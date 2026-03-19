7 Awesome Comics You’ll Love If You’re a KPop Demon Hunters Fan

One of the best things to come out of 2025 was KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix’s animated fantasy following K-pop girl group Huntr/x who are secretly demon hunters and have no not only maintain their fame but face off against rival boy band the Saja Boys who are secretly demons wasn’t just a huge hit, but a pop culture force and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. A sequel is already in the works and the film brought home two Oscars at the recent Academy Awards — one for best Animated Feature and one for Best Original Song for “Golden”.

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But while that sequel is coming, fans will have to wait awhile for it. The sequel feature isn’t expected until 2029 so, in the meantime, fans are looking for things to fill the spot left by Huntr/x. We’ve already offered up great anime to watch and great books to read for KPop Demon Hunters fans, and now we’re back with a list of comic books. These seven titles might not all involve demon hunting or girl bands but they share some interesting themes — and are just great reads overall.

7) The Fox Maidens

Image courtesy of HarpeyAlley

Korean mythology and adventures that defy genre are both hallmarks of KPop Demon Hunters and Robin Ha’s graphic novel The Fox Maidens has both. A queer, feminist reimagining of the Korean Fox Maiden legend, the story follows a young woman named Kai Song who dreams of being a warrior in a society that isn’t ready for a woman to take up such a role. She’s also dealing with the persistent rumors that she’s actually the granddaughter of the infamous nine-tailed fox demon, Gumiho. When some difficult family truths come out, Kai’s life is turned upside down and she finds she has to take destiny into her own hands.

There may not be any pop stars or music in this story, but if you identified with Rumi’s journey in KPop Demon Hunters, Kai’s story will resonate just as much.

6) Blackbird

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Written by Sam Humphries with art by Jen Bartel, Image Comics’ Blackbird is another not to be missed comic for KPop Demon Hunters fans. The story follows Nina Rodriguez, a young woman who knows that there is a magical world hidden amidst our own, one run by ruthless cabals in Los Angeles. People think she’s crazy, but it tuns out she’s right and when a magic beast kidnaps her sister, it’s up to Nina to face her own demons and save her.

Blackbird has hidden magic, family secrets, and a strong theme about accepting all of yourself when it comes to doing the right thing. It’s a gorgeous book as well, making it a truly fantastic read.

5) The Many Deaths of Laila Starr

Image courtesy of BOOM! Studios

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr is, admittedly, very different than KPop Demon Hunters. Written by Ram V with art from Filipe Andrade and published by BOOM! Studios, the book doesn’t feature pop music or girl bands or even that kind of fame, but what makes this book a great read after the Netflix hit is how it pulls in mythology to tell a much larger story, all while blending genres and asking some big questions about purpose.

The story follows the Avatar of Death, Laila Starr, who has been forced to become mortal as humanity gets close to immortality. For Laila, this mortal coil is an opportunity to stop the inventor of immortality and, thus, reclaiming her job. Over the course of the story, Laila dies multiple times on this quest, each experience exploring the idea of life, death, and destiny.

4) Monstress

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Possibly the most surprising book on this list, Monstress may be a much darker story than KPop Demon Hunters, but it is truly a book that shouldn’t be missed. Set in an Asia-inspired world, Monstress follows Maika Halfwolf, a young woman who happens to have a psychic link to a powerful monster. In a world at war between humans and magical forces, Maika seeks revenge for her own experiences as well as finds some major secrets along the way.

Written by Marjorie Liu with art by Sana Takeda, Image Studios’ Monstress is a rich epic that touches on horror, fantasy, and steampunk all while exploring themes of identity and trauma on Maika’s journey. The book also has a race of cat-like creatures that are fascinating.

3) Dazzler (2024)

Marvel’s mutant pop star may not be fighting actual demons but has her own challenges — including a world full of anti-mutant sentiment. The series follows Dazzler as she embarks on a brand-new world tour that is intended to be the culmination of her entire musical career (think Marvel’s answer to The Eras Tour). However, while Dazzler is ready to take the stage once again, the rest of the world might not be, as a violent attack and Dazzler’s status as a mutant make things way more complicated.

With pop music, a major tour, the challenges of fame, and the very real threats presented by those opposed to mutants, the Jason Loo-written Dazzler is a great option for KPop Demon Hunters fans. The series also includes original song lyrics in each issue.

2) KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie In Comics

We absolutely had to include this one here, even though it’s not set to hit stores until March 31st. It’s pretty much a given: if you love KPop Demon Hunters, you’ll want to check out the comic book adaptation of the movie. The official retelling of the movie, just in comics, you can expect this book to be exactly what it says it is — and it will even include dialogue from the movie.

Based on the screenplay by Danya Jimenez & Hannah McMechan and Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and based on the movie, this official retelling of the story is sure to be a hit for fans.

1) Josie and the Pussycats

While there are a lot of titles that feature the beloved comic book girl group, we think that fans of KPop Demon Hunters would particularly enjoy the reboot series from 2016. Written by Marguerite Bennett and Cameron DeOrdio with art by Audrey Mok, the book features Josie bringing the band together to take a shot at musical stardom. There’s only one problem: they have to deal with their manager, Alexandra Cabot.

No demons, just a good popstar adventure, there’s something really fun about Josie and the Pussycats and we think Huntr/x fans will really enjoy their journey.

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