Lex Luthor’s 7 Most Unhinged Moments, Ranked

There are comic book villains and then there’s Lex Luthor, a man whose genius, ambition, and ego knows no limits. While often dubbed “Superman’s arch-nemesis,” Lex is far more than that. Across DC’s comic book history, Luthor’s actions have repeatedly crossed many a line that puts him up there next to Ozymandias from Watchmen, though crucially, it isn’t often either that Lex does any villainy based on a moral code. Instead, it’s frequently just his ego that’s motivation enough for some of his most villainous deeds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With James Gunn’s Superman movie giving new audiences as glimpe of just how diabolical the one and only Lex Luthor can be, let’s take a look at some of the most unhinged things the ultimate villain has done in comics

7) Ran for President and Won

Let’s be honest: billionaires running for president isn’t unusual or even all that unhinged. They’ve got the money, the hunger for power, and sometimes a hidden agenda. Lex Luthor fits this mold perfectly and was very successful, running for — and winning — the American presidency in “Lex 2000.” The story is a near-perfect parody of the wealthy entering into politics. Fortunately, the pages of comics still ensure the villains get their comeuppance in the end and Lex’s time as Leader of the Free World didn’t last. All in all, Lex’s campaign isn’t that unhinged, given real world plausibility of it all, so this moment belongs right up there at number seven.

6) Cloned Superman Just to Kill Him

One of Lex Luthor’s most iconic acts is cloning Superman, a plot repeated often across DC Comics media. That’s partly why it lands at number six: it’s a recurring occurrence in the comics and beyond. Still, the fact that Lex has cloned Superman at least three times shows how far he’ll go to destroy Superman and that’s pretty unhinged. These clones, treated like weapons rather than people, reflect Lex’s cold, tactical mind. While not surprising for him, it’s telling just how obsessive he’s become over the years. For that reason — as well as its frequent occurrence — this moment sits at number six.

5) Try to Kill Superman Using A Kryptonite Ring, Only to Wind Up Getting Cancer

One would think Lex Luthor was being clever by always carrying Kryptonite on his person, always prepared for a surprise encounter with Superman as it’s the only substance that can weaken or kill the Man of Steel, but the irony that followed afterwards told a different story. Luthor’s constant exposure to Kryptonite would cause him to develop cancer, and even go so far as to amputate his hand to combat this condition. Turns out, the very weapon meant to hurt Superman the most here would wind up doing most damage to Lex himself. Had he used even a fraction of that effort towards self-preservation, he might’ve avoided this entirely. But Lex’s hatred might as was blind to him, and for this unhinged case of self-sabotage the moment gets a rank of five from this list.

4) Hired Deathstroke to Assassinate His Own Father

Like his son, Lionel Luthor had a deeply flawed reputation, shaped largely by years of alcohol-fueled abuse towards Lex. So, in Lex’s mind, hiring Deathstroke to kill him felt justified — cold, but logical. To Lex, his father wasn’t just a personal wound, but a stain on his legacy, one best removed permanently. Then again, while the decision may not be entirely shocking, given their history, it still speaks volumes. Instead of seeking help for his father, or at the very least letting bygones be bygones, Lex chose murder for hire. No matter the reasoning, having your own father assassinated still sounds unhinged.

3) Gave Lois Lane Cancer Just to Get at Superman

Many of Lex Luthor’s battles with Superman show how intellectually advanced he is, but moments like this prove that there are still a lot of deficiencies with that — even when he’s arguably trying to do the right thing. In one of his most unhinged acts yet on this list, Lex gives Lois cancer to “help” Superman recover emotionally. He believes the trauma will snap Clark out of his slump, framing it as a twisted form of support. But using cancer as therapy is beyond deranged and even when Lex tries to help, it feels like a vicious and unfeeling attack. Yikes.

2) Let a City Get Demolished Just to Destroy Superman’s Reputation

Lex Luthor once built an entire city — and destroyed it — just to ruin Superman’s reputation. In Justice League: Unlimited, Lex posed as a reformed-criminal-turned-philanthropist, building Lexor City to house low-income families as proof. When Superman finds a suspicious device underneath, he clashes with Shazam to get it, destroying Lexor in the process. The device is later revealed to be a clean energy source, until this changes when Lex’s true intentions finally come to light. Lexor was designed to sabotage Superman’s image, and it worked, showing once again the immense lengths of Lex’s hatred for Superman and just how far he’s willing to go. But why simply destroy a city when you can go… bigger?

1) Destroyed an Entire planet

Yes, you read that right. Luthor is on record for once destroying an entire planet, Lexor. What led to this was, of course, the arrival of Superman. Luthor, feeling threatened by his arrival, gears up in a powerful mechanical suit, built from Lexor tech, and proceeds to do battle with the Man of Steel. This then has the consequence of resulting in the total destruction of Lexor, which does away with not only the entire population, but the family that Lex had built during his stay on the planet as well. So not only did Lex destroy an entire world, but his own family as well. For that reason, this moment deserves top billing at the number one spot on this insane list.

What do you think the most unhinged thing Lex Luthor has ever done is? Let us know in the comments.