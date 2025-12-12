7 Most Evil Versions of Justice Leaguers, Ranked

The Justice League is the most important team in DC Comics, as its roster is made up of the universe’s greatest superheroes. They have saved the world and the multiverse countless times, defeating all manner of villains. Yet, there have been many times when the members of the League themselves are the villains. Many of these evil versions of Justice Leaguers are malevolent doppelgängers from across the multiverse. There are also a few instances in which the main universe versions of these heroes undergo mind-bending transformations into maniacal villains. Unburdened by the restraints of empathy or mercy, these dark versions of DC’s heroes are some of the most sadistic and powerful villains the multiverse has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics is well-versed in creating dark reflections of its most noble heroes. This list will include only one evil version per Justice League member, focusing on each hero’s most villainous iteration. These are the most evil iterations of the Justice League’s greatest heroes.

7) Johnny Quick

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Of all the versions of the Flash in the multiverse, the most sadistic is Earth-3’s Johnny Quick. In a world where morality is inverted, Johnny was a notorious serial killer even before gaining his powers. Alongside his girlfriend Atomica, Johnny committed many crimes, such as forcing two cops into fighting each other to the death because he threatened to kill their children. Johnny is a member of the Crime Syndicate. He helps his teammates rule their world with an iron fist while also slaughtering people for fun. During the Crime Syndicate’s invasion of the main DC Universe, Johnny gleefully murdered the hero Karma and banished the Teen Titans into an uncertain future. With his incredible speed and twisted mind, Johnny Quick is a nightmarish version of the Scarlet Speedster.

6) Injustice Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Although an evil Superman characterizes Earth-49, aka the Injustice Universe, his corruption wouldn’t have been possible without this world’s version of Wonder Woman. In this universe, Steve Trevor wasn’t Wonder Woman’s love interest, but instead a Nazi spy who killed Diana’s friend Calliope. This trauma warped Wonder Woman into a vicious person. When Superman murdered the Joker after the villain killed Lois and everyone in Metropolis, Wonder Woman encouraged the Man of Tomorrow to give in to his darker impulses. Together, they created a global authoritarian regime ruled through fear. Wonder Woman murdered Huntress, Captain Atom, and ordered her Amazons to slaughter the citizens of a rebuilt Metropolis. While Superman may have been the figurehead, Wonder Woman was his brutal enforcer and corruptor.

5) Flashpoint Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When the Flash altered history to save his mother’s life, he unintentionally reshaped the world into a nightmare. In this altered timeline, Aquaman declared war on the surface world after Wonder Woman killed his fiancée, Mera. The war between the Atlanteans and the Amazons threatened to destroy the entire planet. In one of his most horrific acts, Aquaman flooded Western Europe, killing over 60 million innocent people. During the events of Convergence, Aquaman invades another universe. He kidnaps that universe’s version of Mera and tries to force her into marriage. He also used his telepathy to force the hero Vixen to kill herself. The product of the Flash meddling with time, Flashpoint Aquaman is a hate-filled king who wouldn’t rest until the entire planet is submerged.

4) Monarch

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the Justice League’s most powerful members, Captain Atom, became their most significant threat as the villain Monarch. When Captain Atom was almost killed by the villain Solomon, he was outfitted with the Monarch armor to sustain him. The damage from the attack fractured Captain Atom’s mind, causing him to go on a murderous rampage. As Monarch, he destroyed the city of Bludhaven before making plans for multiversal conquest. To amass an army capable of matching the all-powerful Monitors, Monarch forced numerous heroes from across the multiverse into death matches and recruited the survivors. Monarch’s war against the Monitors saw numerous lives lost until Superboy-Prime tore open Monarch’s suit, causing an explosion that destroyed the entirety of Earth-51.

3) Parallax Green Lantern

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In one of the most controversial stories in DC history, the iconic Green Lantern Hal Jordan was corrupted and possessed by a living embodiment of fear, Parallax. When Hal’s home, Coast City, was destroyed, Parallax through his manipulations drove the hero insane. Hal was desperate to gain enough power to restore Coast City, but the Guardians of the Universe thwarted his efforts. Enraged and entirely possessed by Parallax, Hal slaughtered every member of the Green Lantern Corps. After killing thousands of Green Lanterns, Hal worked alongside the villain Extant to try to destroy and recreate the universe in their image. Luckily, Hal eventually broke free of Parallax’s influence and sacrificed his life to reignite the sun.

2) Superboy-Prime

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Comics is no stranger to evil Supermen. Still, Superboy-Prime of Earth-Prime is arguably the most deranged and destructive. Superboy-Prime possesses the strength to fracture reality with a single punch and has used his powers to commit unspeakable atrocities. Having become insane after his home universe was destroyed and desiring to make a perfect world, Superboy-Prime began a multiversal genocide. His rampage saw the destruction of multiple universes, which claimed trillions of lives. Additionally, Superboy-Prime massacred hundreds of Green Lanterns, instigated an interplanetary war between Rann and Thanagar, slaughtered numerous members of the Teen Titans, and even murdered the Earth-2 version of Superman. Even if Superboy-Prime is currently reforming, the amount of blood on his hands is incalculable.

1) Batman Who Laughs

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Of all the malevolent entities in existence, none is more sadistic than the Batman Who Laughs. Hailing from the twisted Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs was once a hero until he killed the Joker. When the villain died, Batman was sprayed with Joker Venom that drove him insane. The corrupted hero gunned down the Bat-Family, turned children into cannibalistic monsters, made Superman kill Lois, and wiped out almost all life on his world. He would continue his horrific crusade when he led the villainous Dark Knights in an invasion of the regular DC Multiverse. There, he aided the goddess Perpetua in her multiversal genocide, killing trillions of people, and eventually gained the power to create his own hellish universes as the Darkest Knight.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!