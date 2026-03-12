Iconic PS1 Trilogy Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch 2

Update: Since the publication of the original article, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has been stealth-released on the Nintendo eShop alongside a new “Challenge Mode” update.

Original: An iconic trilogy of PS1 games is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The trio of classic PlayStation games from yesteryear is already available on Nintendo Switch, and thus playable on Nintendo Switch 2; however, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, which will presumably come with some type of visual and performance upgrade in comparison to the current Switch version.

Right now, we do not have an official announcement, but a leak from the Entertainment Software Rating Board, the organization that rates games for release in North America. More specifically, we have a new rating from the ESRB for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on the Nintendo Switch 2, which means Aspyr has submitted the game for release on Nintendo Switch 2, as ESRB doesn’t rate games out of nowhere. Not only has this leaked the existence of the port, but it has also revealed that it is releasing soon, as the ESRB only rates games for release when they are near release. Beyond this, the rating doesn’t reveal anything noteworthy.

2024 Remasters Getting New Release

For those that do not know, Aspyr released Tomb Raider I-III Remastered back in 2024 for a variety of platforms. As the name conveys, it is a collection of remasters of the first three Tomb Raider games. Then, last year, it was followed by Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered. Right now, there is no ESRB rating leak for Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered, but the plan is presumably to bring the second collection to the Switch 2 as well.

Upon release, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered earned a Metacritic score range of 71 to 75, a decent return, but below the ratings of the original games. The first-ever Tomb Raider game from developer Core Design and publisher Eidos Interactive earned a 91 on Metacritic when it hit in 1996. A year later, the pair released a sequel, Tomb Raider II, to an 85 on Metacritic. Then came the cap to the trilogy, which took a dip in terms of reception, only earning a 76 on Metacritic when it released in 1998.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties has issued any type of comment on this new leak, but an official announcement is likely imminent.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.