DC’s Absolute Batman Crossover Sets Up DC’s Most Powerful Villain Ever

Big things are on the horizon for the biggest Batman and his fellow revamped pals. It seems like only yesterday that we caught wind of the first crossover for DC Comics’ Absolute line, which united Wonder Woman and Batman. Now those two have a few crossovers under their belt, and we’re all wondering the same thing: When’s the next crossover?! I don’t want to be impatient, but this world’s Bruce and Diana have amazing chemistry, and I can only imagine what it’ll be like when the rest of the Absolute heroes meet one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait very long! At the ComicsPRO Industry Conference, DC Comics unveiled quite a bit of news for its upcoming Next Level initiative. Among all the exciting announcements, fans got some exciting news about the Absolute Universe. In addition to new titles like Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman debuting later this summer, we’re going to be getting a major crossover between the various titles of the Absolute Universe. Details are incredibly slim right now, but DC wants everyone to know that it’s just a matter of months until this line’s heroes come together.

DC’s Absolute Heroes are Coming Together, But Why?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Something that I think we all love about the Absolute Universe is that there’s a wonderful juxtaposition to this world. The heroes have less while their enemies have more. Many of the villains they’ve faced so far have greater resources, longer histories, or even powers that give them incredible advantages over the heroes. But despite the overwhelming odds, champions like Absolute Wonder Woman and Batman are able to overcome their difficulties. But the question must be asked: What kind of threat is so bad that it forces the Absolute Universe heroes to team up?

We know this world’s Justice League (here, a criminal cabal of elites) is still active, and they have no problem pooling their resources. Plus, we’ve only seen but a fraction of the evil that haunts this world. As Absolute Joker revealed, this world is corrupt down to its core due to Darkseid’s influence, and, as seen in Absolute Martian Manhunter, there are intangible threats like the White Martian that are all but impossible to defeat via traditional means. And this is assuming the crossover’s threat isn’t something new, like an Absolute Amazo or Starro.

Whatever the threat is, it’s going to have to be big if it brings the Absolute heroes together. And in a weird way, it might be the best thing to happen for them. As seen in Absolute Wonder Woman and Batman’s team-up, the heroes of this world are stronger together. But right now, the rest are all scattered about. If they all come together to stop whatever evil is heading their way, there’s no telling what they can accomplish. This crossover could very well be the turning point to a bright, new age for the Absolute Universe.

Are you excited about the prospect of a big Absolute Universe crossover? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!