5 Things to Look Forward to From Marvel in 2026

2025 is now behind us, and Marvel Comics is looking towards the future. It’s hard to believe how much stuff happened in the previous year, from Thor going mortal to Hulk becoming infernal while Spider-Man ventured out into the far reaches of space. And that’s not even getting into all the wild things that occurred in the Ultimate Universe, whose final chapter began on the very last day of 2025. The House of Ideas made a lot of big swings last year, but can it keep up that energy as we begin 2026 in earnest?

Though I tend to lean more towards DC Comics, even I’m interested in a few things Marvel Comics has coming down the pipeline. A new Daredevil series timed to start right around the debut of Born Again’s second season is very much my speed, as is a crossover with the Man of Steel in Superman/Spider-Man. And while I know so little about it, even I’m intrigued by what Marvel may have up its sleeves with the whole Armageddon thing. As the new year kicks off, discover 5 things to look forward to from Marvel.

5. Iron Man Relaunch

I consider myself a decent Iron Man fan, so the prospect of a new series featuring Tony Stark was enough to pique my interest. But Marvel Comics scored a major get for its new series by roping in Joshua Williamson to headline the new ongoing with Carmen Carnero on art. Having seen what Williamson has done for the DC and Energon Universes, I’m excited to see what he brings to Marvel, especially since this new title will focus on Iron Man trying to protect the next generation’s ‘Tony Stark’ from Madame Masque and A.I.M..

4. Daredevil Relaunch

I was honestly surprised that Marvel Comics didn’t make a bigger deal last year when Daredevil: Born Again premiered. But this year, Marvel is making sure all eyes fall on Matt Murdock with a new series timed to come out just as he returns on the small screen. It hasn’t felt right without a Daredevil title around, and thankfully, Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett are correcting that with a series that sees the hero investigate a secret that promises big changes for him. This spring, it’s safe to say that Daredevil fans will be eating good.

3. The Conclusion of the Ultimate Universe

Now I’m not saying that I’m looking forward to the Ultimate Universe ending. Quite the opposite, actually. But if it’s going to end, I’d rather it be with an epic story by some of the Ultimate Universe’s best contributors like Deniz Camp. Ultimate Endgame just kicked off on New Year’s Eve, and we’re going to see it play out all throughout spring. I don’t know what’s on the other side for this fan-favorite universe, but I have a good feeling it will be a solid story that readers will remember for a long time.

2. More DC Comics Crossovers

It took us all by surprise when Marvel and DC announced that they were collaborating again for the first time in decades. In 2025, we got two specials that brought Batman and Deadpool together (along with a handful of other, smaller crossover tales). But in 2026, Marvel and DC Comics are upping the ante with more specials that are uniting the Big Blue Boy Scout with the iconic wall-crawling hero in Superman/Spider-Man. I’m all for seeing what the Big Two have in store here, doubly so if this leads to even more crossover action.

1. Marvel’s Mysterious Armageddon

I’ll be real, I have no idea what to expect with Marvel Comics’ Armageddon event. The publisher has been pretty tight-lipped about what it’s about, only that it’s going to be the culmination of several major plot threads, like Miles Morales collecting the Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe. Marvel is already laying the groundwork for Armageddon in the current Captain America series and the upcoming Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon. Whatever it is, this event may just well be the biggest story of the year (possibly the decade if the reboot rumors are true).

What are you looking forward to from Marvel Comics in 2026? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!