5 Most Powerful Versions of Ghost Rider, Ranked

Ghost Rider, one of Marvel Comics’ most popular anti-heroes, is the Spirit of Vengeance, existing only to punish the wicked for their sins and send them to Hell. Yet the Ghost Rider isn’t a single person, but a mantle passed down for thousands of years. As long as the need for vengeance exists in the universe, a Ghost Rider will emerge and embark on their Hellfire-infused vehicle to hunt down evildoers. Unsurprisingly, Ghost Riders possess a great deal of power fueled by righteous vengeance and the fires of Hell. Still, among the thousands of Ghost Riders who have existed throughout all of time and space, there are a special few who stand above the rest.

Even a standard Ghost Rider boasts some of the most potent abilities Hell has to offer. Ghost Riders can shoot Hellfire, topple buildings, create limitless chains, and regenerate from almost any injury. They can also imbue any traditional vehicle with Hellfire, making it stronger and faster. And of course, the most iconic ability of a Ghost Rider is the Penance Stare, where they can make a person feel the pain of all their past sins at once. However, some Ghost Riders have achieved levels of power that make them the most feared of all the Spirits of Vengeance.

5) Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The first Ghost Rider to appear in Marvel, Johnny Blaze, created a legacy of hellish vengeance. After making a deal with the Lord of Hell, Mephisto, Johnny was merged with the demon Zarathos. Fueled by a demon powerful enough to threaten Heaven, Johnny has pulled off some incredible feats. He’s used the Penance Stare on a whole city, fought the Avengers to a standstill, blown up mountains, nearly killed Doctor Strange, and vaporized a demon army. He’s also bested some of the most powerful demons in existence, like Mephisto and Null the Living Darkness. For a brief time, Johnny even became the new King of Hell and gained a significant power boost. Johnny earned the Damnation Stare, which immediately sends its victims to Hell.

4) Spirit Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kushala, aka Spirit Rider, was more than just a Ghost Rider; she was also the Sorcerer Supreme. An Apache woman born during the 1800s, Kushala became the Spirit of Vengeance to protect her people from the invading U.S. Army. After slaughtering the invaders, Kushala travelled the world, studied all forms of magic, and became the Sorcerer Supreme. Rivaling Doctor Strange’s power, Kushala can travel across all of time and space, resurrect the dead, resist mind control, and possess her descendants after her death. She has created a lasso made of constellations, shook the Earth when fighting Johnny Blaze, and defeated the multiversal demon Leviathan and devoured it to grow even stronger. Even when Doctor Doom erased her from the multiverse, Kushala just willed herself back into existence.

3) Cosmic Ghost Rider

On Earth-TRN666, Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, became the Ghost Rider and the Herald of Galactus. After Thanos wiped out almost all life on Earth, Frank took on these two roles to exact revenge. Wielding a fractured Time Stone, chains made from the bones of an eldritch god, and a Hell Cycle that can traverse the universe in an instant, Frank is nearly unstoppable. With the Spirit of Vengeance and the Power Cosmic fueling his power, Frank must constantly hold himself back, so he doesn’t accidentally destroy whatever planet he sets foot on. Frank has possessed Avengers Mountain, incinerated Annihilus’ Annihilation Wave with Hellfire, slaughtered all the heroes of an alternate universe, and obliterated Thanos’ body and soul with a Cosmic Penance Stare.

2) Galactus Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Devourer of Worlds and host of the Power Cosmic, Galactus is already one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse. So, it was a shock when he also became the new Ghost Rider of the Sinister timeline. When Mr. Sinister altered the timeline attempting take over the future, Galactus hungered for revenge against the villain who twisted reality. This hunger became so overwhelming that Galactus became the host of the Spirit of Vengeance, drastically boosting his already cosmic power set. In this form, Galactus can unleash Hellfire on a planetary or even greater scale while still retaining his original abilities, such as energy absorption, cosmic awareness, resurrection, soul manipulation, telekinesis, and reality warping.

1) All-Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Robbie Reyes may be the second most popular Ghost Rider, but he’s destined to become the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance to ever exist. After being gunned down by a cartel, Robbie was resurrected by his demonic uncle to become the new Ghost Rider. During his time as an Avenger, Robbie would learn that his destiny is to become the multiversal Spirit of Vengeance known as the All-Rider. Robbie can transform anything literally with Hellfire and “ride” it like a vehicle. This power has allowed Robbie to take control of a symbiote, a Hellicarrier, a dead Celestial, Silver Surfer’s board, and even an entire planet. Additionally, Robbie can travel between dimensions and survive plunging into a flood that threatened the multiverse.

