5 Moments From Superman’s Most Bizarre 2025 Series That Seriously Happened

After five amazing issues, Superman’s most unbelievable series from this year has come to a close. The Man of Steel has had some wild adventures over the years, but Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum might be one of his wildest. The DC Black Label series follows Superman after discovering several new shades of kryptonite. Unable to destroy pieces of his homeworld, Superman opts to test each variant out to see what they do and preserve them. That choice ends up taking Superman on an unexpected adventure that teaches him about family and home and how both can evolve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of Ice Cream Man, you’ll positively love this series as W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morazzo bring the same charm and outlandishness they always put in that incredible series. But if you still need convincing of how great Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum is, perhaps seeing some of the most bizarre moments from it will help. From seeing Clark fight while his perception of time is altered to watching Superman battle a new and improved Kryptonite Man, these are some of the best and strangest moments from Superman’s wildest 2025 series.

5. Superman Becomes Kaiju-Sized

One of the first kryptonite variants that leaves a ‘sizable’ impact on Superman is cobalt kryptonite, which has the nasty side effect of making Superman grow incredibly huge. While that’s not the worst effect brought on by kryptonite ever, things were turned upside down when Lex also dosed Superman with red kryptonite, causing Superman to lose control and try to attack downtown Metropolis as if he were Godzilla. He was able to shrink back down thanks to the combination of speckled kryptonite and fluid from Chemo, but that ended up temporarily de-aging Clark into a teenager!

4. Superman Fights a Deadly New Kryptonite Man

Come on, you can’t have a story about kryptonite and not bring out a villain called the Kryptonite Man, right? But instead of using one of the previous ones, this story has Lex create his very own. Lex clones himself and arms him with the entire kryptonite spectrum. Needless to say, the book’s final battle is a serious obstacle for Superman as he faces this terrifying enemy. Between being able to impair Superman with green kryptonite or screwing up his perception of time with purple, this Kryptonite Man made for an amazing antagonist.

3. Superman Creates a More Powerful Superman

Midway through the series, we get a detour that takes us to the Fifth Dimension, where the entire realm of imagination is under attack by a boy named Brian-iac. There are a lot of rules to surviving the Fifth Dimension, including having a 5D familiar to act as one’s guide. To help him defeat Brian-iac and make it back to the Third Dimension, Clark thinks up Kal-Elf. Much like Bat-Mite, this little guy is inspired by his favorite hero. You think Superman is powerful? Just think about how powerful a Mite of Steel with unlimited imagination powering him is.

2. Superman Fights with a Skewed Perception of Time

One of the most impressive scenes in the story is actually in the first issue. The first kryptonite variant Superman experiments with is purple, which alters how Clark interprets time. He sees moments from his past, present, and future out of order, which really doesn’t help when he and Batman have to stop a rampage caused by Solomon Grundy. It’s only through intense focus that Superman can put the pieces together and realize that he’s actually already won his battle. If anything shows off how weird and innovative this comic is, it’s this moment.

1. Superman Becomes a Baby

The final battle takes a lot out of Superman, and he contracts a disease that nearly ends up killing him. But utilizing the same combo of speckled kryptonite and Chemo fluid, Batman saves Superman by de-aging Clark into a baby. And he isn’t alone, as Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and everyone touched by Superman’s life step up to care for him. It’s a wild ending, but it’s a moment that really shows home isn’t always where you’re from; it’s the community and the bonds you form with others. And thankfully, baby Superman has the home he needs.

What was your favorite moment from Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!