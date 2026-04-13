7 Best Superman Stories for Non-Superman Fans

Superman kicked off superhero comics in 1938, and since then has become one of the most popular fictional characters of the 20th century, if not the most popular. The Man of Steel’s S-shield is one of pop culture’s most familiar symbols and generations of children have grown up loving the character. He’s starred in cartoons, live-action TV, video games, novels, board games, and films. 2025’s Superman was his triumphant return to the big screen, and more fans than ever are looking for ways to get into his comics. Kal-El has been around for 88 years, and there are decades of stories to choose from. It can be very daunting for a new reader to even know where to begin, even if they’ve been reading comics for ages.

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Superman has numerous amazing stories, but some of them are better for non-Superman fans than others. These stories don’t take a lot of knowledge of the character but will bring a smile to the face of even the most jaded Superman hater or a new fan who wants to give him a try. These seven Superman stories are perfect for people who don’t like Superman, best of all time stories that highlight everything great about the character.

7) Superman: Red Son

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Superman has starred in great Elseworlds stories, tales that take place on Earths where the character’s origin is changed in various ways. Superman: Red Son, by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, and Killian Plunkett, brought baby Kal-El to Soviet Russia, where he was raised by Stalin and made into the USSR’s greatest hero. This story takes the Superman that we know, and raises him completely differently. It has its problems, but it’s also a great Elseworlds story for someone who doesn’t really like the character. It’s full of astounding action, wonderful twists and turns, and one of the best versions of Lex Luthor ever.

6) “The Death of Superman”

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“Death of Superman” is a DC classic, and it’s great for new Superman fans. The story of the battle between Doomsday and Superman is everything that a story starring the Man of Steel can be. It’s a slobberknocker of a fight, and it highlights the kind of hero Supes is, willing to sacrifice everyything he has to win. The story ran through Superman, Action Comics, Adventures of Superman, and Superman: Man of Steel by some of the best creators to ever work on the Last Son of Krypton, and it will knock anyone’s socks off. It was a pop culture event when it came out, and it still stands up.

5) “Last Son”

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General Zod is one of the great Superman villains. There have been lots of stories with him as the main antagonist, but the best of them is “Last Son”, by Geoff Johns, Richards Donner, and Adam Kubert. When a Kryptonian child lands on Earth, Superman and Lois Lane do their best to give him a new home, but the boy is part of a plan by his father Zod to invade the Earth. What follows is an outstanding action-packed story, with gorgeous art by Kubert. This story is perfect for new fans, and it’s so good that they will come back for more.

4) Action Comics #775

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Superman can often seem old-fashioned to readers, and this was even more acute in the early ’00s. The late ’90s had introduced a harder-edged kind of hero, and the Man of Steel felt like a relic. Action Comics #775, by Joe Kelly, Doug Mahnke, and Lee Bermejo, was meant to show why that idea was wrong. A new group of heroes known as the Elite, more violent and willing to kill, try to take Superman’s place as the world’s greatest hero. What follows is Superman proving them wrong, showing the world that true heroism never goes out of style. It’s a one issue masterpiece that shows why Superman still matters, and it’s become legendary.

3) Kingdom Come

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Kingdom Come has been a favorite of fans for three decades. The Elseworlds classic by Mark Waid and Alex Ross took place in a future where Superman and his generation of heroes had retired and were replaced by a new, more violent breed of “protectors”. A disaster brings the Man of Steel and his friends back, but various forces don’t want the Justice League around anymore, putting plans into effect that could destroy the planet. This story digs into the heart of the character to tell a tale about what a hero really is, and Ross’s photorealistic art style brings it to life perfectly. It’s amazing, and has made generations of fans love the Last Son of Krypton.

2) “For the Man Who Has Everything”

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Alan Moore is widely considered one of the greatest writers in the history of the comic medium, and has several best of all-time Superman stories. The best of these stories for non-Superman fans comes from Superman Annual #11 – “For the Man Who Has Everything”. Working with Watchmen artist Dave Gibbons, Moore does a birthday story unlike any other. Batman, Robin, and Wonder Woman bring presents to the Fortress of Solitude for the Man of Steel, and find Superman entwined in a strange planet. They encounter the villain Mongul, who has ensnared Supes in the Black Mercy, a plant that shows someone their heart’s greatest desire before killing them. What follows is one of the most heartbreaking Superman stories, filled with excellent character moments and amazing action.

1) All-Star Superman

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All-Star Superman is the blueprint, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, comics of all time. Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely gave readers a 12-issue masterpiece and it’s basically perfect. The story follows the hero after he learns that he’s dying thanks to a scheme by Lex Luthor. He sets out to put his affairs in order and leave the world a better place, performing what would come to be known as the labors of Superman in the future. This story borrows ideas from every era of the character, making it perfect for someone who wants a story that gives them everything great about the hero. It can make anyone a fan of Superman.

What’s your favorite Superman story for new readers? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!