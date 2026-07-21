5 Marvel Characters Who Will Never Be Worthy of Mjolnir Including One Who Really Should Be

Marvel Comics found one of their greatest superstars in Norse mythology. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby brought the God of Thunder Thor to the Marvel Universe, making him into the powerhouse of the Avengers. He was armed with the Uru hammer Mjolnir, a weapon that enhanced his natural powers and gave him a variety of other ones. It was enchanted by Odin so that only those who are worthy of its power can wield it and the power of Thor. Worthiness to Mjolnir has always been an interesting thing; Thor was worthy of it during his brash god years before he came to Earth. Captain America can lift it, but that makes total sense, as can the Vision, as well as Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster, Storm, Loki (yes, really, Loki: read Immortal Thor #1-5), and many others.

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You can be a killer and stay be worthy of the hammer. You can be arrogant and still be worthy. There’s no real list of attributes you have to have to be able to use Mjolnir, but there are some characters out there who you just look at and know they would never be able to lift the hammer of Thor. There’s just something about them that screams “unworthy”. These five Marvel heroes will never be worthy of Mjolnir, even though I’m going to make an argument that one of them should be.

5) Beast

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Beast has become a very different character in recent years. Henry McCoy was once the X-Men’s bouncing blue-furred genius, one of those Marvel scientists who knows everything about everything. He used to be known for his sense of humor, but as the years have gone by, he’s watched his people be brought to the brink of death numerous times. He started to become more and more pragmatic, joining the Illuminati during the Incursions and bringing the original five X-Men from the past, endangering the entire timestream. On Krakoa, he became director of X-Force, ending threats to the mutant nation with ruthless efficiency. He would do anything to make sure mutants survived, and became a twisted villain. Right now, there’s two versions of the Beast – the evil present version and a clone of him from his Avengers days. Neither of them would be worthy. Original Beast obviously wouldn’t – he’s become a monster – but even the younger version would be unable to lift it, because he has everything in him that the older one does. He’s lived up to his name and there’s no way that he’ll ever lift Mjolnir.

4) Iron Man

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Iron Man is one of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. Tony Stark was injured by his own munitions, realizing that maybe being a weapon designer isn’t the best thing in the world, creating the Iron Man armor to save his life and make up for all the lives he’s lost. Since then, he’s become one of the leaders of the superhero community, founding the Avengers, giving them his home, and putting them on the payroll. He’s been on the forefront of every major conflict and served as an inspiration for many heroes. However, there’s a problem with him – he’s not really trustworthy. Stark is a pragmatist; he’ll do anything to save the day and that has meant betraying his friends at times. Over the years, he’s done a lot of scummy things and that’s almost certainly why he can’t – and never will be able to – lift Mjolnir. He’s saved the universe and made every sacrifice you can imagine, but he’ll never be worthy.

3) Thanos

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I know what you’re thinking – Thanos is Marvel’s most dangerous villain, of course he can’t lift Mjolnir. And sure, that makes sense. The Mad Titan was twisted by the hatred of his people, becoming such a hardcore nihilist that he decided that the only woman he loved was Death herself. Since then, he’s forged himself into one of the deadliest beings you could possibly imagine. He’s a engine of cosmic energy that can fight it out with Thor and Hulk. He’s defeated gods, become God with a capital G, and battled everyone you can imagine. His is the most feared name in the entire universe. However, he has also saved the universe more times than you can imagine and is a straight-forward, honest villain. The more you think about it, the more likely it is that he could worthy if it wasn’t for his goals. Thor was no angel and he stayed worthy until Nick Fury made him doubt himself, so maybe if Thanos repented of wanting to kill everything he could, he would be able to lift it. But we all know that will never happen.

2) Wolverine

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Wolverine is the best there is at what he does and I’ve always believed that he should be worthy of Mjolnir, even though he isn’t. In Logan’s case, I think it’s more about how he sees himself than what he’s done. If you think about, Thor spent centuries wielding Mjolnir while butchering frost giants, fire demons, dark elves, and dwarves. He was as much a soldier as Logan was and he definitely did things that gave even him pause, just like Wolvie has. Wolverine is an honorable man, one who will fight for anyone. He’s generous and loving, even if he is gruff. He’ll fight anyone doing evil. He’s pretty much the same kind of person as Thor, but the difference is that he sees himself as a beast. He feels terrible about the things he’s done and would never believe that he was worthy of anything. He holds himself back from worthiness, but he definitely should be able to lift it. However, any one who’s read his stories for any period of time knows that he will never forgive himself.

1) Doctor Doom

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Doctor Doom is definitely someone who believes he should be worthy of Mjolnir, but he’s definitely not. Doom has starred in brilliant stories over the years, becoming one of the most complex men in the Marvel Universe. There is a core of goodness to him, but there’s also an ego that overpowers everything else. Ego itself isn’t enough to keep someone from worthiness; Thor always has had an ego. However, Doom’s ego is enough to make him do terrible things to prove it correct. He’ll do anything to win in a way that other people on this list, who are also known for doing “everything” to win, would blanche at. He’ll sacrifice anything for victory, something he proved when he killed the only woman he loved and sold her soul to Hell, and that’s not the kind of thing that Mjolnir would find worthy. If Doom could get over his ego and actually do his best, he would be the most worthy person ever. However, Doom is never going to make that step, so he will never lift the hammer.

Who do you think will never lift Mjolnir? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!