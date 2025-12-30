5 Superman Moments from 2025 That Proved It Was His Year

I think Superman fans have to be pretty pleased with how 2025 went. It was a big year for the Man of Steel, thanks in no small part to his new film to kick off the DCU properly. Thankfully, DC Comics didn’t just let film fans have all the fun. The publisher put a hell of a coordinated effort in making sure Superman had plenty of time to shine in his titles, major events, and limited series. Hell, DC even launched an initiative called the Summer of Superman to make sure everyone was talking about the Big Blue Boy Scout.

As a humongous Superman fan, I am glad to say that Clark Kent more than got the attention he needed this year. From wild, non-canon stories like Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum to being the focus of the major DC K.O. event, this is the most heat I’ve seen on the Man of Tomorrow in years. There were so many great stories featuring Superman, but only a few truly stand out to show how awesome this year really was for him. Read on to see 5 moments from 2025 that showed how big it was for the legendary DC Comics hero.

5. Superman Being Dosed with Purple Kryptonite

I championed Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum from the start, largely because of the amazing battle featured in its first issue. This series focuses on Superman discovering new kryptonite variants and experimenting with them to see their particular effects. The first up is purple kryptonite, which throws Superman’s perception of time out of whack. Unfortunately, he’s also got to battle Solomon Grundy, leading to an amazing fight sequence told out of order that makes the reader feel just as confused and out-of-sync as Superman. This was an incredible fight, and I wish I could read it for the first time again.

4. Superman’s Rematch with Godzilla

Superman infamously lost his first bout with Godzilla the first time the DCU and the MonsterVerse collided. But Clark got a chance at redemption in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2, which had the heroes transported to the Titans’ domain. With Godzilla out of control, Superman takes a hit of growth serum that turns him kaiju-sized (though at the cost of his higher-thinking). Superman may not have had his marbles, but the enhanced size and strength helped him fight the King of the Monsters to a standstill in an incredibly satisfying battle between two legends.

3. Absolute Superman’s Final Battle with Ra’s al Ghul

He might not be the Prime Superman, but Kal-El is a Man of Steel all the same. Absolute Superman largely spent this year pitting Superman against Ra’s al Ghul, the director of Lazarus Corp, one of the biggest and most powerful corporations in the Absolute Universe. Ra’s was determined to break Superman and turn him into his most loyal soldier and son. But Superman survived everything al Ghul threw at him, from brainwashing to a full-scale military invasion. And in the end, Superman won, proving that even in a world as dark as the Absolute Universe, hope is possible.

2. Superman Developing Kryptonite Immunity

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Expectations were high for Dan Slott with Superman Unlimited, and boy, did he deliver. The series started off with a huge change to the status quo by bringing a meteoroid of solid kryptonite down to Earth. And yes, Superman was caught up in the collision. But thankfully, Superman survived thanks to a new power: the ability to temporarily withstand kryptonite for about three minutes. It’s a great power, but one he can only use once a day, and with kryptonite now being easily accessible, Superman has been forced to make some pretty hard choices.

1. Superman Gaining Darkseid’s Ultimate Power

DC K.O. is, for all intents, Superman’s story. In the series’ second issue, he and several other heroes and villains participate in a scavenger hunt for powerful items. Superman is nearly taken out by Lex, who delivers a brutal takedown about how Clark doesn’t have what it takes to win the tournament or take on Darkseid. But Superman shows everyone what he’s made of by showing that he’s willing to sacrifice his own life, granting him the round’s mystery item, Darkseid’s Omega Sanction. For anyone who says that Superman is boring, this moment says otherwise.

What was your favorite 2025 Superman moment?