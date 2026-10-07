Batman #14 Is an Exciting Ride Even If You’re Not Following “Bad Seeds” (Review)

The Batman comics are in the midst of the Batman: Bad Seeds, a ten-week crossover that kicked of with Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1, as Poison Ivy’s crimes against the Parliament of Trees sees the avatars of the Green take over Gotham City, where she has recently become mayor. Meanwhile, Commissioner Vandal Savage has finally had enough of Ivy’s rabble-rousing ways and attacks her, so the city’s in the middle of a municipal war as well as one against the Green. We’re on Week 7 now, with Batman #14 acting as the beginning of the latest phase of the story, with the Caped Crusader going to an unexpected source for help – Mister Freeze.

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This issue from Matt Fraction and Matteo Scalero (I just read re-read the fantastic Black Science, so it was awesome to see him here) delivers everything you could want right from the beginning. It focuses on Batman and Verity Pennyworth, as the two of them deal with some very different fights in this terrifying new version of Gotham City. It’s a wonderfully entertaining comic, to the extent that you can completely forget that this is part of a multi-week event story.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Fraction gives readers a punchy, fast-paced story that plays up Batman and Verity’s relationship …However, it is a part of a bigger story and if you haven’t been following it through the other books, you will be a little lost Scalera’s art looks fantastic, amazing action on detailed, well-laid out pages This issue almost feels like it’s not a part of a big story, which is a plus…

Batman #14 Is Yet Another Example of Why Fraction Is Such a Great Batman Writer

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There’s something about the way that Matt Fraction writes Batman that just does it for me and this issue goes a long way in explaining exactly what. The issue kicks off with a group of police deciding to rob the Pennyworth Manor, picking up with Bats and Verity talking to each other. The loss of Alfred has been a blow to the Batman books, but Verity is already proving to be a great substitute. The conversation is lively and, most importantly, funny, showing a human side of Bats that Fraction writes so well. It’s completely totally entertaining and the rest of the book keeps up that feeling.

We have a two pronged story here – Verity defending the manor from the crooks while never missing a beat in her conversation with Batman and Batman asking Mister Freeze for help to deal with the explosion of flora that has been ravaging the city, leading him to the underground Land of Eternal Winter and a battle between the Freeze and his wife. While Nora has been written as hating her husband since being thawed, Fraction gets the fact that even separated, they still love each other, which is a nice touch. The relationship between Freeze and Nora has always been a favorite of Bat-fans, and Fraction takes it to a new place with this issue.

Batman: Bad Seeds has been a pretty good story, but these big crossovers can get rather annoying. This issue, and honestly every issue that Fraction has written of that story, is able to tie-in into that bigger story, but also work for fans who aren’t really reading it. If you remove the “Bad Seeds” ideas from this book, this is just a really cool story about Batman and Verity getting to know each other that brings back a fan-favorite villain. If you sub to Batman and aren’t reading every part of “Bad Seeds”, you’ll still enjoy this issue. Fraction is always able to find the emotion at the center of Bat-stories; he’s not writing Bat-God, he’s writing a human being. That humanity is what appeals to me in Fraction’s Batman and this issue has that in spades.

Scalera Gives Batman #14 Some of the Best Art of Its Entire Run

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This latest volume of Batman has had some brilliant art right from the start. Jorge Jimenez is the book’s main penciler and he’s been killing it, with back-up artists like Ryan Sook picking up for him well. We’ve been getting some fantastic, best of all-time Batman art, so Scalera has some big shoes to step into. Scalera was a great choice for this issue for many reasons, not least of which is that he drew Batman: One Bad Day – Mister Freeze. This issue looks fantastic right from the beginning. It has a classic Batman feel to it that I didn’t really expect from Scalera – I was still in the mind of Black Science Scalera, more sci-fi and stylistic, less superhero – that really works for the issue.

I think a big reason why the art has that classic feel are the colors by Tomeu Morey. This issue has a surprisingly bright color palette, using more and more blue as its goes on to sell how cold it is in Freeze’s kingdom. I love when colorists remember little things like that. Scalera and Morey gel beautifully, giving readers some fantastically laid-out, eye-catching pages. The action scenes are awesome; Verity does a running hurricanrana take down that feels like it come out of a wrestling ring, and that’s just the beginning. Her fights against the robbers are my favorite parts of the issue and it’s because of Scalera’s hard-hitting action. His character acting is perfect, really getting across the emotional stakes of every scene, which helps Fraction find the human in the characters.

Batman #14 is one of those rare event tie-ins that is both extremely important to the overall story (this feels like it’s the turning point in the war against the Green) but also doesn’t really feel like it’s a part of an event. Fraction is able to capture a human side of the Batman mythos that just does it for me and this issue has so much of that; Verity’s sarcasm sent me into paroxysms of laughter several times. Scalera and Morey’s art is flawless Bat-art and some of the best I’ve seen this year. Batman: Bad Seeds has slowly grew on me (I didn’t realize this was something of a pun until after I wrote it), because every part of it I’ve read has been great and this issue is no different.

Batman #14 is on sale now.