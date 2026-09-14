Two Icons Face Off in New Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla Finale Covers [EXCLUSIVE]

When it comes to comics, there’s always something special about crossovers. Who doesn’t love seeing their favorite characters come together in one book to defeat an evil — or to fight each other? But even though crossovers in general are great, the best ones always see unexpected pairings and IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla has proven to be among the best of the best. The series, which debuted back in July from writer Nick Marino and artist Jack Lawrence, sees the King of the Monsters (along with other iconic monsters) roll up on Sonic’s world where Dr. Eggman tries to use their power for his own. It means that Sonic and his allies have to stop not only Dr. Eggman but the kaiju, too.

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The series is a fun, and exciting thrill ride for these two icons and their fans, but even though the second issue just arrived this past week, the end is just around the corner — and ComicBook has the exclusive first look at the series finale’s covers and all the details for Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #5. That issue, which will hit stores on December 16th and has pre-order deadline of November 2nd. And if that wasn’t cool enough, we’ve got you covered with an exclusive look at October’s Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #3, too.

Godzilla As a… Pet?

Cover A, Jack Lawrence, Reggie Graham

Cover B, Dan Schoening

Variant RI 1-15, Natalie Haines

While there are a few issues of Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla before we get to the exciting finale and with those issues a lot of ground to cover, the official solicitation for the issue certainly teases some grim times ahead — or at least a very big status quo change for King of the Monsters. Dr. Eggman is threatening to let everyone’s favorite kaiju be a pet? Not that having a pet Godzilla wouldn’t be cool, Dr. Eggman is absolutely not someone who should have that powerful of a pet. Though, it sure sounds like the villain is very confident…

“Hi! This is Nick Marino, write of Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla,” the solicit text reads. “I’d like to thank everyone for the generous support you’ve shown our crossover! In our epic final issue, Sonic, Shadow, and friends heroically battle Dr. Eggman, the terrifying Obsidian Mechagodzilla, and the horrifying Obsidian Horde, just like you’ve all battled to make this comic a rousing success. That means everything to m— ZIP IT, YOU FECKLESS FOOL! This is Dr. Eggman, one last time, egg-statically interrupting with an entry from my files. Project Dark Future is full speed ahead as this world falls firmly into my grasp! No one can stop me now. Not Sonic, Amy, Tails, Knuckles, Mothra, or even my ultimate little helper, Shadow. Their time has ended as I usher in a new era of global domination alongside my robotic minions. I will, however, allow Godzilla to become my loyal pet if it so wishes! Down! Sit! Roll over! Yes, good kaiju! Ho-ho-ho-ho!!!”

Shadow Makes a Massive Discovery in Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #3

As we previously noted, there’s still a good bit of ground to cover before we get to that looming finale, but we don’t have to wait too long to get a glimpse of the next chapter in the fight against Godzilla and Dr. Eggman. We’ve got an exclusive look at the upcoming third issue of the series and while these are just the inked pages, you don’t need words to see that Shadow is about to run into something huge — literally. This certainly can’t be good (but the art absolutely is so check it out!)

Here’s the official description for Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #3: “How much more devastation can a blue hedgehog handle? Explosions! Freefalls! Rampant property destructions! The city is under a nonstop barrage of kaiju carnage, with Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails seeing no signs of relief…especially with the biggest, baddest monster now in Sonic’s World— All right. Enough about the problems of those meddling simpletons! Let’s talk about me, Dr. Eggman. This is a grim entry in my files, as the odious Shadow the Hedgehog has entered my vicinity, pulling me away from vital field research. However, I may have an unexpected opportunity. As Operation Dark Future nears completion, an ultimate source of energy has sought me out, and I must admit that the timing is pure perfection.”

That certainly sounds ominous. Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #3 hits stores on October 14th. The series finale, Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #5 arrives on December 16th with pre-orders due November 2nd.