5 Reasons Absolute Batman is DC’s Most Essential Masterpiece in Years

Absolute Batman has rapidly become one of the most beloved and most in-demand Batman stories in modern times. Though the latest update to the Dark Knight only debuted a year and a half ago, the Absolute Universe’s Batman has endeared himself to both seasoned comic book readers and curious fans. It’s wild to think how the first look at the DC’s new oversized Caped Crusader initially had fans giving it the side-eye, only for Absolute Batman to become one of the best-selling Batman books in years. I mean, everyone loves Batman, but Absolute Batman has been on another level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what is it about Absolute Batman that makes it so dang good? Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have really been bringing their A game when it comes to the writing and art, giving us a Batman that’s got incredible, kinetic action, amazing designs, and a story that feels fresh and relevant for the struggles of today. Plus, there are just a lot of cool things like Absolute Batman’s weapons or the terrifying updates on villains like Bane, Poison Ivy, and Joker. There are a lot of reasons to like Absolute Batman, so read on to discover 5 of them.

5. Absolute Batman’s Gear and Weapons

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

If there’s one thing unique to this series, it’s Absolute Batman’s working man’s approach to gadgetry. This version of Bruce doesn’t have the Wayne Family fortune, so he’s had to get by, scrapping together what he can. But with such limited resources, Batman has been able to put together some incredible weapons, from a cape that uses hooks to support his weight and grab criminals to an axe whose head doubles as his large Bat-symbol. This guy doesn’t need money. Give Batman scrap metal and time, and he’ll produce something practical and devastating to any villains he faces.

4. Snyder’s Bold Reinvention of the Bat Mythos

Scott Snyder had one legendary run on Batman, and you wouldn’t think he had more to say with the character. You’d be wrong, though, as Snyder manages to do a lot with the Absolute Universe’s set-up. Snyder doesn’t just deprive Batman of money and call it a day. This series changes Bruce’s family dynamics and his relationships with his allies. Enemies are friends and allies are critics. And the longer this story goes on, we see new innovative spins on the mythos that give fans something fresh and original in a period where fans are crying out for something different.

3. The Reimaginings of Batman Villains

It’s said that a story is only as good as its villains, and that’s no less true for Absolute Batman. This series is infamous for all the terrifying way’s its updated certain villains like Mister Freeze and Joker. And while the redesigns do the heavy lifting, it’s not just that the Batman villains in this world are bigger, scarier, and weirder. It’s that they truly challenge Batman. Take Absolute Joker, for example. Yes, he’s secretly a giant demon, but he’s also using the wealth and privilege commonly associated with Bruce to destroy his world’s Batman and everything he stands for.

2. Dragotta’s Amazing Art and Designs

The entire Absolute line has knocked it out of the park when it comes to artists, and Nick Dragotta is a real credit to Absolute Batman. Dragotta does a fantastic job in every issue he’s attached to. He’s made Gotham feel darker, more hopeless, and more of a battlefield than ever. The action he brings, like Batman’s final fight with Bane heightens the intensity of the story and really draws readers in. Even the quieter issues, like Bruce and Diana’s trip to hell, are incredibly rich. While other artists have pitched in, Dragotta is irreplaceable on this series.

1. The Relevant Modern-Day Themes

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Above all else, I think the reason people love books like Absolute Batman because it does not shy away from addressing real-world issues. Class exploitation, wealth disparity, late-stage capitalism, and even the rise of neo-Nazism are just some of the themes explored in this book. It’s not that the mainline Batman stories have never addressed relevant topics. But Absolute Batman explores them in ways that feel uncomfortable and real. It’s a response to all of the awful things going on today, doubling as a reminder that no matter how dark the world really is, hope is not impossible to find.

What’s your favorite part of Absolute Batman? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!