traveled throughout the various magical realms, treating her new job like a brand-new tour. She wanted to show the realms that magic could be fun again and that it could bring light into everyone’s life. Her first mission involved chasing a cursed spirit across numerous worlds, where it possessed people and left a trail of flowers and bodies in its wake. She eventually subdued and promised to help it, and even took the time to ask why she was being followed by the D.E.O.’s new branch of Occult Affairs. The government soldiers promised they were only here to collaborate, which she, of course, didn’t believe. Either way, Zatanna started her magical tour in earnest, off to help whoever needed her most.

A New Take On a Well-Established Idea

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Prime Magus is obviously DC’s interpretation of a Sorcerer Supreme-style title, but it’s more than just a cheap copy. Yes, there is a god-like trio that oversees Zatanna’s position, and her goal is to be the chief authority on all things magic, but the differences outweigh the similarities. For one, Zatanna isn’t bound to just Earth, but is encouraged and required to defend all realms of existence. The Sorcerer Supreme is meant to keep the status quo, but Zatanna’s role as the Prime Magus will be to usher in a new golden age of magic in a very proactive manner. She wants to be a symbol that everything can get better, and that there’s light in the dark for everyone.

Zatanna is the absolutely perfect character for this. She’s been DC’s de facto magical whiz for years now, but even being as important as she is, she’s never broken through the barrier to be something more. Yet, she has all the skills and charisma necessary to stake her claim as one of DC’s most interesting characters. All she’s ever needed is a chance, and she finally has a niche to call her own. DC has plenty of magic experts, from Doctor Fate to John Constantine, but it’s never had an authority whose mission is to speak and act for all magic. Zatanna is just that, and this is what she needs to establish the credibility to break out on her own as a major hero in the public’s eye.

DC is in a time of growth. The All-In era’s second act, also called Next Level, is all about DC expanding its universe and cast like never before. The fight for the future is still on, and Darkseid is racing to eliminate hope as soon as he can, but Superman’s actions in DC K.O. infused the universe with Alpha Energy, the energy of hope and beginnings. Zatanna is embodying that evolution by reviving a role that hasn’t existed for millennia and turning it into the ultimate way to help people. She’s turning the idea of magic into a way to expand her heroism to realms beyond, and that perfectly encapsulates the ideals of this era.

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