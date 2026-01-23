7 Forgotten Avengers Who Deserve Way More Credit

The Avengers are known as the home of the greatest heroes on Earth. It’s a big accomplishment for a hero to become a member of the team, and some have become the most popular heroes on the planet. It’s often been a road to stardom for many characters, but not everyone is that lucky. There are plenty of Avengers that joined the team, usually favorites of a creator on the book or ones that Marvel wants to push, but they sometimes fizzle out, their time with the team forgotten. However, a lot of them have proven to be extremely important to the history of the Avengers while they were with the group.

Some of these heroes are powerhouses that made a huge difference in battle. Some of them are former leaders of the Avengers whose places have been taken on the team, their tenures resigned to the past. These seven forgotten Avengers were integral to the team for a time but now no one gives them the credit they deserve.

7) Justice

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The New Warriors were the future of the superhero community, but only few of them have graduated to bigger and better things. The telekinetic mutant Justice (originally called Marvel Boy) joined the Avengers alongside Firestar, awestruck that he ever got to join the team. He was the wide-eyed young member, and reading the early issues of Avengers (Vol. 3) showed how great he was. He was helpful and earnest, and played a huge role in the defeat of Ultron in “Ultron Unlimited”, figuring out that Antarctic vibranium would weaken him. In fact, without him, the android would have destroyed the team and humanity. He really hasn’t done anything of note since he left the Avengers, but he saved them when they needed it.

6) Photon

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Photon first joined the Avengers in the ’80s, but back then she was known as Captain Marvel II, taking Mar-Vell’s place as Earth’s cosmic protector. Her powers allowed her control over energy, and she was one of the team’s heavy hitters when she was a member of the group. She helped save the team numerous times, and was even elected Avengers chairman, one of the first black women to lead a major superhero team. She was extremely important to the Roger Stern run on Avengers, one of the most beloved Avengers runs, and she’s a favorite of older fans. Without her, the team would have died numerous times, her energy powers and how well she used them making her an amazing Avenger.

5) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wonder Man is about to join the MCU, so calling him forgotten may be a bit much, but he’s definitely kept a low profile for a long time. He’s been one of the Avengers’ heavy hitters for decades now, but what’s really made him important to the team’s history is less about what he’s done and more about his relationships within the group. Ultron used his memories engrams to create the Vision’s mind, and he’s been a very important part of the development of Scarlet Witch. He was Beast’s best friend on the team, giving readers some great moments. Simon Williams is one of those characters who has played key roles in low key ways and the team’s history would be very different without him.

4) Havok

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Uncanny Avengers (Vol. 1) gave readers some of the best Avengers stories of the ’10s, and gave them team a leader that everyone has since forgotten: Havok. The brother of Cyclops and former leader of the X-Men and X-Factor was the face of the Avengers Unity Squad. He helped save the world from the Apocalypse Twins, able to overcome the team’s problems to save the day after the world was destroyed with a time travel caper that has to be seen to be believed (go check out Uncanny Avengers (Vol. 1) #7-22, it’s awesome). So, yes, he failed at first, but was able to make up for it and save the day. Of course, after that it all went pear-shaped, but he still deserves his flowers for being an Avengers leader who saved the world.

3) Captain Universe

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain Universe joined the Avengers during the Hickman run, and the team would have died on their first mission of that era without her. The Enigma Force had possessed many heroes over the years, but as the Incursions started, it took over the body of comatose woman named Tamara, and revealed its true nature: it was a physical incarnation of the universe itself. Her powers allowed her to do anything she wanted, or so it seemed, and she was able to defeat Ex Nihilo and Abyss, allowing them to become allies of the team and help battle against the Builders and Thanos in Infinity. She gave the team the tools it needed to win at a desperate time and the only reason the multiverse still exists is become of her.

2) Sunspot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sunspot also joined the X-Men during the Hickman run, and proved integral to setting up the team and their battle to save all of reality. One of the more interesting things about his time with the group is that he didn’t really use his powers very much, instead depending on his cunning and billion dollar fortune. During “Time Runs Out”, he created his own branch of the Avengers with AIM, who he had bought, and would later field his own Avengers group. He’s done enough to be a legendary member, but most fans don’t remember he was even part of the team.

1) Hyperion of Earth-13034

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jonathan Hickman’s time with the Avengers pit the team against the end of the multiverse itself, with the group facing the greatest challenges imaginable. It was a superlatively powerful assembly of heroes, with one of its heaviest hitters being Hyperion. This version of the Superman-pastiche Eternal was the hero of Earth-13034, but was unable to stop the Incursions from destroying his world. He was pulled into the 616 universe by AIM, and joined the Avengers. He’d become best friends with Thor, the two of becoming a near unstoppable duo. He’s one of the more underrated characters in the Hickman run, as the team would have fallen many times without him.

