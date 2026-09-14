10 DC Characters Who Were Introduced Outside of the Comics

For nearly a century, writers and artists for DC Comics have breathed life into countless beloved characters in the pages of their comics. Indeed, the comic book medium has crafted many superheroes and villains who have become icons. Yet not every character in DC Comics began on paper. Many of DC Comics’ characters and stories have been adapted into film and TV shows. While most of these adaptations stay relatively close to the source material, others take big risks by introducing all-new original characters. Instead of falling into obscurity, some of these original heroes and villains have become so popular that they’re incorporated into the comics and become integral parts of the main DC Universe.

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Adaptations can influence the source material far more than most people give them credit for. Many of DC’s most beloved characters started in other mediums. This article will include characters who were created specifically for a movie or TV show, but that, due to publication schedules, technically appeared in comics first.

10) Isis

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In 1975, the Mighty Mortal Shazam received his own live-action television series called The Power of Shazam. The series wasn’t alone, as it ran alongside another show that had a completely original character as the star. The Secret of Isis centered on the titular heroine, whose real name is Andrea Thomas. After finding a magical amulet, Andrea was imbued with the powers of the Egyptian goddess Isis. This divine heroine made her comic debut that very same year in Shazam! #25. Yet, her biggest impact came when she was reimagined as Black Adam’s wife and the Queen of Khandaq. Originally an enslaved woman, Black Adam rescued her and over time earned her affection. Black Adam gave Andrea the Amulet of Isis as a gift, and she became a demigod-like being similar to her husband. In her new form, she possessed superhuman strength, speed, flight, and complete control over the weather and elements. Tragically, Isis was killed by the Horseman of Pestilence, breaking Black Adam’s heart. Hopefully one day, Khandaq’s queen will return.

9) Razer

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The underrated 2012 show Green Lantern: The Animated Series provided among the best adaptations of the Emerald Knights. One of the show’s contributions is the introduction of the character Razer. This alien villain-turned-hero was originally a Red Lantern. However, after the Red Lanterns destroy a planet, Razer’s guilt leads to him helping Hal Jordan fight the hate-filled Lanterns. Razer even falls in love with another character original to this series, the sentient robot Aya. When Aya was presumed dead, Razer’s determination and hope that she was alive made him worthy of a Blue Lantern Ring. Even when the show was preemptively canceled, Razer’s story continued in the show Young Justice, where he learned to wield both the Red and Blue Lantern Rings. This powerful and beloved Lantern finally made his comic debut in 2023’s Green Lantern Vol. 7 #6, and his love Aya made her debut two years later. Whether he wields a Red, Blue, or Green Ring, Razer is a complex, engaging hero who fans were excited to see join the official DC Universe.

8) Dreamer

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The CW’s Arrowverse was among the most expansive and successful adaptations of the DC Universe thanks to its numerous interconnected TV shows. The Supergirl series introduced Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, who quickly rose to become one of DC’s most iconic LGBTQ+ characters. Debuting in 2018, Dreamer is a trans femme superhero and the ancestor of future Legion of Superheroes member Dream Girl. Dreamer is a human/Naltorian hybrid who inherited dream-based superpowers from her alien side. She can have prophetic dreams, enter people’s dreams, create force fields, and fire energy blasts. After playing a significant role in Supergirl, Dreamer made her comic book debut in DC Pride 2022. On top of being one of Jon Kent’s closest friends, Dreamer quickly became a key character in future DC storylines including Lazarus Planet and Absolute Power. Dreamer is arguably the most popular transgender superhero of all time, and she seems destined to continue to grow to new heights.

7) Wonder Twins

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The 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series The All-New Super-Friends Hour introduced many original superheroes, with the Wonder Twins being among the lucky few who didn’t immediately fall into obscurity. The teenage twins Jaya and Zan, along with their pet space monkey Gleep, are aliens from the planet Exxor who came to Earth to learn to become superheroes under the tutelage of the Super Friends. When the twins connect their rings and shout “Wonder Twins Powers Activate,” Jaya gains the ability to shapeshift into any animal, and Zan gains the power to transform into water and ice constructs. The Wonder Twins were always considered one of the goofier parts of an already zany show. Yet despite their wacky and child-friendly reputation, the twin heroes made their comic debut in 1995’s hyper-violent and edgy Extreme Justice #9. The Wonder Twins thereafter were mostly forgotten until they received their own miniseries in 2011, which took them back to their lighthearted roots.

6) Perry White

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Before film or TV, Superman’s big break outside of the comic medium was the 1940 radio show The Adventures of Superman. Running for 11 years, this radio show was integral to developing some of the hero’s most iconic lore. On top of introducing concepts like Kryptonite and Superman’s ability to fly, The Adventures of Superman debuted several key supporting characters, including the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, Perry White, who has been Clark Kent’s longtime friend and boss. While Perry’s often gruff and no-nonsense, he’s still a dedicated, three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who brings out the best in his employees. Perry made his comic debut in Superman Vol. 1 #7 in 1940, and he immediately became one of Superman’s best and oldest supporting characters. Now, Perry’s importance in the Superman mythos has become even greater because he is the mayor of Metropolis, ensuring that the Man of Steel’s home has a bright future.

