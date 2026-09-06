5 DC Villains Moon Knight Would Be a Nightmare For

Moon Knight has been able to become quite popular over the years. Marc Specter was basically Marvel’s Batman, as far as his missions and his skills but not his origin, perhaps powered by the moon god Khunshu or perhaps just weird and insane. We’ve gotten multiple personalities, allowing creators to take him numerous interesting directions. His comics have some of the most brutal vigilante violence ever, grabbing readers’ attention and never letting go. He’s the king of the B-list, somewhere below the big names but always there. He’s the kind of hero that the villains fear so much, they stay away from him when he shows up. This guy will cut your face off.

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DC Comics has some of the most dangerous villains in comics, many of whom would make short work of Moon Knight. However, there are also a lot of villains that he would completely devastate, outsmarting and outfighting them. Some of the villains are among the toughest in the DC Multiverse, bad guys with some impressive wins under the belt. These five DC villains wouldn’t stand a chance against Moon Knight, learning to fear the light of moon as much as they fear the bats in the darkness.

5) Gorilla Grodd

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The Flash faces some formidable villains, with Gorilla Grodd being the most savage. Grodd is a super-genius gorilla with super strength and powerful telepathic abilities, and has proven to be a match for generations of Flashes. Grodd is as violent as they come, his ferocity making him a force to be reckoned with. He’s also usually armed with some super-science weapons and has a group of mind-controlled Gorilla City citizens to use as cannon fodder. Moon Knight would certainly be challenged by Grodd, but he would win in the long run. Unlike a Flash, he’s not going to run straight at the villain, he’s gonna play it smart and hit the powerful gorilla when he least expects it. Grodd is certainly stronger, but Moonie is faster and has a better hand to hand combat IQ, for lack of a better term. His mind would almost certainly allow him to break any attempts to control him; in fact, Grodd should just stay out of there, because it’s the most dangerous place for him in this battle. It would be a bloody, brutal brawl but in the end, the man wearing white would look like he was wearing red.

4) Deathstroke

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Deathstroke is one of the toughest mercenaries in comics. Slade Wilson was chosen to be given a super soldier serum, giving him superhuman strength, agility, and speed, enhanced durability, accelerated healing, and super-intelligence. He first appeared in battle with the New Teen Titans, clashing with them before becoming uneasy allies, before he would eventually return to full-time villainy and try to kill the team again. His super-brain makes him one of the best strategists around, allowing him to defeat some of the formidable DC heroes by coming up with amazing plans on the fly. Moon Knight’s greatest attribute in this fight is his unpredictability. Slade wins because he can guess what his enemies are going to do next, especially those he’s fought before. He’s not going to be able to do that with Moon Knight, and the hero’s ferocity is going to match Deathstroke’s own. This is another long, brutal fight, with the two of them tearing at each other, but Moon Knight would batter the mercenary. Knowing him, he might tear out Wilson’s other eye.

3) Vandal Savage

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Vandal Savage is one of the Justice League’s greatest foes, and in some ways, he’s out of Moon Knight’s league. For over a hundred thousand years, he’s survived the vicissitudes of human history thanks to finding a fallen radioactive meteor, becoming a superhuman at a time of cavemen and Neanderthals. He’s faced off against the greatest heroes on Earth and beyond, and is a challenge even for the A-list. However, Moon Knight is going to take him down. Savage is another tactician, coming up with plans that use his vast resources and experience advantage to enmesh his foes in inescapable traps. However, the best way to deal with a trap is to just spring it and that’s Moon Knight’s style to a tee. He’s the epitome of “chewing your leg off to get out of a bear trap” and will brave anything that Savage has set up in order to get his hands on them. At that point, it’s just a fight between two of the most vicious fighters out there. Savage knows a lot of tricks, but Moon Knight would take them all and smile, ready to unleash worse on his foe.

2) Bane

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Bane versus Moon Knight would be one of the coolest fights in comic history if it was played right. In a lot of ways, Santa Prisca’s most dangerous creation is an evil Batman, forced to learn how to survive in his country’s worst prison as a child. He learned to be stronger than some but smarter than all, using the drug Venom to make himself even more deadly. He’s been able to take out Batman twice, throwing villains at him, wearing him down, and out-planning him. Moon Knight is a Batman-type hero in some ways, but he’s not on the same level when it comes to tactics. Bane wouldn’t have to throw a complex plan at him, although he almost certainly would, but even that wouldn’t be enough. The villain is used to tiring out his opponents and that’s something you can really do with Moon Knight. He’s an implacable force and that’s going to lead to an amazing battle. Khunshu’s enforcer’s ferocity is going to make all the difference in this fight. Bane is able to counter most attacks from his foes, but Moon Knight does crazy things that no one would ever expect. Bane is better than Moon Knight in a lot of ways, but the hero’s violent tendencies are going to make all the difference.

1) Ra’s al Ghul

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Ra’s al Ghul is one of Batman’s smartest villains, which is saying something. The Demon’s Head has been a force in the shadows for centuries, using the power of the Lazarus Pit to outlive all of his enemies, shaping the history of the world from the darkness. Ra’s is able to defeat Batman in a fight, be it with swords or just hand to hand (although he doesn’t have a hundred percent win percentage). He’s been able to beat the Justice League and has humbled the Legion of Superheroes in the 31st century. He’s as formidable as they come but Moon Knight is going to surprise him. To begin with, there’s the bursts of unexpected brutality, something that Ra’s is used to dealing with from superheroes. The unpredictability will be another factor, but in the end Moon Knight is going to win because he’s basically the total package you could want in a fight against Ra’s al Ghul. He’s smart, he’s strong, he’s unpredictable, he’s tougher than a well done two dollar steak. He isn’t better at anything than al Ghul but he’s so good at everything that it won’t matter.