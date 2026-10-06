Magik and Madelyne Pryor Team Up Against Demons in X-Orcists First Look (Exclusive)

Mutants and magic just go together, just ask Illyana Rasputin. The X-Men hero known as Magik is, as her name implies, well acquainted with the mystical side of things and the threats that come with it. But what happens when there’s a threat so big that it’s not only going after humans but mutants, too and could very well unravel mutant magic forever? It leads to a surprising team up with an iconic antagonist, Madelyne Pryor, the Queen of Limbo to take down a threat unlike anything either of them have faced before — and it’s coming out sooner than you think.

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On November 18th, Marvel comics is releasing X-Orcists #1. Written by Ashley Allen with art by German Peralta, the creative team behind 2025’s Magik and this year’s Magik & Colossus, X-Orcists is a five-issue series that will see an epic mystical team up with mutant magic in the balance. ComicBook has an exclusive preview of the first issue as well as sat down with Allen to talk about Magik’s latest adventure.

X-Orcists Is About “Two Women Who Have Had to Wrestle With Darkness”

ComicBook: Magik is such a fan-favorite character and I know fans are excited for more of her story and of course, Madelyne is also a character people really get invested in. What can you tease about this team up between two of comics arguably most complex women?

Ashley Allen: We gave a bit of a preview of their dynamic in Magik #6! And that issue is where I really fell in love with their team-up. Both are incredibly powerful, fiercely intelligent, and deeply shaped by trauma. But both of them process those experiences very differently. And neither response can be deemed as right or wrong. That brings a lot of tension to their dynamic but also understanding which is a blast to explore in X-Orcists!

At its heart, our book is about two women who have had to wrestle with darkness and have come out the other side stronger.

You are no stranger to Magik having been behind Magik and Magik & Colossus. What would you say is the most interesting or unexpected thing you’ve discovered about these characters now with your third round?

In past interviews, I have talked about how fun Illyana is to write as a character, from her Soulsword to her magic to her combat knowledge. I love how, despite everything, Magik is a hero that fights to make sure others can live the lives they want to live.

In writing this book, however, I have realized how much of Illyana’s strength comes from her restraint. The discipline to carry everything that has happened to her — everything she’s survived — and still choose who she wants to be. That power is admirable.

Just reading the description of X-Orcists I get the sense that the stakes here are very high for everyone involved and, more than that, mutant magic, too. What should readers expect with this story — and if you could sum it up in just a few words, what would those words be?

Readers should expect a story that blends supernatural horror with heart. After all, Limbo is a vast realm and we haven’t even begun to crack its mythology … unfortunately for our team. And while Limbo’s threats are great, so are Earth’s, and our team will have to deal with both. Nothing’s ever clear cut for Magik and Maddie but luckily they’ll have some amazing cast members to back them up.

Honestly, when I’ve been describing this series, I’ve been joking it’s a supernatural girls trip. So maybe the best way to describe it is: “Get in losers, we’re hunting demons.”

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About X-Orcists #1

X-Orcists #1 will go on sale from Marvel Comics on November 18th. Final order cutoff is October 12th. Here’s how Marvel describes the issue: “Demons, Beware… the X-Orcists are here! When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, Magik and Juggernaut of the X-Men team up with Madelyne Pryor, the Queen of Limbo herself, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they’ve ever seen before, and they’re going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage. Ashley Allen and German Peralta, the all-star writer-artist duo who brought Magik, join forces again to spin a spine-tingling tale!

Are you excited for Magik’s next chapter? Let us know in the comments.