If You’re a KPop Demon Hunters Fan, You’ll Love These 4 Anime Movies

There’s nothing quite like KPop Demon Hunters, which is part of the Netflix sensation’s appeal. Its charm and premise are so unique that viewers will likely have trouble finding something to fill the void after they’re done watching it. Fortunately, even if there’s no perfect replacement, there are other shows and films that capture the movie’s greatest strengths — including three anime features fans will probably love.

Given KPop Demon Hunters‘ colorful animation, energy, and action sequences, it’s no surprise that anime make up some of the strongest recommendations for what to watch next. There are series that recapture the Netflix film’s musical magic, and there are action-packed anime that boast similar strengths and themes. For those uninterested in committing to a lengthier show, there are also anime movies that have a lot in common with KPop Demon Hunters (though, sadly, it’s hard to find titles that check every box).

4) Belle

Image via Studio Chizu

Belle is one of the best anime movies of the 2020s, but it’s also among the most underrated. It deserves more attention on the heels of KPop Demon Hunters, as it has similar selling points. The 2021 film follows a lonely high school girl who’s grieving the loss of her mother — and whose ability to sing suffers as a result. She adopts a new persona in a virtual reality called “U,” turning her avatar into a pop star and going on a journey that helps her find her voice again.

Belle’s exploration of grief gives it a more somber tone than KPop Demon Hunters, but it tackles similar themes of accepting oneself and overcoming trauma. And its musical elements and incredible soundtrack make it an obvious pick for KPop Demon Hunters fans. It also has colorful, stunning visuals they’re sure to appreciate.

3) Lost in Starlight

Image via Climax Studio/Netflix

Lost in Starlight is a Korean anime film on Netflix, which means subscribers can jump right into it after watching KPop Demon Hunters. It strikes a sadder tone than the other film, as it sees its female lead, Nan-young, grappling with the loss of her mother — something it has in common with Belle. However, Nan-young becomes romantically entangled with a musician named Jay, opening the door for the film to have heavy musical themes (and a great soundtrack to boot).

With Nan-young pursuing a career as an astronaut, Lost in Starlight places a heavy focus on chasing big dreams in general, which makes it somewhat reminiscent of KPop Demon Hunters. The film’s main relationship will also appeal to anyone who enjoys the love story of KPop Demon Hunters, though it’s a very different.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Image via MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 isn’t particularly musical (though there’s great use of music in the film), but it’s a solid choice for anyone looking for another movie with supernatural elements. In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, jujutsu sorcerers are tasked with locating and eliminating Cursed Spirits. And the anime’s Cursed Spirits are a result of the darker parts of humanity, just like the demons in KPop Demon Hunters. They’re made differently: JJK‘s monsters are born of negative emotions, while KPop Demon Hunters‘ demons come from bargains made with the demon king. Even so, fans of one will likely appreciate the lore of the other.

And what’s nice about Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is that it’s a prequel, so viewers don’t need to watch the anime series to understand the film. They’ll appreciate it more if they do, but it tells a one-off story — one that also centers trauma, loss, and connection. And like KPop Demon Hunters, it’s an absolute spectacle.

1) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Courtesy of Ufotable

If you’re a fan of animation, it’s unlikely you missed one of the best anime movies of 2025: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. But as Demon Slayer deals with characters who hunt demons, it feels like an easy recommendation for KPop Demon Hunters fans. For this one, you’ll need to watch the main anime to have any idea what’s happening. Rest assured, it’s a worthwhile endeavor, as Infinity Castle is every bit as incredible as its record-breaking run suggests.

Apart from the stunning visuals, action, and demon-hunting, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle doesn’t have too much in common with KPop Demon Hunters. It’s not a flawless replacement, but then, there’s not much that is. Those who enjoy the supernatural lore of KPop Demon Hunters — and want something that takes that to the next level — should still give it a try.

What anime movie would you recommend to Kpop Demon Hunters fans? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!