5) Renee Montoya

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Batman: The Animated Series is rightfully considered to be one of the greatest successes in animation for its riveting reimagining and exploration of the Dark Knight and his rogues’ gallery. One of the series’ most important contributions to the DC Universe was Gotham police officer Renee Montoya, who first appeared in 1992. Although Renee technically appeared in the comic Batman Vol. 1 #475 a few months earlier, she was created specifically to be part of the Batman: The Animated Series cast. Originally a rookie, Renee quickly became one of Commissioner Gordon’s best officers thanks to her determination and deductive mind. Renee eventually became a frequent love interest of Batwoman, making her one of DC’s most prominent lesbian characters. However, Renee’s most significant character development came when she became friends with the masked detective Vic Sage, aka the Question. Recognizing her talent, Vic had Renee become his successor upon his death. Now donning the featureless mask, Renee is the new Question and one of DC Comics’ best detectives.

4) Terry McGinnis

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Out of all of Batman’s sidekicks and protegees, his best successor comes from the DC Animated Universe. The show Batman Beyond launched in 1999 and became the hit sequel to Batman: The Animated Series. It was set decades in the future in Neo Gotham City. There, an old and retired Bruce Wayne decides to take in a rebellious teenager named Terry McGinnis as his protégé. Armed with a high-tech Batsuit, Terry uses Bruce’s guidance and gadgets to become the new Batman and a fan-favorite character. Although Terry has never officially become a character in the main DC Universe timeline, he made his comic debut in 2005’s Superman/Batman #22 when Bizarro traveled to Terry’s universe. Since then, Terry’s universe has been designated as Earth-12, with numerous comics continuing the story of the original Batman Beyond series. With his upbeat and compassionate nature mixed with his willingness to fight some of the future’s worst villains, Terry hasn’t only lived up to Bruce’s expectations; he’s exceeded them.

3) Aqualad

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In 2010, DC created the hit animated series Young Justice, which followed a team of teenage sidekicks as they stepped out of their mentors’ shadows to become real heroes on their own. The team’s leader was the original character Kaldur’ahm, aka Aqualad. A natural leader with potent hydrokinetic and electrokinetic powers, Kaldur’ahm is more than worthy of the Aqualad mantle. Like Renee Montoya, Aqualad was created specifically for the Young Justice show, but publishing schedules meant his first appearance was in Brightest Day #4 just a few months later. Yet, the DC Universe version of Aqualad was starkly different from his Young Justice counterpart. Not only was he a half-human named Jackson Hyde raised on land instead of Atlantis, but his father was none other than Aquaman’s archenemy, Black Manta. Young Justice would go on to incorporate Aqualad’s parentage into the show. As in the show, the Aqualad in the comics would grow past his sidekick roots to become an iconic superhero and even become the next-generation Aquaman.

2) Jimmy Olsen

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Not only did the 1940 The Adventures of Superman radio show give us Clark Kent’s boss, but it also introduced Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen. Originally, Jimmy was an unnamed background character in 1938’s Action Comics Vol. 1 #6. But, the radio show gave him a name and an identity: the bowtie-loving photojournalist at the Daily Planet. For decades, Jimmy was best friends with Clark Kent and Superman before he eventually discovered that they’re the same person. Whenever Jimmy finds himself in trouble, he uses his trusty Superman watch to call for help. Jimmy became a named character in the comics in 1941’s Superman Vol. 1 #13, where his popularity continued to soar. The ginger photographer even got his own comic series, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, where he teamed up with other superheroes, turned into an assortment of monsters, and found himself in bizarre relationships. Aside from Lois Lane herself, Jimmy Olsen is arguably Superman’s most iconic supporting character and best friend.

1) Harley Quinn

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Of all the characters in DC Comics who originate from other mediums, none has reached the level of popularity and influence of Harley Quinn. Debuting in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, the Joker’s sidekick and girlfriend instantly captured the hearts of millions of people thanks to her humor and tragedy. Once an Arkham psychiatrist named Harleen Quinzel, she was manipulated by the Joker into becoming his loyal henchwoman, despite his constant abuse of her. Seven years after her introduction, Harley finally became a member of the main DC Universe with the debut of her very own graphic novel titled Batman: Harley Quinn. Since then, as both a villain and hero, Harley has become one of the faces of DC Comics. She’s been the star of her own comic lines, a member of the Suicide Squad and the Justice League, and has had leading roles in movies, TV shows, and video games. Harley Quinn is the gold standard of how adaptations can forever change the comic book industry.