Miles Morales’s 10 Most Dangerous Villains

Miles Morales made his Marvel Comics debut in 2011, and in the 14 years since that time, he has developed an impressive list of powerful villains. At the start, he got his powers the same way as Peter Parker and took over the role after Peter died in the Death of Spider-Man storyline. Miles then took the role and elevated it, becoming a brilliant Marvel superhero in his own right. On Earth-1610, Miles had several iconic villains, and when he moved to Earth-616 after Secret Wars ended, he gained two of his most dangerous villains in his new home alongside Peter Parker, now acting as his mentor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at Miles Morales’ most dangerous Marvel villains since he took over as the second Spider-Man.

10) Rabble

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rabble made her debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #1 and has become one of Miles’ arch enemies. Raneem Rashad is a supergenius with the power of technopathy, the ability to vocally communicate with machines to get them to do what she wants. She resented Miles since she was in a lottery to attend Brooklyn Visions Academy and missed out, with the final spot going to Miles. When she learned Miles was Spider-Man, she became Rabble, seeking “justice” for losing her opportunity at the school. Rabble has become a powerful villain, working with everyone from Mister Negative to the Hobgoblin, and her hatred of Miles Morales is what keeps her going.

9) The Spot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

No one really connected the Spot with Miles Morales until Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Of course, no one really connected the Spot with anything other than the status of a B-grade Spider-Man villain. He has been around since 1984, mainly as a lame second-rate villain, but thanks to his role in the animated movie, he has received some upgrades in comics. In the Kindred storyline, it was shown how powerful his portal powers really were. He actually faced Miles Morales in comics five years before Across the Spider-Verse as part of the Sinister Six in Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #238. As for his powers, he can create portals to the Spotted Dimension and is basically immortal.

8) Prowler

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales’ most personal villain was the Prowler, because the Earth-1610 version was Aaron Davis, Miles’s uncle. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse showed how personal this was, with Aaron even sacrificing himself to save his nephew. In the comics, it didn’t go that way, and the two kept fighting, with Aaron wanting to corrupt his nephew and not taking it well when Miles refused to turn bad. Aaron even followed to Earth-616 and did everything he could to avoid crime, even sacrificing himself to save Miles when Ultimatum attacked his nephew. However, when he was a villain on Earth-1610, no one was more dangerous to Miles and his family.

7) Ultimate Scorpion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scorpion on Earth-1610 is nothing like the Earth-616 version. Instead of the villain with the stinger tail that J. Jonah Jameson created, this version was Maximus Hargan, a weapons dealer who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. He doesn’t have the powers of the Earth-616 Scorpion, and instead is just a hulking man with superhuman durability, strength, and a regenerative healing factor. Miles was almost no match for Scorpion in hand-to-hand combat, but he was able to beat him thanks to his other powers, although it took its toll on the teenage Marvel hero.

6) Hobgoblin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

At one time, Hobgoblin was Peter Parker’s most interesting villain in Marvel Comics, thanks to the mystery about who he was and what he wanted. However, after the mystery was unveiled, Hobgoblin became much less interesting and soon dropped to the level of a B-grade Spider-Man villain. These days, he is mainly a villain who wants to rise the ranks of the criminal underworld, but isn’t quite there yet. In the Gang War storyline, Hobgoblin began to target Miles Morales, and he proved to be a formidable villain for the young hero, although he still wasn’t able to really win out in the end.

5) Ultimate Mysterio

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Ultimate Mysterio is a unique villain because this is the Earth-616 Mysterio who was given a portal to enter Earth-1610 by Kindred. Not only that, but the Spider-Man villain then accomplished a level of success he never could have before when he killed Kingpin and claimed his place at the top of the Earth-1610 underworld. While he thought he could gain success against a still-teenage Spider-Man, he never thought he would encounter the Earth-616 Peter Parker and Miles Morales from Earth-1610 at the same time, teaming up to fight him from both sides of the portal. Either way, this created one of the most powerful Mysterios in Marvel Comics.

4) Ultimate Venom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Unlike Eddie Brock from Earth-616, the Ultimate Venom was deadlier and in no way even close to being an antihero. Instead, this was a genuine villain in Dr. Conrad Marcus, the man initially responsible for the spider that turned Miles Morales into Spider-Man. He ended up later becoming Venom, and he believed that Jefferson Davis, Miles’ father, was Spider-Man. He proved how deadly he was when he attacked Jefferson, and Spider-Man came to his dad’s aid. However, during this fight, Venom murdered Miles’ mother. While Miles beat Venom here, he lost one of the most important people in his life.

3) Ultimatum

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ultimatum is Miles Morales from Earth-616. When Secret Wars ended, Molecule Man gave Miles a gift by sending him to the recreated Earth-616 and giving him his family back. However, there was already a Miles there. This version of Miles was part of the Rigoletto Crime Family, and he was much older and had worked with Wilson Fisk for years. When he realized a younger counterpart was now in his world, he set out to destroy the teen. He worked with Ultimate Goblin to attempt to send Miles and his family back to Earth-1610 so he could take over the city. As a variant of Miles, he knew enough about the young teen that he became as dangerous as anyone in Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery.

2) Morlun

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Morlun is not only one of Miles Morales’s most dangerous villains, but he is also one of the deadliest villains for every person in an animal totem. This is especially true for spider-heroes. Morlun first showed up in the Spider-Man: Coming Home storyline, and he proved to be one of Spider-Man’s strongest villains. This was even more true when he turned his attention to younger heroes like Miles Morales. They fought in Spider-Geddon, and even Peter knew that Morlun would be too much for the young teenage hero, although Miles gave his all in trying to stop the powerful villain.

1) The Assessor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Assessor is the most dangerous and deadly villain Miles Morales has ever faced. This is the only villain who has broken Miles down to the point where he believed it was over, and he needed all the help he could get from heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man to escape alive. To put it simply, the Assessor is an AI whose purpose is to test the capabilities of its subjects. Ultimatum hired him to test Miles, and the Assessor created clones of Miles, one of which was the evil Selim and another was the benevolent Shift. He tortured Miles endlessly, and nothing Spider-Man could do could stop him. Even with Iron Man’s help, they couldn’t stop the Assessor since he seems to be able to reform even when one version is destroyed. The Assessor is still one of Miles Morales’s deadliest enemies.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!