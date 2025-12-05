Every Captain Marvel in Marvel Comics, Ranked

In Marvel Comics, there’s perhaps no greater legacy title than that of Captain Marvel. The original, Captain Mar-Vell, was an alien Kree superhero who derived his cosmic power from Nega-Bands. Thanks to his numerous heroic deeds, many others would go on to inherit both his Captain Marvel mantle and his Nega-Bands. Whether through the Nega-Bands or other means, Captain Marvels almost unanimously possess incredible abilities, including super-strength, super-speed, flight, and energy projection. These powers allow them to perform planet and star-level feats that rank them amongst Marvel Comics’ strongest superheroes. With their cosmic powers and propensity for space-faring adventures, those who take on the Captain Marvel identity are some of the quintessential protectors of the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether they be of Kree or human origin, the many people who have taken on the Captain Marvel identity have saved the lives of countless people across the cosmos.

7) Khn’nr

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

During the events of Civil War, it seemed that the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, had finally returned decades after his death. However, it was eventually revealed that this Captain Marvel was really a shapeshifting Skrull sleeper agent named Khn’nr who was tasked to aid in the Skrull’s invasion of Earth. This Skrull spy had been implanted with Mar-Vell’s memories, leading him to believe he was the original Captain Marvel. When Khn’nr discovered the truth, he became torn between his mission and his new heroic identity. Rebelling against the Empire, Khn’nr attacked the invading Skrull armada and destroyed numerous ships before eventually getting overwhelmed and killed. While he may have started as an imposter, in his final moments, Khn’nr proved himself worthy of the Captain Marvel title.

6) Noh-Varr

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Noh-Varr, aka Marvel Boy, is a Kree superhero from a parallel universe who crash-landed on Earth-616. Initially a villain incarcerated after going on a rampage, Noh-Varr was released from prison by Norman Osborn. He then joined Osborn’s Dark Avengers and took on the name of Captain Marvel. However, Noh-Varr soon left the Dark Avengers when he realized that Osborn wanted to use him and the team for nefarious purposes. Seeking redemption, Noh-Varr joined the real Avengers as the hero known as the Protector. Later, he would return to his Marvel Boy persona and is currently one of the Young Avengers’ strongest members.

5) Genis-Vell

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As the cloned son of Mar-Vell, Genis-Vell inherited his father’s mantle of Captain Marvel as well as his cosmic Nega-Bands. Created by Mar-Vell’s lover, Elysius, Genis-Vell was artificially aged at an accelerated rate. When he learned of his heritage, Genis-Vell took the Nega-Bands and became the new Captain Marvel. Unfortunately, when Genis-Vell developed cosmic awareness, which gave him omniscience, he went insane. In his delusional state, Genis-Vell destroyed and then recreated the universe. Regretful of his actions, Genis-Vell took on the name Photon and joined the Thunderbolts before being killed by Baron Zemo. Even after his resurrection, Genis-Vell’s fractured mind and vulnerability to manipulation still cause him to act as both a hero and a villain.

4) Phyla-Vell

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Phyla-Vell, the cloned daughter of Mar-Vell, went by many names, including Quasar, Martyr, and Captain Marvel. Phyla-Vell claimed the latter title and the Nega-Bands after her brother Genis-Vell went insane. However, Phyla-Vell would switch out the Nega-Bands when she was given the role of the Protector of the Universe and was provided the far more powerful Quantum Bands. Changing her name to Quasar, she became a founding member of the modern Guardians of the Galaxy. Phyla-Vell would then become the avatar of the death god, Oblivion. Tragedy would strike, however, when Thanos killed Phyla-Vell, and she’s since been replaced by a doppelgänger from another universe. Even if she doesn’t return, Phyla-Vell was a noble hero who saved the universe from Annihilus, the Phalanx, and Ultron.

3) Monica Rambeau

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The second Captain Marvel and the first human to take up the title, Monica Rambeau, was a cop who was exposed to extra-dimensional energy. The incident enabled Monica to transform her body into all forms of energy, granting her super-strength, flight, energy projection, intangibility, invisibility, size manipulation, and energy absorption. Taking on the name Captain Marvel, Monica joined the Avengers to learn how to use her powers. She quickly became one of their strongest members and occasionally served as the team’s leader. After losing and regaining her powers and leaving the Avengers, Monica changed her name first to Spectrum, then to Pulsar, before finally settling on Photon. Monica has since rejoined the Avengers and is still one of their most valuable members.

2) Mar-Vell

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The very first Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, was a war hero for the intergalactic Kree Empire. For his service and solar energy-absorption abilities, the Empire awarded Mar-Vell with the Nega-Bands which drastically increased his powers. The Kree sent Mar-Vell to Earth as a spy, but he quickly learned to cherish humanity and rebelled against the Empire. One of the strongest and most virtuous cosmic heroes in Marvel Comics, Mar-Vell protected the universe for many years as both a solo hero and a member of the Avengers. Tragically, Mar-Vell died and is one of the few mainstream heroes in comics never to come back to life. Still, Mar-Vell’s acts of courage inspired many other people to take up the Captain Marvel mantle to honor his memory.

1) Carol Danvers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Of all the Captain Marvels, none is as well-regarded as Carol Danvers. A Kree/Human hybrid, Carol was the head of security at NASA when she encountered Mar-Vell. Carol developed similar abilities to Mar-Vell when she was exposed to high levels of radiation from his Nega-Bands. She initially took on the name Ms. Marvel and became a longstanding member of the Avengers. She would briefly go by the names Binary and Warbird before, in 2012, finally taking the Captain Marvel title for herself to honor her fallen friend. Carol has become Marvel Comics’ foremost cosmic hero and even became the leader of the Avengers. With her ranking amongst Earth’s strongest heroes and one of the most iconic female superheroes in comics, Carol has become the quintessential Captain Marvel.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!