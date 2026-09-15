5 Miles Morales Comic Book Storylines That Would Be a Perfect Introduction to the MCU

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters in 2027, and there have been rumors that Miles Morales could be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following that. This makes sense because Miles played a considerable part in the “Secret Wars” comic book storyline, as his generosity and kindness were what convinced the Molecule Man to stop helping Doctor Doom, leveling the playing field in the final fight between Doom and Reed Richards. In the comics, this convinced Molecule Man to bring Miles to Earth-616 and allow him to start over with his family reunited. If this happens in the MCU, it could offer the chance for some huge stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at five Miles Morales stories from comics that could be a great way to bring him into the MCU.

5) Straight Out of Brooklyn

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The first Miles Morales storyline in the MCU, if he makes the jump there, could easily be the first main Miles storyline when he makes the jump to Earth-616 after the “Secret Wars” event. This was “Straight Out of Brooklyn,” and it was the opening arc of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, playing out in the first six issues by Saladin Ahmed and Javier Garron. There is no need for an origin story since he came over from Earth-1610 as the same hero, and it just jumps into his new life.

Miles is still in high school, and he has to juggle that with his family and his role as Spider-Man. This all becomes tough when kids start disappearing from the child care system, where the villain who kidnaps them then brainwashes them and gives them powers, turning them into super-powered criminal minions. This really ties into Miles’ story of fighting against social injustice and shows how different he is from Peter Parker. This also introduces Starling, who becomes Miles’ love interest down the line, and this could be the perfect way to introduce Miles to the MCU.

4) Outlawed

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It might be a little too quick to do for Miles Morales’ MCU introduction, but a way to really throw him into the fire could be with the “Outlawed” storyline. This was a comic book event series that launched in 2020, with the intro issue by Dr. Eve L. Ewing and Kim Jacinto. The purpose of the event was to relaunch the Champions series, which was a team formed after Miles Morales, Kamala Khan, and Nova created it when they left the Avengers with a desire to help the people on the streets.

The team’s origin would have to change, and it could combine with the Young Avengers, but this could offer a great story for Miles in the MCU. After an accident at a local high school that almost killed Kamala Khan, the United States government passed a law outlawing teenage superheroes unless they had an adult sponsor. It turned out that Roxxon Corporation was behind this, and since Roxxon has been introduced in the MCU, it could offer Miles a corporate enemy, once again playing into his role as the Spider-Man standing up for the little people.

3) The Clone Saga

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales had a shocking moment at the end of the second animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He faced a multiversal version of himself who never became Spider-Man. There was a huge storyline after Miles ended up on Earth-616 that had Miles also face an evil version of himself. However, the change here is that it was his clone (or, more accurately, three of his clones). The comic book storyline is called “Miles Morales: Clone Saga” by Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero.

This introduces three clones who survived the experiments to create them, with the rest all dying. These clones include leader Selim (Miles spelled backward), Mindspinner, and Shift. They were created by an evil AI known as the Assessor, a villain that Miles Morales has never really been able to beat and that seems almost unstoppable, even in a later storyline when Iron Man helped Miles in the battle. This series could show Miles at his lowest and also introduce his deadliest enemy, the Assessor.

2) Beyond

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Beyond” is the storyline from 2021 to 2022, with Saladin Ahmed and Michele Bandini writing the Miles Morales books and rotating writers filling out the entire crossover. This also crosses over with other titles, as Miles had issues with Ben Reilly, who worked for Beyond Corporation, and Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. The main storyline here has Beyond Corporation buy the Spider-Man trademark and name Ben Reilly the official Spider-Man, before suing Miles Morales for copyright infringement for using the Spider-Man name.

This could work well on so many levels in the MCU. As mentioned, Miles Morales has always been anti-corporation, so having a giant corporation license the Spider-Man name and then try to bully Miles out of his role would work well as a satire, which could be especially interesting under the Marvel Disney banner. It would allow Miles to show why he is as much Spider-Man as anyone and what it means to deserve to stand in that role.

1) Spider-Men (2012)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Honestly, the best possible way to introduce Miles Morales into the MCU is to have him team up with Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. After the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter is no longer a kid trying to figure out his place in the world. He has reached the point of being a mentor, which is exactly what he is in Marvel Comics today. He is a mentor who helps look out for people like Miles Morales and the other young Spider-Man-adjacent heroes.

In the five-issue miniseries, Spider-Men, by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, Miles was still on Earth-1610, and the Earth-616 version of Peter ended up there when he learned Mysterio found a way to go between the two worlds. They teamed up, and Miles began to learn a lot from Peter. This even carried over into the post-“Secret Wars” world, where Miles was on Earth-616, and he and Peter reunited and began one of the best partnerships in Marvel Comics history.