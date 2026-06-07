7 Best Superman Villain Team-Ups in DC History

Superman is DC Comics‘ greatest hero, even if Batman is the one who sells all the books and gets all the credit. There’s a reason that various creators have posited that the DC Multiverse runs on “Superman energy”; he is the biggest shot, even if he isn’t the bestseller anymore. Over the years, his adventures have been enhanced by some of the coolest villains ever, enemies who were formidable enough to challenge the Man of Steel on their own. The most potent could test him like few others, but they always lose in the long run. However, his villains aren’t idiots and so at times they’ve decided that there is strength in numbers.

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Over the years, the Last Son of Krypton’s enemies have taken part in team-ups that have often shook the fabric of the DC Multiverse. These villainous groups came together to destroy Kal-El and almost succeeded, showing how much more powerful they were together. These are the seven best Superman villain team-ups in DC history, powerful villains brought together to destroy the omniverse’s greatest hero.

7) The Original Elite

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The biggest threats to Superman are usually powerful villains, but the Elite proved that sometimes public opinion was the only thing to hurt the Man of Steel. The group first appeared in Metropolis in Action Comics #775, a group of violent 21st century heroes like Coldcast, Menagerie, Hat, and leader Manchester Black willing to kill anyone to protect the world. They were meant to be a reaction to the Authority, the hottest team of the early ’00s, with Black proving himself a perfect Superman villain. Of course, the Metropolis Marvel had the last laugh, showing them that sometimes, truth, justice, and the American way is no laughing matter.

6) Darkseid Legion

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DC All-In #1 heralded an all-new era of DC and the book ended (in the middle of all places) with a page introducing readers to Darkseid’s newest team of servants – the Darkseid Legion. This 31st century team is a version of the Legion of Superheroes raised in a universe where Darkseid became the Final God and won. In the months leading up to DC K.O., they were his main weapon against the heroes, appearing in Superman (Vol. 6), The Flash (Vol. 6), and all over DC’s publishing line. A villainous Legion raised by Darkseid is terrifying and this group proved why.

5) Darkseid and the Elites of Apokolips

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There’s honestly a lot of debate in the fandom about whether Darkseid counts as a Superman villain, an Orion villain (the only correct answer), or a general DC villain. However, one can’t deny just how dangerous the Lord of Apokolips and his forces have been to the Man of Steel. He’s ended up battling against Darkseid, DeSaad, Kalibak, Granny Goodness, Glorious Godfrey, Slug, and the whole evil group of them numerous times. They’re a varied group, each of them bringing something new to the battle field, testing the Man of Tomorrow in different ways.

4) Alexander Luthor and Superboy-Prime

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Earth-Two Superman is the best Superman and I will accept no back talk on this matter. He battled the greatest villains in the multiverse for decades, but he met his last foes as allies. Alexander Luthor of Earth-Three and the Superboy of Earth-Prime helped him defeat the Anti-Monitor, then Luthor transported them and Earth-Two Lois Lane to a paradise dimension, where they watched the darkening of the world they had sacrificed everything to create. They would return to the singular DC Universe years later to change things, but Luthor and Prime wanted to do more than inspire the heroes again and had their own foul plans that they used Kal-L as a blocker for. Eventually, he joined the fight against them, losing his life in the process but ensuring their defeat. They killed the greatest hero in the multiverse’s history and more people need to talk about it.

3) Cyborg Superman and Mongul

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After the death of Superman, four different heroes vied for the big red “S”, but it felt like DC was trying to say that the Cyborg Superman was the real deal. However, we’d find out the truth when he attacked the Eracidator in Superman (Vol. 2) #80 as Mongul attacked Coast City. After the destruction of Hal Jordan’s home, it was revealed that the two villains were working together, creating Engine City. Superboy and Steel were outclassed, but the return of the one true Man of Steel ended this team-up. While they didn’t end up hanging out together for long, they changed the course of DC history with their action in their one team-up.

2) The Superman Revenge Squad

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Some villains are so good, they get to be on a list twice and Lex Luthor is one of those. He’s Superman’s greatest enemy and has often teamed up with his fellow bad guys to go after the Kryptonian hero. One of his most dangerous alliances is the Superman Revenge Squad, a group usually consisting of him, Metallo, the Kryptonite Man, Parasite, and Bizarro. Metallo would later bring together his own squad, with Mongul, Eradicator, Zod, Mongul, and Blanque. Their whole purpose is trying to destroy Supes, showing up at the worst time with the most dangerous plans.

1) Lex Luthor and Brainiac

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Lex Luthor is Earth’s most unhinged genius, but there’s someone out there who matches his intelligence and hatred of Superman: Brainiac. Over the decades, the two villains have decided at times that the best way to win against their foe was to work together. Of course, when Luthor and Brainiac say “work together”, what they mean to say is that they’re going to work as a team until betrayal is possible. They make a potent team when they’re actually working together, but their arrogance is such that any long term team-up falls apart in flurry of backstabbing and Kryptonian fists.

What’s your favorite Superman villain team-up? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!