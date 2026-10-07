Dark Horse Comics Sends Readers a Gift From Spiral City With the New Black Hammer #1 Facsimile Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

For 10 years, Black Hammer has been one of Dark Horse Comics‘ crown jewels and the publisher is celebrating its anniversary with a facsimile edition of the first issue. The series, created by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Dean Ormston, introduced readers to Abraham Slam, Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, Barbalien, Talk-Walky, Madame Dragonfly, and the titular hammer, the weapon of their world’s greatest hero, and has become a favorite of fans across the world. After fighting a battle for their universe, the survivors wake up on a mysterious farm, one they can’t leave, forcing them to figure out what to do next. Lemire and Ormston gave readers the perfect beginning for the series and it’s become one of Dark Horse’s greatest series ever.

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“When we started Black Hammer ten years ago I never could have dreamed it would become so big and such an important part of my life, and, with a new series starting next year, it’s really wonderful to have this facsimile edition of our very first Black Hammer comic coming out again so readers can see where it all started,” Lemire said in the announcement. This edition will come with two different covers, the original and a new 1:10 cover from Lemire, faithfully reproducing the original design, ads, and back-up material, all for $4.99. The issue releases on February 10, 2027 and is available for preorder now.

Black Hammer #1 Was One of the Finest Moments of the ’10s

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Black Hammer has been pitch-perfect superhero pastiche right from the beginning, something that the upcoming Facsimile Edition will show to a new generation of fans. Superhero pastiches are all the rage because of The Boys and Invincible, but Black Hammer always had a different flavor. While both of those like to point out the absurdity of the concept of the superhero in various ways, Black Hammer always played it straight; where else could you meet a big bad named the Anti-God? The book and its sequels have always gloried in being superhero comics in a way that many superhero pastiches don’t, setting it apart from the crowd.

The first issue is a perfect example of everything the book did so well. Lemire introduces readers to the characters, the sweet-seeming yet caustic Gail, Abe and his quiet dependability, the isolated and secretive Mark, and the rest of the cast, each of them giving you feeling that something is going on, but not quite what. It’s an issue that will hook you right from the start. Lemire was able to cast the shadow of what was to come over this first one, with Ormston’s art giving it the perfect feel. There’s a raw quality to the line work, one that allows you to see the hidden pains of the characters, drawing you ever further into the narrative.

Readers have watched for a decade as the secrets presented in the first issue unraveled along with the heroes, introducing readers to one of the best superhero universe you’ve never heard of. The first issue of the book launched a phenomena, one that was continued in Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Black Hammer: The End, Black Hammer ’45, Black Hammer: Spiral City, miniseries starring Colonel Weird, Barbalien, and various others, and the upcoming Black Hammer Forever. The first series won several Eisner awards, including Best New Series, Best Coloring for Dave Stewart, and Best Lettering for Todd Klein.

Black Hammer was optioned for live-action, but readers are still waiting for news. Black Hammer #1 Facsimile Edition is hitting at a perfect time; The Boys is over and Invincible is in between seasons, meaning fans need a new superhero obsession. The universe of Black Hammer combines ideas from the Marvel and DC Universes, with the early stages of the series giving readers tantalizing glimpses of life in Spiral City, the epicenter of superheroes on their Earth, but it does it in its way, paying homage to the past while giving readers perfect modern superhero stories. The twists and turns Lemire has taken the narrative in over the last ten years have created one of the most interesting superhero universes ever, all started ten years ago with this tremendous comic.

Black Hammer #1 Facsimile Edition Will Introduce You to Your Next Superhero Obsession

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Superhero comics can often be daunting, even the indie universes like that of Black Hammer. Nowadays, readers want a place to jump into the story and they want it to be easy to find. With Black Hammer Forever about to continue the story, now is the perfect time to give readers a chance to own a new edition of the first issue. It’s one of those issues that will hook you immediately, the perfect mix of mystery, superheroes, and a dash of horror for spice. I fell in love with the characters in this first issue all those years ago and now a whole new generation of readers can get to have that feeling as well.

Black Hammer #1 Facsimile Edition is available for pre-order and will release on February 10, 2027